It’s playoff time as 16 local high school football teams earn postseason berths

The wait is over for the Mascoutah Indians and Granite City Warriors.

Fresh off impressive performances in must-win situations on Friday, Mascoutah (6-3) and Granite City (5-4) headline a list of 16 area football teams which officially earned playoff spots on Saturday as the Illinois High School Association released its 2018 postseason field and first round pairings.

Undefeated Mississippi Valley Conference champion Highland (9-0) joins conference champions East St. Louis (7-2), Cahokia (8-1), Freeburg (7-2) and East Alton-Wood River (6-3) along with 11 other teams earning bids on Saturday.





Game dates and times will be released when coaches and athletic directors from each of the teams reach agreement on them.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Class 7A

Game 1 — No. 32 Rockford (East) (5-4) vs. No. 1 Chicago (Simeon) (9-0) at TBA, TBA

Game 2 — No. 17 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West) (7-2) at No. 16 Machesney Park (Harlem) (7-2), TBA

Game 3 — No. 25 Tinley Park (Andrew) (6-3) at No. 8 LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) (8-1), TBA

Game 4 — No. 24 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central) (6-3) at No. 9 Arlington Heights (Hersey) (8-1), TBA

Game 5 — No. 29 Granite City (5-4) at No. 4 Batavia (9-0), TBA

Game 6 — No. 20 Northbrook (Glenbrook North) (7-2) at No. 13 Moline (H.S.) (8-1), TBA

Game 7 — No. 28 Chicago (Lincoln Park) (5-4) at No. 5 Villa Park (Willowbrook) (9-0), TBA

Game 8 — No. 21 Lisle (Benet Academy) (6-3) at No. 12 Des Plaines (Maine West) (8-1), TBA

Game 9 — No. 31 Mt. Prospect (Prospect) (5-4) at No. 2 Lombard (Glenbard East) (9-0), TBA

Game 10 — No. 18 Hoffman Estates (H.S.) (7-2) at No. 15 East St. Louis (Sr.) (7-2), TBA

Game 11 — No. 26 Lansing (Thornton Fractional South) (6-3) at No. 7 Chicago (Mt. Carmel) (8-1), TBA

Game 12 — No. 23 Lake Zurich (6-3) at No. 10 DeKalb (8-1), TBA

Game 13 — No. 30 Buffalo Grove (5-4) at No. 3 Rockton (Hononegah) (9-0), TBA

Game 14 — No. 19 Belleville (West) (7-2) at No. 14 Wheaton (W. Warrenville South) (8-1), TBA

Game 15 — No. 27 Alton (Sr.) (5-4) at No. 6 Rolling Meadows (9-0), TBA

Game 16 — No. 22 St. Charles (North) (6-3) at No. 11 Normal (Community) (8-1), TBA

Class 6A

Game 1 — No. 16 Wauconda (5-4) at No. 1 Cary (C.-Grove) (9-0), TBA

Game 2 — No. 9 Chicago (Von Steuben) (6-3) at No. 8 Maple Park (Kaneland) (6-3), TBA

Game 3 — No. 13 Lake Forest (H.S.) (5-4) vs. No. 4 Chicago (Phillips) (7-2) at TBA, TBA

Game 4 — No. 12 Darien (Hinsdale South) (6-3) at No. 5 Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) (7-2), TBA

Game 5 — No. 15 Burbank (Reavis) (5-4) at No. 2 Antioch (9-0), TBA

Game 6 — No. 10 Belvidere (North) (6-3) at No. 7 Lake Villa (Lakes) (7-2), TBA

Game 7 — No. 14 Crystal Lake (South) (5-4) vs. No. 3 Chicago (Kenwood) (8-1) at TBA, TBA

Game 8 — No. 11 Chicago (St. Ignatius) (6-3) at No. 6 Niles (Notre Dame) (7-2), TBA

Game 9 — No. 16 Rock Island (H.S.) (5-4) at No. 1 Oak Lawn (Richards) (9-0), TBA

Game 10 — No. 9 Dunlap (7-2) at No. 8 Yorkville (H.S.) (7-2), TBA

Game 11 — No. 13 Peoria (Notre Dame) (6-3) at No. 4 Normal (Community West) (8-1), TBA

Game 12 — No. 12 Springfield (H.S.) (6-3) at No. 5 Palos Heights (Shepard) (7-2), TBA

Game 13 — No. 15 New Lenox (Providence Catholic) (5-4) at No. 2 Washington (9-0), TBA

Game 14 — No. 10 Quincy (Sr.) (7-2) at No. 7 Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) (7-2), TBA

Game 15 — No. 14 Lemont (H.S.) (5-4) at No. 3 Chatham (Glenwood) (8-1), TBA

Game 16 — No. 11 Crete (C.-Monee) (6-3) at No. 6 Bloomington (H.S.) (7-2), TBA

Class 5A

Seeded second in the bottom half of the Class 5A bracket, Highland (9-0) will host 15th-seed Olympia Fields (Rich Central) in a first round game. The three-time defending Mississippi Valley Conference champioin Bulldogs wrapped up a second straight undefeated regular seaon with a win over Charleston on Friday.

