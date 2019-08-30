Heavy thunderstorms, lightning results in suspension of East-Chaminade game

These are some of the top high school football players in the metro-east As the 2019 high school football season kicks off, these are some of the players to keep an eye on. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As the 2019 high school football season kicks off, these are some of the players to keep an eye on.

Former McKendree University assistant Michael Harrison’s head coaching debut at Belleville East proved to be a soggy one Friday against St. Louis Chaminade.

And its not over yet.

A perennial St. Louis football power, Chaminade used a 27-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brady Cook to tight end Grant Finley midway in the second quarter to take a 14-6 lead in a game suspended by lightning. The game will be resumed at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with 5 minutes, 49 seconds left in the second quarter.

Scheduled for a 7 p.m. opening kickoff, the start of the game was delayed 55 minutes by thunderstorms which produced heavy rain and lightning.

When play did begin a steady drizzle fell throughout with the Red Devils taking an early lead. Following Chaminade’s second score, which came with just over seven minutes remaining in the first half, players were pulled off the field and the bleachers were cleared with lightning in the area.

After a 20-minute delay, Belleville East administration made the decision to suspend play for the night..

The Lancers, looking to get off to a good start following a 1-8 season a year ago, had the first scoring chance of the night when a Chaminade player fumbled a punt deep in Red Devils territory.

The drive stalled and Alex Maxim’s 32-yard field goal attempt was blocked.

Chaminade broke the ice late in the first quarter on a 2-yard run by Jimmy Grumich.

Belleville East, getting a solid effort from junior running back Bruce Harris, had its first sustained drive early in the second quarter which ended on a 3-yard touchdown run by Caleb Freppon, cutting the Red Devils lead to 7-6.