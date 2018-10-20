It’s playoff time as 16 local high school football teams earn postseason berths

The wait is over for the Mascoutah Indians and Granite City Warriors.
Fresh off impressive performances in must-win situations on Friday, Mascoutah (6-3) and Granite City (5-4) headline a list of 16 area football teams which officially earned playoff spots on Saturday as the Illinois High School Association released its 2018 postseason field and first round pairings.
Undefeated Mississippi Valley Conference champion Highland (9-0) joins conference champions East St. Louis (7-2), Cahokia (8-1), Freeburg (7-2) and East Alton-Wood River (6-3) along with 11 other teams earning bids on Saturday.
Game dates and times will be released when coaches and athletic directors from each of the teams reach agreement on them.
Class 7A
Game 1 — No. 32 Rockford (East) (5-4) vs. No. 1 Chicago (Simeon) (9-0) at TBA, TBA
Game 2 — No. 17 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West) (7-2) at No. 16 Machesney Park (Harlem) (7-2), TBA
Game 3 — No. 25 Tinley Park (Andrew) (6-3) at No. 8 LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) (8-1), TBA
Game 4 — No. 24 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central) (6-3) at No. 9 Arlington Heights (Hersey) (8-1), TBA
Game 5 — No. 29 Granite City (5-4) at No. 4 Batavia (9-0), TBA
Game 6 — No. 20 Northbrook (Glenbrook North) (7-2) at No. 13 Moline (H.S.) (8-1), TBA
Game 7 — No. 28 Chicago (Lincoln Park) (5-4) at No. 5 Villa Park (Willowbrook) (9-0), TBA
Game 8 — No. 21 Lisle (Benet Academy) (6-3) at No. 12 Des Plaines (Maine West) (8-1), TBA
Game 9 — No. 31 Mt. Prospect (Prospect) (5-4) at No. 2 Lombard (Glenbard East) (9-0), TBA
Game 10 — No. 18 Hoffman Estates (H.S.) (7-2) at No. 15 East St. Louis (Sr.) (7-2), TBA
Game 11 — No. 26 Lansing (Thornton Fractional South) (6-3) at No. 7 Chicago (Mt. Carmel) (8-1), TBA
Game 12 — No. 23 Lake Zurich (6-3) at No. 10 DeKalb (8-1), TBA
Game 13 — No. 30 Buffalo Grove (5-4) at No. 3 Rockton (Hononegah) (9-0), TBA
Game 14 — No. 19 Belleville (West) (7-2) at No. 14 Wheaton (W. Warrenville South) (8-1), TBA
Game 15 — No. 27 Alton (Sr.) (5-4) at No. 6 Rolling Meadows (9-0), TBA
Game 16 — No. 22 St. Charles (North) (6-3) at No. 11 Normal (Community) (8-1), TBA
Class 6A
Game 1 — No. 16 Wauconda (5-4) at No. 1 Cary (C.-Grove) (9-0), TBA
Game 2 — No. 9 Chicago (Von Steuben) (6-3) at No. 8 Maple Park (Kaneland) (6-3), TBA
Game 3 — No. 13 Lake Forest (H.S.) (5-4) vs. No. 4 Chicago (Phillips) (7-2) at TBA, TBA
Game 4 — No. 12 Darien (Hinsdale South) (6-3) at No. 5 Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) (7-2), TBA
Game 5 — No. 15 Burbank (Reavis) (5-4) at No. 2 Antioch (9-0), TBA
Game 6 — No. 10 Belvidere (North) (6-3) at No. 7 Lake Villa (Lakes) (7-2), TBA
Game 7 — No. 14 Crystal Lake (South) (5-4) vs. No. 3 Chicago (Kenwood) (8-1) at TBA, TBA
Game 8 — No. 11 Chicago (St. Ignatius) (6-3) at No. 6 Niles (Notre Dame) (7-2), TBA
Game 9 — No. 16 Rock Island (H.S.) (5-4) at No. 1 Oak Lawn (Richards) (9-0), TBA
Game 10 — No. 9 Dunlap (7-2) at No. 8 Yorkville (H.S.) (7-2), TBA
Game 11 — No. 13 Peoria (Notre Dame) (6-3) at No. 4 Normal (Community West) (8-1), TBA
Game 12 — No. 12 Springfield (H.S.) (6-3) at No. 5 Palos Heights (Shepard) (7-2), TBA
Game 13 — No. 15 New Lenox (Providence Catholic) (5-4) at No. 2 Washington (9-0), TBA
Game 14 — No. 10 Quincy (Sr.) (7-2) at No. 7 Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) (7-2), TBA
Game 15 — No. 14 Lemont (H.S.) (5-4) at No. 3 Chatham (Glenwood) (8-1), TBA
Game 16 — No. 11 Crete (C.-Monee) (6-3) at No. 6 Bloomington (H.S.) (7-2), TBA
Class 5A
Seeded second in the bottom half of the Class 5A bracket, Highland (9-0) will host 15th-seed Olympia Fields (Rich Central) in a first round game. The three-time defending Mississippi Valley Conference champioin Bulldogs wrapped up a second straight undefeated regular seaon with a win over Charleston on Friday.
