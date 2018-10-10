Undefeated Highland remains fifth in Class 5A state football poll

The last undefeated team in the metro-east, the Highland Bulldogs remain fifth in the Associated Press Class 5A state football poll released on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (7-0), who clinched a tie for the Mississippi Valley Conference championship a week ago with a 56-14 win over Waterloo, collected 55 points in voting done by a panel of sports journalists from around the state. Highland can wrap up the MVC title on Friday with a win at home against Mascoutah (5-2).
Highland is just one of six area teams ranked in their respective classes this week..
Despite suffering a 46-40 loss at Massillon, Ohio, Washington last week, the East St. Louis Flyers (5-2) remain third in the Class 7A poll. Trailing defending state champion Batavia (7-0) and Chicago Brother Rice (7-0), the Flyers can wrap up the Southwestern Conference championship with a win at home against O’Fallon.
Belleville West, which clinched a Class 7A Playoff berth a week ago, moved up from 10th to ninth in the poll. The Maroons (6-1) will travel to Edwardsville (4-3) on Friday in a game which will determine second place in the SWC.
Cahokia (6-1) also moved in the state poll this week. The Comanches, who can wrap up an undefeated South Seven Conference season with a win at Althoff on Friday, moved from eighth to sixth in the Class 4A poll. Columbia (6-1), which saw its dream of an undefeated season end last week with a loss at Breese Central, tumbled three spots from fifth to eighth in the Class 4A poll.
Nashville (6-1) makes its first appearance in the top 10 this week. The Hornets are ranked tenth in the Class 2A poll.
Other local teams getting votes but not enough to be ranked in the top 10 in their respective classes include Edwardsville (8A), Mater Dei (4A), Freeburg (4A), Breese Central (3A) and Madison (1A).
State Football Polls
Class 8A
Rk. School (1st) Rec. Pts. Prv.
1. Lincoln-Way East (8) (7-0) 88 1
2. Maine South (6-1) 78 2
3. Chicago Marist (1) (6-1) 69 T4
4. Oswego (7-0) 66 3
5. Homewood-Flossmoor (6-1) 56 T4
6. Glenbard West (6-1) 48 6
7. Bolingbrook (6-1) 34 7
8. Naperville Central (5-2) 25 9
9. Lincolnshire Stevenson (6-1) 16 NR
10. Hinsdale Central (5-2) 6 8
-- Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 2, Oswego East 2, Huntley 1, Edwardsville 1, Gurnee Warren 1, Waubonsie Valley 1, Aurora West 1.
Class 7A
Rk. School (1st) Rec. Pts. Prv.
1. Batavia (7) (7-0) 88 1
2. Chicago Brother Rice (1) (7-0) 75 4
3. East St. Louis (1) (5-2) 60 3
4. LaGrange Nazareth (6-1) 59 2
(tie) Chicago Mt. Carmel (6-1) 59 5
6. Chicago Simeon (7-0) 56 6
7. Rockton Hononegah (7-0) 38 7
8. Normal Community (6-1) 19 8
9. Belleville West (6-1) 15 10
10. St. Charles North (6-1) 10 9
-- Others receiving votes: Glenbard East 6, Hoffman Estates 3, Wheaton Warrenville South 2, Moline 2, Lincoln-Way West 2, Rolling Meadows 1.
Class 6A
Rk. School (1st) Rec. Pts. Prv.
1. Oak Lawn Richards (4) (7-0) 84 2
(tie) Cary-Grove (4) (7-0) 84 1
3. Willowbrook (7-0) 59 4
4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (6-1) 55 3
5. Chicago Phillips (5-2) 50 5
6. Chatham Glenwood (7-0) 47 6
7. Niles Notre Dame (6-1) 37 7
8. Normal West (1) (6-1) 24 10
9. DeKalb (6-1) 21 9
10. New Lenox Providence (5-2) 20 8
-- Others receiving votes: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 8, Quincy 3, Chicago Kenwood 2, Yorkville 1.
Class 5A
Rk. School (1st) Rec. Pts. Prv.
1. Washington (9) (7-0) 96 1
2. Lombard Montini (7-0) 90 2
3. Sterling (1) (7-0) 79 3
4. Hillcrest (7-0) 68 4
5. Highland (7-0) 58 5
6. Antioch (7-0) 46 6
(tie) Metamora (7-0) 46 7
8. Decatur MacArthur (5-2) 27 9
9. Carbondale (6-1) 17 10
10. Chicago Payton (7-0) 10 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Wheaton St. Francis 4, Maple Park Kaneland 3, Lake Villa Lakes 2, Dunlap 2, Sycamore 2.
Class 4A
Rk. School (1st) Rec. Pts. Prv.
1. Elmhurst IC Catholic (8) (7-0) 107 1
2. Rochester (3) (6-1) 101 2
3. Taylorville (7-0) 83 3
4. Rockford Boylan (6-1) 82 4
5. Coal City (6-1) 56 7
6. Cahokia (6-1) 52 8
7. Richmond-Burton (6-1) 34 10
8. Columbia (6-1) 27 5
9. Pontiac (6-1) 16 9
10. Fairbury Prairie Central (6-1) 13 NR
(tie) Chicago Raby (5-2) 13 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Marengo 10, Breese Mater Dei 10, Freeburg 1.
Class 3A
Rk. School (1st) Rec. Pts. Prv.
1. Byron (5) (7-0) 104 1
2. Kankakee Bishop McNamara (4) (6-1) 89 4
3. Carlinville (1) (7-0) 87 2
4. Monticello (1) (7-0) 86 3
5. Farmington (7-0) 66 5
6. Williamsville (6-1) 58 6
7. Lisle (7-0) 34 NR
8. Monmouth-Roseville (6-1) 23 NR
9. Beardstown (6-1) 17 7
10. West Frankfort (6-1) 10 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Fairfield 6, Elmwood-Brimfield 5, Paris 5, Anna-Jonesboro 5, DuQuoin 4, Vandalia 3, Rock Island Alleman 2, Breese Central 1.
Class 2A
Rk. School (1st) Rec. Pts. Prv.
1. Maroa-Forsyth (6) (7-0) 105 1
2. Orion (5) (7-0) 101 2
3. Decatur St. Teresa (7-0) 81 3
4. Sterling Newman (6-1) 80 4
5. Eastland-Pearl City (7-0) 67 5
6. Carthage Illini West (7-0) 55 6
7. Pana (6-1) 35 9
8. Chicago Hope Academy (5-2) 33 8
9. Mercer County (5-2) 24 10
10. Nashville (6-1) 12 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Eldorado 6, Hamilton West Hancock 3, Rockridge 2, Bismarck-Henning 1.
Class 1A
Rk. School (1st) Rec. Pts. Prv.
1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (11) (7-0) 110 1
2. Lena-Winslow (6-1) 96 2
3. Tuscola (6-1) 76 4
4. Ottawa Marquette (7-0) 72 3
(tie) Princeville (7-0) 72 5
6. Camp Point Central (6-1) 42 6
7. Concord Triopia (6-1) 41 9
8. Argenta-Oreana (7-0) 38 7
9. Milledgeville (7-0) 25 8
10. Aurora Christian (4-3) 18 10
-- Others receiving votes: Athens 6, Fisher 4, Sesser-Valier 2, Forreston 1, Madison 1, Carrollton 1.
