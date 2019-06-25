East St. Louis’ Antonio Johnson, Javontez Spraggins give verbal commitments to Tennessee

East St. Louis’ Antonio Johnson has given a verbal commitment to attend the University of Tennessee Chris Johns

Teammates throughout their high school careers, East St. Louis seniors Antonio Johnson and Javontez Spraggins will continue to wear the same uniforms for four more years.

Ranked as two of the top high school senior football players in the state by 247Sports, Johnson and Spraggins recently gave verbal commitments to attend the University of Tennessee beginning in the 2020 season.





Johnson, a 6-2, 179-pound safety, is ranked as the No. 3 senior in the state by 247 Sports, while Spraggins , a 6-3, 340-pound offensive guard, is listed as the No. 17 ranked player in Illinois for the class of 2020.

East St. Louis has seven of the top 77 ranked seniors in Illinois according to 247 Sports heading into the fall season.

Johnson, a two-time all-state selection has been one of the top defensive backs in the state for the past two years. As a junior, Johnson finished with 81 tackles, 53 solos and five interceptions.

Johnson, who verbally committed to the Volunteers on June 7, also had scholarship offers from Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Penn State and Michigan State, among among others.

Spraggins, who also committed to Tennessee on June 7, had offers from Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Wyoming.

Also committing was East St. Louis senior defensive tackle Kevon Billingsley. A 6-4, 244-pound athlete, Billingsley is ranked as the No. 8 senior in the state this season.

Billingsley, who played the last three years at Lutheran North High School, gave a verbal commitment to Missouri on June 14. One of the top defensive players in the St. Louis area, Billingsley, had offers from Alabama, Arkansas Michigan, Oklahoma and Georgia, among others.





East St. Louis, which lost to Chicago Mount Carmel in the Class 7A quarterfinals a year ago, opens its season on August 31 at Batavia.