“We’re just very pleased and proud of this football team. Every time we’ve asked them to answer the bell this year these boys have responded,’’ Bulldogs coach Jim Warnecke said. “We don’t know much about Rich Central. since we’re down here and they are up in the Chicago area. We’ll do our homework starting tomorrow (Sunday) and begin to prepare for them.’’

Mascoutah (6-3) which qualified for the post season for the first time since 2009 with a 59-2 win over Centralia on Friday, is the 10th seed and will travel to take on seventh-seed Mattoon. The Green Wave also is 6-3 on the season.

The Indians defeated Mattoon 42-7 in the second week of the season.

“We’ve been keeping track of them because ever since we’ve played them and they must have done really well to be where they are now,” said Mascoutah third-year coach Josh Lee. “ I like their team and their quarterback is the best quarterback we’ve seen. He’s a big body and very athletic.

“But the kids were going to be excited no matter who we play. These seniors, they didn’t win much as freshmen and sophomores, so they are just sky high.”

Prior to its playoff drought, Mascoutah had reached the post season five consecutive seasons, including a 4A quarterfinal run in 2006.

Friday’s victory prompted a congratulatory Tweet from Scott Battas, the school’s athletic director and Lee’s predecessor.

“I’m so proud of this staff and these players,” the social media post read. “Thank you for bringing us back. You were absolutely the right man for this job.”

Lee inherited a roster that went 0-9 in 2015. The Indians won one game under Lee in his first season and three last year.

Cahokia is also making its first playoff apperance since the 2009 season. Coached by former NFL offensive lineman John Clay, the Comanches (8-1) are the No. 4 seed and will host 13th-seed Mount Zion (6-3).

A third MVC team, Jersey (5-4), is the 16th-seed and will travel to take on No. 1 seed Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) 9-0. Jersey is led by former Wesclin and Belleville West head coach Ric Johns.







Game 1 — No. 16 Evergreen Park (5-4) vs. No. 1 Chicago (Payton) (9-0) at TBA, TBA

Game 2 — No. 9 Chicago (Back of the Yards) (6-3) at No. 8 Elmwood Park (7-2), TBA

Game 3 — No. 13 Woodstock (North) (5-4) at No. 4 Lombard (Montini) (8-1), TBA

Game 4 — No. 12 Rochelle (5-4) at No. 5 Sycamore (H.S.) (7-2), TBA

Game 5 — No. 15 Chicago (Phoenix) [Coop] (5-4) at No. 2 Sterling (H.S.) (8-1), TBA

Game 6 — No. 10 Chicago (Brooks) (6-3) vs. No. 7 Chicago (Hyde Park) (7-2) at TBA, TBA

Game 7 — No. 14 Glen Ellyn (Glenbard South) (5-4) at No. 3 Rockford (Boylan Catholic) (8-1), TBA

Game 8 — No. 11 Chicago (Amundsen) (5-4) at No. 6 Wheaton (St. Francis) (7-2), TBA

Game 9 — No. 16 Jerseyville (Jersey) (5-4) at No. 1 Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) (9-0), TBA

Game 10 — No. 9 Morton (6-3) at No. 8 Decatur (MacArthur) (6-3), TBA

Game 11 — No. 13 Mt. Zion (6-3) at No. 4 Cahokia (H.S.) (8-1), TBA

Game 12 — No. 12 Champaign (Central) (6-3) at No. 5 Carbondale (H.S.) (7-2), TBA

Game 13 — No. 15 Olympia Fields (Rich Central) (5-4) at No. 2 Highland (9-0), TBA

Game 14 — No. 10 Mascoutah (6-3) at No. 7 Mattoon (6-3), TBA

Game 15 — No. 14 Joliet (Catholic Academy) (5-4) at No. 3 Metamora (8-1), TBA

Game 16 — No. 11 Park Forest (Rich East) (6-3) at No. 6 Marion (H.S.) (6-3), TBA

Class 4A

The Cahokia Conference champion Freeburg Midgets will have the chance to avenge one of its two regular season losses when it travels to take on the eighth-seeded Columbia Eagles in a first round game.





