Playoff football roundup: Mascoutah loses heartbreaker in Mattoon, Cahokia advances

Mattoon was a much different team than Mascoutah deafeated in the second week of the football season.
Mattoon scored twice in the fourth quarter to bring an end to Mascoutah’s first playoff run in nine years. Jack Pilson scored on a 5-yard run with 54 seconds left to cap a 28-24 win over the Indians in the first round of the 5A playoffs.
The Indians had defeated Mattoon by 35 points in the second week of the season, yet trailed at halftime of the playoff rematch 14-10. But a 2-yard touchdown run by Devin Wills, a 10-yard score by Devon Ross and a 61-yard pass from quarterback Jeff Getchell to Andrew Schultz put the Indians ahead 24-14 early in the fourth quarter.
But the Green Wave responded with a passing touchdown with 5:17 left to set the stage for Pilson’s winning keeper.
Mascoutah moved the ball to the Mattoon 24, but was stopped with an interception in the endzone.
Mattoon advance to a second-round game against No. 2 Highland, a winner over Rich Central Saturday. Mascoutah’s season ends at 6-4.
Cahokia rolls over Mount Zion
Fourth-seeded Cahokia moved on to the second round of the 5A playoffs with a 22-6 win over Mount Zion Saturday.
Mount Zion scored its only touchdown on a fumble recovery in the Comanches’ endzone. Cahokia, meanwhile, found the endzone in the first, third and fourth quarters.
Quarterback Malik Shaw scored on a 2-yard run to open the scoring then connected with Levauntez Conway on touchdown passes of 25 and 15 yards.
Shaw was 13 of 17 passing for 139 yards and ran 12 times for 47 yards. Conway had five catches for 91 yards. Vincent Perry led all ball carriers with 93 yards on 19 attempts.
Cahokia will face South Seven Conference rival Carbondale, the No. 5 seed, next week. The Terriers defeated Champaign Central, 31-28 Saturday.
Mater Dei burned by Flaming Hearts
Effingham held Mater Dei to just 33 yards on the ground and held the Knights scoreless for three quarters in a 21-6 victory in the first round of the 4A playoffs.
Flaming Hearts’ running back Kendall Ballman scored on runs of 2 and 7 yards and Landon Wolfe added a one-yard sneak for all the scoring Effingham would need.
The Knights didn’t score until the 6:30 mark of the third quarter when quarterback Travis Jasper connected with Garrett Foppe on a 79-yard bomb. Jasper finished the game 13 of 27 passing for 234 yards and three interceptions to go with the touchdown pass. Foppe had three catches for 149 yards and Zach Napovanice had seven receptions for 87 yards.
Mater Dei’s season ends at 7-3. Effingham, the No. 10 seed, will face No. 2 Paris in the second round.