“We’re just very pleased and proud of this football team. Every time we’ve asked them to answer the bell this year these boys have responded,’’ Bulldogs coach Jim Warnecke said. “We don’t know much about Rich Central. since we’re down here and they are up in the Chicago area. We’ll do our homework starting tomorrow (Sunday) and begin to prepare for them.’’
Mascoutah (6-3) which qualified for the post season for the first time since 2009 with a 59-2 win over Centralia on Friday, is the 10th seed and will travel to take on seventh-seed Mattoon. The Green Wave also is 6-3 on the season.
Game 1 — No. 16 Evergreen Park (5-4) vs. No. 1 Chicago (Payton) (9-0) at TBA, TBA
Game 2 — No. 9 Chicago (Back of the Yards) (6-3) at No. 8 Elmwood Park (7-2), TBA
Game 3 — No. 13 Woodstock (North) (5-4) at No. 4 Lombard (Montini) (8-1), TBA
Game 4 — No. 12 Rochelle (5-4) at No. 5 Sycamore (H.S.) (7-2), TBA
Game 5 — No. 15 Chicago (Phoenix) [Coop] (5-4) at No. 2 Sterling (H.S.) (8-1), TBA
Game 6 — No. 10 Chicago (Brooks) (6-3) vs. No. 7 Chicago (Hyde Park) (7-2) at TBA, TBA
Game 7 — No. 14 Glen Ellyn (Glenbard South) (5-4) at No. 3 Rockford (Boylan Catholic) (8-1), TBA
Game 8 — No. 11 Chicago (Amundsen) (5-4) at No. 6 Wheaton (St. Francis) (7-2), TBA
Game 9 — No. 16 Jerseyville (Jersey) (5-4) at No. 1 Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) (9-0), TBA
Game 10 — No. 9 Morton (6-3) at No. 8 Decatur (MacArthur) (6-3), TBA
Game 11 — No. 13 Mt. Zion (6-3) at No. 4 Cahokia (H.S.) (8-1), TBA
Game 12 — No. 12 Champaign (Central) (6-3) at No. 5 Carbondale (H.S.) (7-2), TBA
Game 13 — No. 15 Olympia Fields (Rich Central) (5-4) at No. 2 Highland (9-0), TBA
Game 14 — No. 10 Mascoutah (6-3) at No. 7 Mattoon (6-3), TBA
Game 15 — No. 14 Joliet (Catholic Academy) (5-4) at No. 3 Metamora (8-1), TBA
Game 16 — No. 11 Park Forest (Rich East) (6-3) at No. 6 Marion (H.S.) (6-3), TBA
Class 4A
The Cahokia Conference champion Freeburg Midgets will have the chance to avenge one of its two regular season losses when it travels to take on the eighth-seeded Columbia Eagles in a first round game.
The ninth-seeded Midgets (7-2)) lost a a 38-34 decision to the Eagles (7-2) in week six of the regular season.
Central (6-3), which closed its regular season with a loss to Herrin on Friday, is the 13th seed and will travel to take on Class 4A defending state champion Rochester (8-1). The Rockets are the No. 4 seed
City rival Mater Dei (7-2) is the No seven seed and will host 10th seed Effingham.
