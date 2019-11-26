Collinsville’s Ray’Sean Taylor among players to watch this high school hoops season

Collinsville Ray’sean Taylor drives the baseline during Friday’s game at Collinsville High School.

The 2018-19 boys high school basketball season was one for the ages in the metro-east, bringing the region not just one, but two state championships.

There will always be the memory of two-time Illinois Mr. Basketball EJ Liddell’s amazing off-the-backboard dunk, which left fans at the Highland Shootout slack jawed and catapulted Belleville West to a second straight Class 4A title.

And then there was East St. Louis’ all-stater Terrence Hargrove Jr. who, along with his Flyers teammates, refused to be denied in their come-from-behnd win in the Class 3A championship game.

What stories will be written during the 2019-20 season? Here are just a few of the top players in southern Illinois hoping to make more memories this winter.

Jashawn Anderson, sr., East St. Louis

One of the smallest players on the Flyers roster, the 5-10 Anderson is an elite player who time and again made big plays during the Flyers’ run at the 3A crown. East Side’s point guard has the quickness and speed to create havoc on both ends of the court, while also having the ability to step out and make big shots from the perimeter. After averaging seven points, two rebounds and five assists a year ago, Anderson will be one of the top Class 3A players in the state during the 2019-20 season.

Daulton Burgner, sr., Althoff

Decimated by the transfers of three of their top players from last season, the Crusaders will need a huge year out of the 6-6 Burgner if they are to contend in the South Seven Conference. An honorable mention all area selection a year ago, Burgner has an excellent shooting touch and the range to be effective from beyond the 3-point line. Burgner scored 26 points in the Crusaders opening night loss to Springfield Lanphier on Monday.

Althoff’s Daulton Burgner drives against Chaminade’s Damien Mayo during Wednesday’s Click-fil-A Classic basketball tournament at Belleville East High School. Jimmy J Simmons

Luke Ervie, sr., Freeburg

Being recruited by several schools including Millikin and McKendree, the 6-1 Ervie is once again expected to be the cornerstone of a Freeburg squad which finished 20-13 a year ago. An excellent 3-point shooter, Ervie shot 44% from beyond the arc and finished his junior season, averaging 18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals and three assists for a Midgets team which won 20 games.

Lucas Frederking, jr., and Jackson Heckert, sr., Okawville

One of the top Class 1A programs in the state, Okawville just missed another trip to the state finals a year ago, losing in the super-sectional. With the 5-10 Frederking looking to improve his 8.8 ppg average and the 6-8 Heckert being a force inside, coach Jon Kraus looks to have another state contender in 2019-20.

Sebastion Ivory-Greer, sr. and Logan Jones, jr., Marissa

One of the top 1-2 combinations in the Cahokia Conference, this pair led Marissa (25-3) to one of its best seasons in recent memory last winter. Even more is expected this season. Ivory-Greer is a 6-2 guard who averages 16 points and 4 rebounds a game, while Jones is a 6 -1 guard who scored 15.8 ppg. Together, they combined for 85 3-pointeers last season.

Carson Parker, sr., Nashville

Part of the 1-2 punch which led Nashville to a runner-up finish in the Class 2A State Basketball Tournament, the 6-5 Parker may need to be even more aggressive on the offensive end if the Hornets are to come close to duplicating their success of a year ago. Parker, an excellent 3-point shooter with the ability to post up smaller guards, averaged 14.6 points and five rebounds as a junior. He recently signed to attend McKendree University beginning in 2020-21.

Joe Range, sr., New Athens

The 6-2 Range is simply a scorer. Tough to stop for Cahokia Conference opponents a year ago, Range has the ability to create his own shot and takes the ball to the basket well. Averaging 16 points, Range shot 220 free throws a year ago, making 63% of them.

Shaun Riley II, jr., O’Fallon

The 6-7 Riley will lead a Panthers squad which should be among the elite in the Southwestern Conference this season. An athletic and mobile player with a quick first step and the ability to score, Riley averaged 11.6 points and 6.6 rebounds a year ago and, with another year of experience along with added strength, he should be tough to stop on a nightly basis.

Jacob Schadegg, sr. and Caleb Zurliene, sr., Mater Dei

Two key members returning from a Knights team which won 21 games last season, both the 5-10 Schadegg and 6-5 Zulrliene should be two of the best Class 3A players in the area. Schadegg averaged just under 10 points with 47 3-pointers a year ago, while Zulriene scored 11 points and pulled down four rebounds per contest last year..

Cawhan Smith, sr. and Keydrian Jones, sr., Collinsville

With 6-6 senior Aaron Molton out of the lineup for an extended period of time due to an injury sustained during the football season, both the 5-9 Smith and 6-6 Jones will need to step up for the Kahoks to be as good as advertised. Lightning quick, Smith averages 9.2 points and four steals while combining with all-state teammate Ray’Sean Taylor last season. Jones averages 8 points and six rebounds last year.

Collinsville Cawhan Smith shoots over O’Fallon Shaun Riley II during Friday’s s conference game at O’Fallon High School. Jimmy J Simmons

Braxton Stacker, soph. and Ethyn Brown jr, Belleville East

In what should be a very balanced Southwestern Conference, Stacker and Brown will be keys for a Lancers team which should be much improved after going just 23-37 the past two seasons. Stacker (6-4) is bigger and stronger than he was a year ago when, as a freshman, showed flashes of brilliance while averaging 6.3 points and 4 rebounds. Brown is a 6-2 transfer from Althoff where he averaged eight points

Belleville East Braxton Stacker looks up at the basketball during Wednesday’s Click-fil-A Classic basketball tournament at Belleville East High School. Jimmy J Simmons

Ray’Sean Taylor, sr., Collinsville

A first team all Southwestern Conference selection, Taylor is expected to be the best player on what could be one of the top Class 4A teams in the state. The 6-1 Kahoks standout is stronger than he’s been in the past and once again has the ability to take the ball inside or step out from 3-point range. Connecting on 37% of his 3-point attempts and shooting 50%, Taylor averaged 21.4 ppg, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals for Collinsville which finished 27-6. Taylor will play college basketball at SIU-Edwardsville.

Belleville West Tommie Williams drives against Evanston Jaheim Holden during Saturday’s Class 4A State State Championship game at Peoria Carver Arena. Jimmy J Simmons Jimmy J Simmons

Greg Wells, sr. and Tommie Williams, jr. Belleville West

With the graduation of a starting five which led it to a second straight Class 4A state championship, Williams and Wells will have to carry the load, at least early, while first-year head coach Alex Schobert teaches an otherwise inexperienced group of players what it takes to compete in the rugged Southwestern Conference. The Maroons sixth man and defensive stopper a year ago, the 6-4 Williams has the ability to score both inside and from the perimeter. Wells (6-2), a transfer from Althoff, was one of the top players in the South Seven Conference a year ago, averaging 13 points and four rebounds.

March 1, 2019 - Freeburg, IL - Belleville AlthoffÕs Greg Wells drives to the basket during the IHSA 3A Freeburg Regional Championship basketball game Friday night in Freeburg. Photo: Chris Johns Chris Johns Chris Johns