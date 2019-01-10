After one season and a rare playoff appearance, Hasquin resigns at Granite City

After leading the Granite City High School Warriors to their first football playoff appearance in seven years, Brad Hasquin is stepping down after just one season.
Looking to start a second career in real estate investment, Hasquin submitted his letter of resignation Monday, a little over three months after leading the Warriors to a 5-5 record and berth in the Class 7A playoffs.
“It was a very difficult decision and it was tough to tell the kids that I was stepping down. My wife and I have this opportunity in real estate investment come about and we felt that it was one that we had to pursue for the future of our family,’’ Hasquin said Wednesday.
“We had a tremendous group of kids who worked hard this season and were rewarded for that effort with a successful season. I told the kids who are coming back that there is no reason that if they give the same of effort to the new coach that they can’t do even better next year.’’
Hasquin took over the Warriors program after Carl Luehmann resigned after eight seasons. The 43-year-old Hasquin was a long time assistant under Luehmann and had previously coached at Alton. He also was the head coach at Wood River from 2007 to 2009.
Led by standout junior quarterback Freddy Edwards and a solid supporting cast, Hasquin made his season as head coach one to remember. Edwards, a 6-foot 190-pound athlete, has a scholarship offer from Iowa State University and has drawn interest from schools such as Miami, Notre Dame and newly-crowned national champion Clemson.
Competing as an independent for the first time after leaving the Southwestern Conference following 2017-18 year, Granite City defeated Galesburg 60-27 in the final week of the regular season to secure a playoff spot for the first time since 2011.
“That was a great effort by the kids. The playoffs were the goal and we needed to win that game in order to get in. The pressure was on and the kids responded with a great team effort,’’ Hasquin said.
The Warriors playoff run was short. They dropped a 49-0 decision to Batavia in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.
Granite City athletic director John Moad said Wednesday that Hasquin’s resignation must be approved at the next Granite City School District 9 board meeting on Jan. 22. Hasquin will continue to teach physical education at Granite City.
In the meantime, Hasquin hasn’t ruled out a return to coaching in the future.
“Never say never,’’ Hasquin said. “What am I going to miss most about coaching? Friday nights lights. Anybody who has been around or played high school football knows what I’m talking about.
“To work, prepare, practice, work with the kids all week and then have it come together at game time. The excitement, the anticipation, there is nothing like it. I’m going to miss that part of it.’’