Game 1 — No. 16 Chicago (Raby) (5-4) at No. 1 Elmhurst (IC Catholic) (9-0), TBA
Game 2 — No. 9 Stillman Valley (6-3) at No. 8 Dixon (H.S.) (6-3), TBA
Game 3 — No. 13 Elgin (St. Edward) (5-4) vs. No. 4 Chicago (Urban Prep/Bronzeville) (8-1) at TBA, TBA
Game 4 — No. 12 Chicago (Sullivan) (6-3) at No. 5 Marengo (7-2), TBA
Game 5 — No. 15 West Chicago (Wheaton Academy) (5-4) at No. 2 Coal City (8-1), TBA
Game 6 — No. 10 Johnsburg (6-3) vs. No. 7 Chicago (Agricultural Science) (7-2) at TBA, TBA
Game 7 — No. 14 Plano (5-4) at NO. 3 Richmond (R.-Burton) (8-1), TBA
Game 8 — No. 11 Chicago (Clemente) (6-3) at No. 6 Genoa (G.-Kingston) (7-2), TBA
Game 9 — No .16 Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central) (5-4) at No. 1 Taylorville (9-0), TBA
Game 10 — No. 9 Freeburg (7-2) at No. 8 Columbia (7-2), TBA
Game 11 — No. 13 Breese (Central) (6-3) at No. 4 Rochester (8-1), TBA
Game 12 — No. 12 Herrin (H.S.) (7-2) at No. 5 Pontiac (8-1), TBA
Game 13 — No. 15 Salem (6-3) at No. 2 Paris (9-0), TBA
Game 14 — No. 10 Effingham (H.S.) (7-2) at No. 7 Breese (Mater Dei) (7-2), TBA
Game 15 — No. 14 Olney (Richland County) (6-3) at No. 3 Kankakee (McNamara) (8-1), TBA
Game 16 — No. 11 Fairbury (Prairie Central) (7-2) at No. 6 Murphysboro [Coop] (7-2), TBA
Class 3A
The 15-seeded East Alton-Wood River Oilers will take to the road and will battle No. 2 seed Carlinville (9-0) in a first round contest.
Game 1 — No. 16 Rock Island (Alleman) (5-4) at No. 1 Byron (9-0), TBA
Game 2 — No. 9 Princeton (6-3) at No. 8 Elmwood [E.-Brimfield Coop] (6-3), TBA
Game 3 — No. 13 Dwight [Coop] (6-3) at No. 4 Lisle (Sr.) (8-1), TBA
Game 4 — No. 12 Oneida (ROWVA) [Mid-County Coop] (6-3) at No. 5 Poplar Grove (North Boone) (7-2), TBA
Game 5 — No. 15 Herscher (5-4) vs. No. 2 Chicago (Dunbar) (8-1) at TBA, TBA
Game 6 — No. 10 Spring Valley (Hall) (6-3) vs. No. 7 Chicago (Clark) (6-3) at TBA, TBA
Game 7 — No. 14 Chicago (Urban Prep/Englewood) (5-4) at No. 3 Eureka (8-1), TBA
Game 8 — No. 11 Wilmington (6-3) at No. 6 Monmouth (M.-Roseville) (7-2), TBA
Game 9 — No. 16 St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) (5-4) at No. 1 Monticello (9-0), TBA
Game 10 — No. 9 West Frankfort (Frankfort) (7-2) at No. 8 Anna (A.-Jonesboro) (7-2), TBA
Game 11 — No. 13 Greenville (6-3) at No. 4 Farmington (9-0), TBA
Game 12 — No. 12 Pleasant Plains (6-3) at No. 5 Beardstown (8-1), TBA
Game 13 — No. 15 Wood River (East Alton-W.R.) (6-3) at No. 2 Carlinville (9-0), TBA
Game 14 — No. 10 Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) (6-3) at No. 7 Vandalia (7-2), TBA
Game 15 — No. 14 Newton (6-3) at No. 3 Fairfield (9-0), TBA
Game 16 — No. 11 DuQuoin (H.S.) (6-3) at No. 6 Williamsville (8-1), TBA
Class 2A
A member of the River-to-River Conference, the Nashville Hornets are the No. 5 seed in the bottom half of the Class 2A bracket and will take on Downs (Tri-City) in their first-round showdown. Tri-City, 5-4, is the No. 12 seed.
