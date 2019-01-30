BND All-Area Football Large School Defense

Belleville News-Democrat
Large School Football
Class 5A-8A All-Area Team
Player of the Year
Keith Randolph, Bellevlle West, sr.
First Team
Defensive Lineman: Malik Green, Mascoutah, sr. (42 tackles, 13 sacks, 3 fumble recov.)
Defensive Lineman: Kendrick Scarborough, East St. Louis, soph. (103 tavckles, 68 solos, 10 sacks)
Defensive Lineman: Demond Taylor, East St. Louis. jr. (118 tackles, 75 solos, 7 sacks)
Defensive Lineman: Keith Randolph, Belleville West, sr. (66 tackles, 26 solos, 9 sacks, 3 fumble recov)
Linebackers: Sydney Houston, East St. Louis, sr. (143 tackles, 107 solos, 3 sacks, 1 int., 1 fumble recov.)
Linebackers: Delarius Rogers Jr., Cahokia, sr. (121 tackles, 72 solos, 4 sacks, 1 Int.)
Linebackers: Jacob Morrissey, Edwardsville. jr. (75 tackles, 44 slos, 1 fumble recov)
Defensive Backs: Antonio Johnson, East St. Louis, jr. (81 tackles, 58 solos, 5 int.)
Defensive Backs: Sam LaPorta, Highland, sr. (80 tackles, 57 solos, 7 Int.)
Defensive Backs: Darian Dean, Cahokia, sr. (85 tackles, 51 solos, 5 Int.)
Defensive Backs: Dionte Rodgers, Edwardsville, sr. (19 tackles, 16 solos, 6 Int.)
Punter: Aiden Jones, Mascoutah, soph. (26 punts, 41.5 yard average)
Second Team
Defensive Lineman: Drew Hulvey, Highland, sr. (59 tackles, 47 solos, 9 sacks, 3 fumb. recov.)
Defensive Lineman: Jacob Bullock, Cahokia, sr. ( (56 tackles, 24 solos, 6 sacks, 1 fumb. recov.)
Defensive Lineman: Shamon Hudson, Cahokia, sr. (94 tackles, 64 solos, 8 sacks, 2 fumb. recov. 1 Int.)
Defensive Linemen: Rakweon Ramsey, Belleville East, sr. (56 tackles, 30 solos, 3 sacks, 1 fumb. recov.)
Linebackers: Izeal Terrell, Alton, sr. ( 81 tackles, 58 solos, 2 sacks)
Linebackers: Emori Lee, Cahokia, soph. (121 tackles, 82 solos, 2 fumble recov.)
Linebackers: Demarvion Johnson, Cahokia, jr. (93 tackles, 59 solos, 4 sacks)
Defensive Backs: Lawaun Powell, East St. Louis, Jr. (55 tackles, 42 solos, 2 Int.)
Defensive Backs: DeMonta Witherspoon, East St. Louis, sr. (88 tackles, 61 solos, 3 Int.)
Defensive Backs: Will Lanxon, Belleville West, sr. (29 tackles, 16 solos, Int.)
Defensive Backs: Clarence Davis, Belleville West, sr (48 tackles, 33 solos, 3 Int.)
Punter: Alex Maxim, Belleville East, soph. (32 punts, 33.4 avg.)
Honorable Mention
Defensive Linemen: Sam Buck, Highland; Jack Hansen, Triad; DeJahn Tyson, Mascoutah; Ka’Lon Carraway, Belleville West; Connor Hinterser, Edwardsville; Willie Robinson, O’Fallon; Donte Williams, Collinsville; Lloyd Reynolds, Edwardsville
Linebackers: Logan Gordon, Granite City; Reese May, Highland; Justin Del Rosario, Triad; Andrew Schultz, Mascoutah; Will Medford, Jersey; Ryan Strohmeier, Edwardsville; Charles Miller, Alton; Marcellus Romious, Belleville West; Cameron Clay, East St Louis; Laron Bonner, O’Fallon; Xavier Medina, Belleville East; Adam Foster, Edwardsville
Defensive Backs: Anthony LaRue, Triad; Zeke Waltz, Triad; Brady Feldmann, Highland; Aeneas Tibbs, Masoutah; Ju’Qui Womack, Alton; Norman Harris, Edwardsville; Aidan Gass, O’Fallon
Punter: Ian Wagner, O’Fallon; Brendan Latham, Edwardsville, Will Lanxon, Belleville West; Chris Chi, Collinsville
Comments