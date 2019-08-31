Area football teams open 2019 campaign

These are some of the top high school football players in the metro-east As the 2019 high school football season kicks off, these are some of the players to keep an eye on. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As the 2019 high school football season kicks off, these are some of the players to keep an eye on.

Here is a recap of the opening weekend of high school football games. The BND will continue updating this weekend’s results as they come in, as several games were postponed/rescheduled Friday night due to the inclemenet weather.

Edwardsville battles McCluer North

Despite the elements Friday, Edwardsville almost got in a full quarter against McCluer North before the weather stopped action with EHS leading 7-6. Justin Johnson had a 37-yard touchdown run for the Tigers, with Jonathan Rothert adding the extra point.

Despite the shortened game, it appears Edwardsville will get credited with the win. According to STL Today, McCluer North originally agreed to resume the game at 1 p.m. Saturday. But school administrators ultimately decided to cancel the contest altogether.

Edwardsvile athletics director Alex Fox told STL Today he believes it will eventually go down as a 7-6 win for his team.

Red Bud knocks off Pinckneyville

Red Bud sidestepped the weather Friday to open the season with a 25-14 win against Pinckneyville.

Jayden Birkner rushed for two touchdowns and added a 41-yard scoring strike to Parker Van Dorn for the Musketeers, while Chase Ward contributed another rushing touchdown.

Other cancellations