Game 1 — No. 16 Watseka (5-4) at No. 1 Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) (9-0), TBA
Game 2 — No. 9 Knoxville (6-3) at No. 8 Chicago (C. Hope Academy) (7-2), TBA
Game 3 — No. 13 Aledo (Mercer County) (5-4) at No. 4 Carthage (Illini West) (9-0), TBA
Game 4 — No. 12 Rockford (R. Christian) (6-3) at No. 5 Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (8-1), TBA
Game 5 — No. 15 Minonk (Fieldcrest) (5-4) at No. 2 Orion (9-0), TBA
Game 6 — No. 10 Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) (6-3) at No. 7 Clifton (Central) (7-2), TBA
Game 7 — No. 14 Chicago (Harlan) (5-4) at No. 3 Lanark (Eastland) [E.-Pearl City Coop] (9-0), TBA
Game 8 — No. 11 Palos Heights (Chicago Christian) (6-3) vs. No. 6 Chicago (Collins) [Coop] (8-1) at TBA, TBA
Game 9 — No. 16 Staunton (5-4) at No. 1 Decatur (St. Teresa) (9-0), TBA
Game 10 — No. 9 Athens (7-2) at No. 8 Eldorado (7-2), TBA
Game 11 — No. 13 Fithian (Oakwood) (5-4) at No. 4 Pana (H.S.) (8-1), TBA
Game 12 — No. 12 Downs (Tri-Valley) (5-4) at No. 5 Nashville (8-1), TBA
Game 13 — No. 15 Jacksonville (Routt) [Coop] (5-4) at No. 2 Maroa (M.-Forsyth) (9-0), TBA
Game 14 — No. 10 Chester (6-3) at No. 7 Warrensburg (W.-Latham) (7-2), TBA
Game 15 — No. 14 Villa Grove [V.G.-Heritage Coop] (5-4) at No. 3 Tuscola (8-1), TBA
Game 16 — No. 11 Hamilton [West Hancock Coop] (6-3) at No. 6 Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) (8-1), TBA
Class 1A
In just its second season after a 29 year hiatus from having a football program, the Madison Trojans (8-1) have secured a second straight playoff berth and will host Albion Edwards County (6-3) on Saturday.
The Trojans, who wrapped up the season with a 20-0 win over Dupo on Saturday, are a No. 5 seed. Albion Edwards County has earned a No. 1 2 seed.
Game 1 — No. 16 Polo (5-4) at No. 1 Princeville (9-0), TBA
Game 2 — No. 9 Aurora (A. Christian) (6-3) at No. 8 Kewanee (Wethersfield) [A.-Wethersfield Coop] (6-3), TBA
Game 3 — No. 13 Lewistown (5-4) at No. 4 Lena (L.-Winslow) (8-1), TBA
Game 4 — No. 12 LeRoy (5-4) vs. No. 5 Chicago (Orr) (8-1) at TBA, TBA
Game 5 — No. 15 Orangeville (5-4) at No. 2 Ottawa (Marquette) (9-0), TBA
Game 6 — No. 10 Dakota (6-3) at No. 7 Stockton (7-2), TBA
Game 7 — No. 14 Fulton (H.S.) (5-4) at No. 3 Milledgeville (9-0), TBA
Game 8 — No. 11 Kirkland (Hiawatha) (6-3) at No. 6 Forreston (7-2), TBA
Game 9 — No. 16 Cerro Gordo [C.G.-Bement Coop] (5-4) at No. 1 Argenta (A.-Oreana) (9-0), TBA
Game 10 — No. 9 Toledo (Cumberland) (7-2) at No. 8 Fisher (7-2), TBA
Game 11 — No. 13 Moweaqua (Central A & M) (6-3) at No. 4 Bridgeport (Red Hill) (8-1), TBA
Game 12 — No. 12 Albion (Edwards County) (6-3) at No. 5 Madison (8-1), TBA
Game 13 — #15 Greenfield [G.-Northwestern Coop] (6-3) at #2 Camp Point (Central) (8-1), TBA
Game 14 — #10 Carrollton (6-3) at #7 Sesser (S.-Valier) [Coop] (7-2), TBA
Game 15 — #14 Georgetown (G.-Ridge Farm) (6-3) at #3 Concord (Triopia) [Coop] (8-1), TBA
Game 16 — #11 Catlin (Salt Fork) (6-3) at #6 Arcola (7-2), TBA
Further updates will follow as the IHSA releases the pairings.
