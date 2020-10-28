IHSA Board decides to allow boys, girls basketball season to begin in November

The 2020-21 Illinois High School boys and girls basketball season will go on as planned and will begin in November.

The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors on Wednesday announced that it will allow boys and girls basketball to begin practices, per the IHSA’s “Return to Activities 2.0” plan, on November 16.

The IHSA announcement Wednesday comes less than 24 hours after Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced new guidelines which put a temporary halt to competitive basketball, hockey and wrestling events.

“What we’re listening to is the guidance that’s given by national organizations, the guidance that’s given by physicians, particularly those that treat children and of course the experts in sports medicine,” Pritzker said Wednesday. “And so, what I would suggest is if there’s a difference of opinion, I prefer to error on the side of health and safety. I think that’s where we’ve intended for all our guidance to fall.”

But the IHSA has decided that games can begin on Nov. 30 within an Illinois COVID Region or with other conference teams. Masks will be worn by all players, coaches, and officials during play.

Boys and girls basketball teams will follow team limitations allowing a maximum of 31 games. It will be each local school’s decision to decide if their teams may participate following the guidelines developed by the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Service.

The IHSA board released the following statement regarding the basketball action:

“The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors made the decision today to continue with the IHSA basketball season as scheduled in 2020-21. In August, the Board slated basketball to take place from November to February based on the Illinois Department of Public Health assigning a medium risk level to the sport. The IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee offered additional mitigations, such as masks during play and social distancing on benches, that the SMAC believed would allow basketball to be played safely.

The IHSA board also decided to move wrestling from the winter season to the summer season, which will run from April 19-June 26, 2021.