Collinsville native Marc Parker earns IHSA basketball officials honor

Belleville West celebrates first state title win Belleville West head coach Joe Muniz and the Maroons take the podium to discuss their season and victory over Whitney Young in the IHSA Class 4A state championship game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Belleville West head coach Joe Muniz and the Maroons take the podium to discuss their season and victory over Whitney Young in the IHSA Class 4A state championship game.

An Illinois High School Association basketball official for over 30 years, Collinsville native Marc Parker has earned the ultimate honor.

The former prosecutor for St. Clair and Madison counties has been named as the IHSA boys basketball Official of the Year for the 2018-19 season.

Appointed in March by Governor JB Pritzker as a commissioner on the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission, Parker, 54, has been one of the most well respected officials in central and southern Illinois for over three decades, working several IHSA regional and sectional tournaments.

Parker also was a member of the three-man officiating team which worked the Class 4A state championship game in 2018, Belleville West defeated Chicago Whitney 60-56 in overtime for the first of ITS two state championships.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A 1983 graduate of Collinsville High School,, Parker was honored at a banquet in East Peoria on July 20.

“It is a tremendous honor and I very appreciative to receive, but its also one that I didn’t win alone. I have been so very fortunate to work with great partners over the years,’’ Parker said. “I have always enjoyed officiating and done my best to know the rules and always be fair every night.’’

IHSA assistant executive director Matt Troha said that Officials of the Year nominees are chosen by a recognized officials associations. IHSA staff members then choose from the nominees based on character, skill as an official and the levels of work the official has mastered.

In addition to being an IHSA official for the past 30 years, Parker has coached basketball at Collinsville High School and at Good Shepherd Lutheran School. Parker was a three sport athlete at Collinsville and went on to compete in basketball and tennis at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.

“This award speaks volumes about the professionalism and devotion Marc brings to every role he plays. We’re proud of him, and I know his community appreciates all the hard work that went into this well-deserved honor,” said Michael Brennan, chairman of the Workers’ Compensation Commission.

Parker said he also spends time working with young referees at officiating cl;incs throughout central and southern Illinois.