These 17 standouts starred on the opening weekend of the high school football season

As the 2019 high school football season kicks off, these are some of the players to keep an eye on.

The following is a list of some of the top performances turned in by local athletes during the first weekend of the 2019 high school football season:

Kyle Athmer, Central QB

Athmer completed 16-of-33 for 175 yards and two touchdowns, but the Cougars fell short in their home opener, losing to the Wood River Oilers 24-20.

Jayden Birkner, Red Bud, QB

Birkner accounted for 170 yards of total offense and had a hand in three touchdowns as Red Bud defeated Pinckneyville 25-14 in a non-conference game Friday.

Mason Blakemore, O’Fallon, RB

Junior running back Mason Blakemore broke into the varsity lineup with a big night, carrying the football 27 times for 187 yards and three touchdowns in a 65-28 loss to St. Louis Christian Brothers College Prep.

Reed Braundmeier, Mater Dei, QB

Braundmeier was solid in his season debut, completing 16-of-32 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as Effingham rallied for a 32-28 win. Mater Dei led 28-15 late in the third quarter only to watch the Flaming Hearts score the final 17 points to pull out the win.

Connor Bridick, Wesclin, RB

Bridick scored on a 45-yard run and added a pair of short scoring jaunts as the Warriors defeated Dupo in a high scoring 34-30 game.

Jordan Bruce, Belleville West, RB

Bruce helped set the tone early, scampering for a 31-yard touchdown run and finishing the day with 162 yards on 15 carries as the Maroons defeated Riverview Gardens 40-2 in their season opener.

Mitchell Haake, Mater Dei WR

The 6-6 Haake was nearly unstoppable as he caught seven passes for 151 yards in the Knights four-point loss at home against the Effingham Flaming Hearts.

Nic Horner, Columbia, QB

Horner fired scoring passes of 25 and 13 yards to his brother Sam Horner and completed 10 of 17 passes for 141 yards in all as he led the Eagles past Mascoutah 28-7 in the marquee game of the first week of the season.

Mathew Jackson, Jerseyville, QB

Jackson made sure the Panthers got a little revenge from a season-opening loss a year ago as he ran for two scores and finished with 170 yards on the ground in a 26-14 win over host Granite City at Kevin Greene Field. Jackson also threw a touchdown pass .

Londyn Little, Columbia, DB

Little put the finishing touch on the Eagles season opening triumph over Mascoutah with a 98-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Tyler Macon, East St. Louis, QB

One of the top quarterbacks in the St. Louis area, Macon was 15-of-25 for 277 yards and three touchdowns as the Flyers ran past Batavia 31-17 in a battle of state ranked teams.

Ty Michael, O’Fallon, QB, O’Fallon

Michael was solid and accurate for much of the night as he completed 10-of-18 passes for 237 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers loss to Christian Brothers College Prep.

CJ Robinson, Dupo, QB

Robinson accounted for 276 yards of total offense and added a touchdown pass in the Tigers narrow 34-30 loss at former Cahokia Conference rival Wesclin.

Tyson Roedl, Waterloo, RB

Roedl was the Bulldogs biggest contributor, running for 187 yards as Waterloo romped Herrin 36-14. The Bulldogs churned out 310 yards on the ground against the Tigers.

CJ Sharp, Althoff, RB

Sharp was one of only a few bright spots for Althoff, running for 114 yards on 15 carries in a 52-7 loss to defending Class 4A state champion Elmhurst ICC in a game played at Illinois Wesleyan University in Normal.

Shemario Williams, Belleville East, LB

Williams was all over the field as he had a hand in 13 tackles in the Lancers 50-6 loss to St. Louis power Chaminade.

DeMonta Witherspoon, East St. Louis, RB

Witherspoon averaged 12 yards every time he touched the football, rushing for 226 yards and a touchdown as the Flyers opened their season with a 31-17 win at Class 7A power Batavia.