Freddy Edwards says he’ll stay at Granite City, but all options are open for college

Despite qualifying for the IHSA football playoffs for the first time in nine years and finishing the season with a 5-5 record, the Granite City Warriors will have a different head coach calling the shots for the third straight year when summer workouts begin in June.
The good news for the Warriors is, that they’ll have the same quarterback under center.
Ranked as the No. 9 high school player in the state for the 2020 recruiting class by 247 Sports, Freddy Edwards says he’s aware of rumors he plans to transfer to another high school, like Edwardsville for instance.
Tuesday, he made the assurance that he’ll be calling signals for the Warriors this fall.
“”I’m staying in my home town. Granite City is the place where I started playing football a few years ago and its where I have grown up and played my first three years.,’’ Edwards said. “This is a place where I know all the teachers and where they know me. They look out for me and my best interests by making sure I’m doing the right things in the classroom.’’
The 6-foot 185-pound Edwards has certainly done the right things during his first three years in a Warriors uniform. In 21 1/2 games, Edwards offensive numbers are staggering.
Despite missing most of the final seven games of his sophomore season with a shoulder injury in a loss to Belleville East, Edwards has had a hand in 62 touchdowns. Effective both as a passer who has thrown for 1,948 yards and as runner with 3,053 yards, has amassed more than 5,000 yards of total offense.
He’ll be taking orders from a still unknown head coach. Longtime Granite City coach Carl Luehmann resigned following the 2017 season and just last month, Brad Hasquin resigned after a single season.
Edwards had a special relationship with Hasquin, a former high school quarterback at Civic Memorial several years ago.
“I don’t think it’s a factor. I know there are a lot of people looking down on us because we don’t have a head coach at this time. They don’t think we’ll be any good,’’ Edwards said. “But we have players on this team and in this program who are continuing to work.
“We have guys who are working with the track team on their speed and agility and we have guys who are spending everyday after school on their own working out in the weight room. We got a taste of what it was like to make the playoffs last year and we want to go back. This year, we want to win a playoff game. We will win a playoff game.”
Edwards will play baseball once again this spring. But as time goes on, the college recruiting scrum for Edwards will be heating up. He recently made an unofficial visit to Miami of Ohio and has also make unofficial visits to Iowa State and Notre Dame.
He says he also has drawn interest from Mid-American Conference schools such as Bowling Green and Western Michigan.
“i really liked Miami. They offered me as a quarterback,’’ Edwards said. “It fells like home. It felt like Granite City. It’s compact, everything is close together. The dorms, the classrooms, everything. I really like that.
Edwards said he probably won’’t commit until after the high school football season.
“All my options are open. Anyone who wants to call or come visit, I’ll listen to what they have to say.’’
