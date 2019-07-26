Record-breaking Belleville West wide receiver appears to be headed for East St. Louis

Belleville West defeats East The Belleville West Maroons dominated Belleville East on the five-touchdown performance by sophomore Dominic Lovett. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Belleville West Maroons dominated Belleville East on the five-touchdown performance by sophomore Dominic Lovett.

A first-team all Southwestern Conference wide receiver and three-star college recruit, Dominic Lovett will return to area high school football fields this fall to add to his mounting records.

But it will apparently be as a member of the East St. Louis Flyers.

A 6-foot 175-pound junior, Lovett caught 45 passes for 1,029 yards and a school-record 24 touchdowns as a member of the Belleville West Maroons, which won seven games and reached the Class 7A playoffs last season.

But recruitment web sites and his own social media platforms identify him as an East Side junior. A photo he posted on his Twitter wall shows him with Alabama head football coach Nick Saban during a 7-on-7 tournament in June. Lovett is wearing East St. Louis training attire.

His profile page at 24/7 Sports also lists him as a wide receiver at East St. Louis.

Meanwhile, he has been a no-show around Maroons camp. He was expected to rejoin West quarterback Jack McCloskey on first-year head coach Bryan Edgar’s Maroons, but did not participate in scheduled June workouts.

Attempts to reach Lovett have been unsuccessful. East St. Louis head coach Darren Sunkett deferred comment until practice begins on Aug. 12.

I had a Flyer Day today at @alabamaftbl 7-on-7 Tournament. After 1st session of making plays, I got called into Coach Nick Saban’s office and told I’m on high on their recruitment #Radar. @Football_Flyer @DarrenSunkett #GreatPicture #LLJ6 pic.twitter.com/EkKR1dvD3P — Dominic “JUJU” Lovett (@JujuLovett) June 23, 2019

West athletic director Lee Meyer said that while no transfer forms have been submitted, Lovett has not been around the Maroons football program this summer.

“”All I can tell you is that he (Lovett) has not participated in any workouts with our football program this summer,’’ Meyer said.

East St. Louis should once again be among the top teams in Illinois Class 7A in 2019. Lovett likely will become another favorite target of quarterback Tyler Macon, who led the Flyer to the 7A state semifinals as a sophomore by passing for 2,390 yards and 28 touchdowns against just four interceptions.

Macon also will welcome back wide receivers Lawaun Powell Jr. (33 catches, 727 yards, 9 TD), the No. 12-ranked senior in the state, and Antonio Johnson (32 catches, 642 yards, 9 TDs), the No. 11-ranked safety nationally.

Lovett is ranked the No. 10 football recruit in Illinois for the Class of 2021 by 247Sports. He has scholarship offers from Illinois and Iowa State and has drawn early interest from Indiana, Northwestern, Minnesota and Michigan State.