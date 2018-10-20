Prep football Week 9: Granite City cinches first playoff while East Side routes Alton

The Granite City Warriors made themselves playoff eligible for the first time since 2011 with a 60-27 win at Galesburg.
Quarterback Freddy Edwards rushed for 227 yards and four touchdowns and passed for three more scores in the route. He had scoring runs of 40 and 70 yards in the first quarter to open up the Warriors’ lead early.
Edwards connected with Reide Wilson, Aaron Barnett and Jerry Watson with scoring strikes.
Colby Ramirez scored three touchdowns for Galesburg, whose season ends at 1-8.
Granite City, 5-4, entered the game with 37 playoff points, ample enough to cinch their postseason berth with the victory.
East St. Louis rolls over Alton
Two East St. Louis running backs topped the 200-yard mark in a 71-28 route of Alton Friday.
Treven Swingler carried 29 times for 216 yards and scored five touchdowns in the Flyers’ victory. DeMonta Witherspoon rushed 16 times for a game-best 255 yards and three scores, including runs of 2, 72 and 40 yards.
Lawaun Powell Jr. and Keantez Lewis had four catches each for 79 and 70 yards respectively.
The Flyers, ranked No. 3 in Illinois class 7A, improved to 7-2. Alton remains playoff eligible at 5-4.
Mater Dei drops Waterloo
Quarterback Reed Braundmeier completed 23 of 30 passes fro 306 yards and five touchdowns to lead Mater Dei to a 55-27 win over Waterloo.
Braundmeier connected three times with Mitchell Haake, twice with Ben Kassen and once with Zach Napovanice on scoring throws. Logan Ratermann and Justin Thole contributed touchdown runs for the Knights.
Waterloo’s loss wasted a three-touchdown performance by Dalton Viglasky, who scored on runs of 18, 43 and 32 yards.
The Knights improved to 7-2, while Waterloo’s season ended at 0-9.
Jerseyville knocks off Columbia
Under first-year coach Ric Johns, the Jerseyville Panthers won each of their last four games after a 1-4 start to make themselves playoff eligible.
It took a 36-28 win over state-ranked Columbia to finish the job.
Kurt Hall scored on runs of 13, 52 and 17 yards for Jerseyville, which widened a 20-14 halftime lead to 22 points with 10 minutes left. Sam Horner connected with brother Nick Horner on touchdown passes of 20 and 39 yards in the fourth quarter to narrow the gap for Columbia, but it was too little, too late.
Columbia, which started the season 6-0 before being upset by Central by four points in week 7, fell to 7-2 with two losses over the last three weeks.
Other Scores
Cardinal Ritter 52, Althoff 9
Herrin 34, Central 24
Sparta 26, Red Bud 19
Mount Zion 19, Triad 15
Edwardsville 65, Collinsville 13
Freeburg 48, Lincoln 27
Cahokia 26, O’Fallon 13
