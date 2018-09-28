Football roundup: Triad scores an upset, Cahokia dominates at Centralia

The Mascoutah Indians lost by one point in the opening week to Cahokia Conference-leading and state-ranked Columbia before rattling off four straight wins.
The streak ended Friday at Triad, where a win would have made the Indians playoff eligible for the first time since 2009. The Knights, fresh off a hard loss to rival Highland in Week 5, rode an early lead to a convincing 31-14 win over Mascoutah in Mississippi Valley Conference play.
Drew Staub scored three touchdowns, including runs of 22- and 2 yards in the first quarter that, added to Travis Speer’s 45-yard field goal, gave the Knights a 17-0 lead in the first quarter.
Mascoutah closed the gap with a 12-yard run from Tyler McDowell and a 29-yard pass from Jeff Getchell to Tim Middleton only to see Triad pull away in the fourth quarter. Hunter Ford scored on an 11-yard run and Staub picked up his third touchdown of the night with a 45-yard interception return with 51 seconds left in the game.
Triad held Mascoutah junior running back Devin Wills, the regions third-leading rusher, to just 53 yards on 15 carries.
The Knights (2-4) play at Jerseyville Friday. Mascoutah (4-2) is back home against Civic Memorial. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.
Cahokia unbeaten in South Seven
Vincent Perry scored three touchdowns for Cahokia in a lop-sided 53-0 win over South Seven Conference rival Centralia.
The junior running back put the Comanches on top in the first quarter with a 30-yard touchdown run and an 11-yard pass from quarterback Malik Shaw. Perry picked up his third touchdown in the third quarter on a 7-yard run.
Shaw also completed touchdown passes to Cortez Brown — a 79-yarder in the second quarter — Levauntez Conway and Steve McCall. Quinton Jones scored on a 72-yard run and Adams Taylor III carried a Centralia fumble 38 yards to cap the scoring late midway through the fourth quarter.
Cahokia improved to 5-1 overall and remains unbeaten in South Seven play. The Comanches wrap up conference play next week at Mount Vernon and at Althoff Oct. 12.
Friday’s Scores
Alton 21, Belleville East 9
Marion 30, Althoff 0
Edwardsville 57, O’Fallon 10
Columbia 38, Freeburg 34
Triad 31, Mascoutah 14
Mater Dei 42, Notre Dame 14
Granite City 59, Collinsville 29
Cahokia 53, Centralia 0
Jerseyville 28, Waterloo 26
Carlyle 36, Wesclin 7
Central 36, Red Bud 7
Highland 47, Civic Memorial 0
