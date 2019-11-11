Full field of state-title contenders will highlight annual Bank of O’Fallon Shootout

Always one the elite high school basketball events in the midwest, the Bank of O’Fallon Shootout has annually brought some of Illinois’ top talent to the Panther Dome.

The sixth annual Bank of O’Fallon Shootout, slated for Feb. 7-8, will be no exception.

SIU-Edwardsville recruit Ray’Sean Taylor will lead the Collinsville Kahoks against Class 4A state title contender Chicago Simeon in one of two marquee matchups during the two-day, seven-game shootout.

One of two teams to beat both Class 3A state champion East St. Louis and Class 4A state champion Belleville West last season, the Kahoks will take on a Simeon team loaded with NCAA Division I prospects in the event finale. That game will follow a showdown between Chicago Whitney Young, featuring Duke University recruit DJ Steward, against Marion High School, which won the Arkansas large-school state championship last year

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Those are just the last two game in what event director Cory Patton called another great field.

“We thought ticket sales went well last year and they did, but I think this one could be even better,’’ Patton said. “We feel we have three very good basketball games on the first night then we’ll come back on Saturday with four exceptional matchups.

“We have Collinsville, Chicago Curie, Whitney Young and Simeon, all of which could be ranked in the top 10 in the state to start the year Then add, Chaminade and Mehlville from Missouri, Springfield Southeast and then Pinckneyville playing Bloomington Central Catholic in a game between state-ranked teams. We feel very good about this year’s event.”

On Friday, Feb. 7, Mascoutah will take on Springfield Southeast in the opener at 5:30 p.m. A traditional central Illinois power, Springfield Southeast lost to eventual Class 3A state champion East St. Louis in the super-sectional a year ago.

Two-time defending state champion Belleville West will battle host O’Fallon in their annual Southwestern Conference shootout game at 7 p.m. and will be followed by the Pinckneyville-Bloomiington Central Catholic game at 8:30 p.m.

“In talking to Pinckneyville coach Bob Waggoner, he thinks they are going to be good and they always have a large following so we’ll have a good crowd for that game,’’ Patton said. “I think we (O’Fallon) is going to be a much better team this year. We’ve got a good group of kids coming back who have worked hard in the summer and so we’re looking for good things from them.’’

On Saturday, Mehlville, led by 7-foot senior Davion Bradford, will take on Chicago Curie at 4 p.m. and will be followed at 5:30 p.m. when O’Fallon plays St. Louis Chaminade. Chaminade is led by Kansas State recruit Luke Kasubke..

Patton said the Bank Of O’Fallon Shootout is a community event which is getting bigger and bigger each year.

“The people at the Bank of O’Fallon do so much to make this event successful. They are always asking me how things are going with it and I’m always sure to keep them well informed of who we’re looking at and who we’re thinking about bringing in to play,’’ Patton said. “But we couldn’t do this without our sponsorships and our volunteers. The number of volunteers we have and people who are doing the work behind the scenes are what make this such a great event.

“We have so many people involved. It really is a community event.’’

6th annual Bank of O’Fallon Shootout

Friday, Feb. 7

Mascoutah vs. Springfield Southeast, 5:30 p.m.

O’Fallon vs. Belleville West, 7 p.m.

Pinckneyville vs. Bloomington Central Catholic, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 8

Mehlville, Mo. vs. Chicago Curie, 4 p.m.

O’Fallon vs. Chaminade Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Marion, Ark. vs. Chicago Whitney Young, 7 p.m.

Collinsville vs. Chicago Simeon, 8:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale in early January and will be available on line and at the Bank of O’Fallon. Tickets are $7 for Friday and $10 for Saturday. A two-day pass, good for all seven games, will be available for $15.