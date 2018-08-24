Week 5 high school football scores — Live!

The Belleville News-Democrat has partnered with ScoreStream for collection and reporting of high school football — live and in real time.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

ScoreStream is a crowd-sourcing-based operation that allows the BND to increase the number scores that are reported each night from across the region. Every Friday night you’ll find up-to-the-minute scores on bnd.com from high school gridirons across News-Democrat coverage area.

Schools covered include those in the Southwestern, Cahokia, Mississippi Valley conferences, plus some in the South Seven and Prairie State conference and several area independents.

ScoreStream collects scores for the following varsity sports: football, volleyball, soccer, basketball, hockey, lacrosse, baseball and softball. The BND ScoreStream scoreboard also will display score update for the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues. College teams of local interest also will be included over time.

Bookmark us, share what you see, and return often to bnd.com.