The ninth-seeded Midgets (7-2)) lost a a 38-34 decision to the Eagles (7-2) in week six of the regular season.





Central (6-3), which closed its regular season with a loss to Herrin on Friday, is the 13th seed and will travel to take on Class 4A defending state champion Rochester (8-1). The Rockets are the No. 4 seed

City rival Mater Dei (7-2) is the No seven seed and will host 10th seed Effingham.

Game 1 — No. 16 Chicago (Raby) (5-4) at No. 1 Elmhurst (IC Catholic) (9-0), TBA

Game 2 — No. 9 Stillman Valley (6-3) at No. 8 Dixon (H.S.) (6-3), TBA

Game 3 — No. 13 Elgin (St. Edward) (5-4) vs. No. 4 Chicago (Urban Prep/Bronzeville) (8-1) at TBA, TBA

Game 4 — No. 12 Chicago (Sullivan) (6-3) at No. 5 Marengo (7-2), TBA

Game 5 — No. 15 West Chicago (Wheaton Academy) (5-4) at No. 2 Coal City (8-1), TBA

Game 6 — No. 10 Johnsburg (6-3) vs. No. 7 Chicago (Agricultural Science) (7-2) at TBA, TBA

Game 7 — No. 14 Plano (5-4) at NO. 3 Richmond (R.-Burton) (8-1), TBA

Game 8 — No. 11 Chicago (Clemente) (6-3) at No. 6 Genoa (G.-Kingston) (7-2), TBA

Game 9 — No .16 Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central) (5-4) at No. 1 Taylorville (9-0), TBA

Game 10 — No. 9 Freeburg (7-2) at No. 8 Columbia (7-2), TBA

Game 11 — No. 13 Breese (Central) (6-3) at No. 4 Rochester (8-1), TBA

Game 12 — No. 12 Herrin (H.S.) (7-2) at No. 5 Pontiac (8-1), TBA

Game 13 — No. 15 Salem (6-3) at No. 2 Paris (9-0), TBA

Game 14 — No. 10 Effingham (H.S.) (7-2) at No. 7 Breese (Mater Dei) (7-2), TBA

Game 15 — No. 14 Olney (Richland County) (6-3) at No. 3 Kankakee (McNamara) (8-1), TBA

Game 16 — No. 11 Fairbury (Prairie Central) (7-2) at No. 6 Murphysboro [Coop] (7-2), TBA

Class 3A

The 15-seeded East Alton-Wood River Oilers will take to the road and will battle No. 2 seed Carlinville (9-0) in a first round contest.





Game 1 — No. 16 Rock Island (Alleman) (5-4) at No. 1 Byron (9-0), TBA

Game 2 — No. 9 Princeton (6-3) at No. 8 Elmwood [E.-Brimfield Coop] (6-3), TBA

Game 3 — No. 13 Dwight [Coop] (6-3) at No. 4 Lisle (Sr.) (8-1), TBA

Game 4 — No. 12 Oneida (ROWVA) [Mid-County Coop] (6-3) at No. 5 Poplar Grove (North Boone) (7-2), TBA

Game 5 — No. 15 Herscher (5-4) vs. No. 2 Chicago (Dunbar) (8-1) at TBA, TBA

Game 6 — No. 10 Spring Valley (Hall) (6-3) vs. No. 7 Chicago (Clark) (6-3) at TBA, TBA

Game 7 — No. 14 Chicago (Urban Prep/Englewood) (5-4) at No. 3 Eureka (8-1), TBA

Game 8 — No. 11 Wilmington (6-3) at No. 6 Monmouth (M.-Roseville) (7-2), TBA

Game 9 — No. 16 St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) (5-4) at No. 1 Monticello (9-0), TBA

Game 10 — No. 9 West Frankfort (Frankfort) (7-2) at No. 8 Anna (A.-Jonesboro) (7-2), TBA

Game 11 — No. 13 Greenville (6-3) at No. 4 Farmington (9-0), TBA

Game 12 — No. 12 Pleasant Plains (6-3) at No. 5 Beardstown (8-1), TBA

Game 13 — No. 15 Wood River (East Alton-W.R.) (6-3) at No. 2 Carlinville (9-0), TBA

Game 14 — No. 10 Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) (6-3) at No. 7 Vandalia (7-2), TBA

Game 15 — No. 14 Newton (6-3) at No. 3 Fairfield (9-0), TBA

Game 16 — No. 11 DuQuoin (H.S.) (6-3) at No. 6 Williamsville (8-1), TBA

Class 2A

A member of the River-to-River Conference, the Nashville Hornets are the No. 5 seed in the bottom half of the Class 2A bracket and will take on Downs (Tri-City) in their first-round showdown. Tri-City, 5-4, is the No. 12 seed.

