BND All-Area Football Large School Offense

Belleville News-Democrat
Large School Football
Class 5A-8A All-Area Team
Player of the Year
Sam LaPorta, Highland, sr.
Coach of the Year
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
John Clay, Cahokia
First Team
Quarterback: Tyler Macon, East St. Louis, soph (138-of 233, 2,390 yards, 28 TD’s 4 Int; 131 rush attempts, 1,190 yards, 16 TD’s)
Quarterback: Freddy Edwards, Granite Ciity, jr., (70-of-133, 1,176, yards, 12 TD;s 1 Int; 154 rush. attempts, 1,484 yards, 19 TD’s)
Running Back: DeMonta Witherspoon, East St. Louis, jr. (145 rushing attempts, 1,323 yards, 18 TD’s, 10 receptions, 181 yards, 2 TD’s)
Running Back: Brady Feldmann, Highland, sr. (145 rushing attempts, 1,216 yards, 23 TD’s; 24 receptions, 472 yards, 5 TD’s)
Wide Receiver: Sam LaPorta, Highland, sr (68 receptions, 1,457 yards, 19 TD’s)
Wide Receiver: Dominic Lovett, Belleville West, soph. (45 receptions, 1,029 yards, 24 TD’s)
Offensive Lineman: Demond Taylor, East St. Louis, jr. (6-3, 255 Pounds)
Offensive Lineman: Darrell Simmons, East St. Louis, jr. (6-4, 290 Pounds)
Offensive Lineman: Devon Hunt, East St. Louis, sr. (6-2, 260 Pounds)
Offensive Lineman: Blake Moss, Edwardsville, Jr. (5-9. 215 Pounds)
Offensive Lineman: Blake Williams, Edwardsville, sr. (6-1, 242 Pounds)
Placekicker: Brendan Latham, Edwardsville, sr (4 FG 45 PAT, 57 points)
Second Team
Quarterback: Kendall Abdur-Rahman, Edwardsville, sr. (43-of-86 for 745 yards, 15 TD’s 3 int; 135 rush attempts, 1,181 yards, 18 TD’s)
Quarterback: Jack Etter, Highland sr. (145-of-226, 2,880 yards, 37 TD;s, 8 int); 87 rush attempts, 440 yards, 6 TD’s)
Running Back: Devin Wills, Mascoutah, jr. (182 rushing attempts, 1,483 yards, 15 TD’s, 8 receptions, 190 yards, 1 TD)
Running Back: Treven Swingler, East St. Louis, sr. (134 rushing attempts, 1,220 yards, 17 TD’s)
Running Back: Justin Johnson, Edwardsville, soph. (163 rushing attempts, 1,048 yards, 13 TD’s; 13 receptions, 160 yards, 2 TD’s)
Wide Receivers:: Ahmad Sanders, Alton, sr. (52 receptions, 764 yards, 6 TD’s)
Wide Receivers: Lawaun Powell, East St. Louis, jr. (33 receptions, 727 yards, 9 TD’s)
Wide Receivers: Cortez Brown, Cahokia, sr. (34 receptions, 634 yards, 4 TD’s)
Offensive Lineman: Sam Buck, Highland, soph. (6-2, 280 Pounds)
Offensive Lineman: Dwight Oregon, Belleville West, sr. (6-1, 240 Pounds)
Offensive Lineman: Javontez Spraggins, East St. Louis, soph. (6-2, 346 Pounds)
Offensive Lineman: Matt Wilson, Mascoutah, Jr. (6-3, 295 Pounds)
Offensive Lineman: Zachariah Al-Khamous, Cahokia, Sr. (6-1, 235 Pounds)
Placekicker: Logan Seibert, Belleville West, soph. (4 FG 42 PAT, 54 points)
Honorable Mention
Quarterback: Malik Shaw, Cahokia; Jeff Getchell, Mascoutah; Jackson McCloskey, Belleville West; Kienen Waller, Belleville East; Andrew Jones, Alton
Running Back: Tim Johnson, Alton; Vincent Perry, Cahokia; Dalton Viglasky, Waterloo; Devin Towns, Triad; DJ Johnson, Belleville West; Jayden Nabors, Collinsville
Wide Receiver: Levauntez Conway, Cahokia; Jacob Willis, Highland; Antonio Johnson, East St. Louis; Will Lanxon, Belleville West; Terrance Walker, Alton; Dionte Rodgers, Edwardsville; Jake Holten, Collinsville
Offensive Linemen: Dominic Sandella, Granite City; Dalton Wadman, Cahokia; Ben Barbour, Triad; Aaron Kipp, Triad; Evan Anderson, Triad; Wes Schmollinger, Highland; Trevor Zobrist, Highland; Donovan Porter, Alton; Richard Landrem, Edwardsville; Mason Baker, O’Fallon
Placekicker: Brooks Hackney, O’Fallon; Travis Speer, Triad; Cole Junker, Mascoutah
Comments