Game 1 — No. 16 Watseka (5-4) at No. 1 Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) (9-0), TBA

Game 2 — No. 9 Knoxville (6-3) at No. 8 Chicago (C. Hope Academy) (7-2), TBA

Game 3 — No. 13 Aledo (Mercer County) (5-4) at No. 4 Carthage (Illini West) (9-0), TBA

Game 4 — No. 12 Rockford (R. Christian) (6-3) at No. 5 Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (8-1), TBA

Game 5 — No. 15 Minonk (Fieldcrest) (5-4) at No. 2 Orion (9-0), TBA

Game 6 — No. 10 Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) (6-3) at No. 7 Clifton (Central) (7-2), TBA

Game 7 — No. 14 Chicago (Harlan) (5-4) at No. 3 Lanark (Eastland) [E.-Pearl City Coop] (9-0), TBA

Game 8 — No. 11 Palos Heights (Chicago Christian) (6-3) vs. No. 6 Chicago (Collins) [Coop] (8-1) at TBA, TBA

Game 9 — No. 16 Staunton (5-4) at No. 1 Decatur (St. Teresa) (9-0), TBA

Game 10 — No. 9 Athens (7-2) at No. 8 Eldorado (7-2), TBA

Game 11 — No. 13 Fithian (Oakwood) (5-4) at No. 4 Pana (H.S.) (8-1), TBA

Game 12 — No. 12 Downs (Tri-Valley) (5-4) at No. 5 Nashville (8-1), TBA

Game 13 — No. 15 Jacksonville (Routt) [Coop] (5-4) at No. 2 Maroa (M.-Forsyth) (9-0), TBA

Game 14 — No. 10 Chester (6-3) at No. 7 Warrensburg (W.-Latham) (7-2), TBA

Game 15 — No. 14 Villa Grove [V.G.-Heritage Coop] (5-4) at No. 3 Tuscola (8-1), TBA

Game 16 — No. 11 Hamilton [West Hancock Coop] (6-3) at No. 6 Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) (8-1), TBA

Class 1A

In just its second season after a 29 year hiatus from having a football program, the Madison Trojans (8-1) have secured a second straight playoff berth and will host Albion Edwards County (6-3) on Saturday.

The Trojans, who wrapped up the season with a 20-0 win over Dupo on Saturday, are a No. 5 seed. Albion Edwards County has earned a No. 1 2 seed.





Game 1 — No. 16 Polo (5-4) at No. 1 Princeville (9-0), TBA

Game 2 — No. 9 Aurora (A. Christian) (6-3) at No. 8 Kewanee (Wethersfield) [A.-Wethersfield Coop] (6-3), TBA

Game 3 — No. 13 Lewistown (5-4) at No. 4 Lena (L.-Winslow) (8-1), TBA

Game 4 — No. 12 LeRoy (5-4) vs. No. 5 Chicago (Orr) (8-1) at TBA, TBA

Game 5 — No. 15 Orangeville (5-4) at No. 2 Ottawa (Marquette) (9-0), TBA

Game 6 — No. 10 Dakota (6-3) at No. 7 Stockton (7-2), TBA

Game 7 — No. 14 Fulton (H.S.) (5-4) at No. 3 Milledgeville (9-0), TBA

Game 8 — No. 11 Kirkland (Hiawatha) (6-3) at No. 6 Forreston (7-2), TBA

Game 9 — No. 16 Cerro Gordo [C.G.-Bement Coop] (5-4) at No. 1 Argenta (A.-Oreana) (9-0), TBA

Game 10 — No. 9 Toledo (Cumberland) (7-2) at No. 8 Fisher (7-2), TBA

Game 11 — No. 13 Moweaqua (Central A & M) (6-3) at No. 4 Bridgeport (Red Hill) (8-1), TBA

Game 12 — No. 12 Albion (Edwards County) (6-3) at No. 5 Madison (8-1), TBA

Game 13 — #15 Greenfield [G.-Northwestern Coop] (6-3) at #2 Camp Point (Central) (8-1), TBA

Game 14 — #10 Carrollton (6-3) at #7 Sesser (S.-Valier) [Coop] (7-2), TBA

Game 15 — #14 Georgetown (G.-Ridge Farm) (6-3) at #3 Concord (Triopia) [Coop] (8-1), TBA

Game 16 — #11 Catlin (Salt Fork) (6-3) at #6 Arcola (7-2), TBA

Further updates will follow as the IHSA releases the pairings.





