Week 2 Illinois high school football rankings

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to a panel of sportswriters.

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lincoln-Way East (12) (1-0) 120 2

2. Homewood-Flossmoor (1-0) 98 5

3. Loyola (0-1) 88 1

4. Warren (1-0) 72 7

5. Marist (1-0) 69 6

6. Edwardsville (1-0) 49 8

7. Hinsdale Central (1-0) 43 NR

8. Minooka (1-0) 37 9

9. Maine South (0-1) 35 3

10. Oswego (1-0) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Naperville Central 10, Fremd 9, Bolingbrook 7, Neuqua Valley 7, Barrington 1, Huntley 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Mount Carmel (5) (1-0) 97 3

2. Glenbard West (1) (1-0) 96 6

3. Nazareth (5) (0-1) 95 1

4. Brother Rice (1) (1-0) 85 5

5. St. Charles North (1-0) 78 4

6. Batavia (0-1) 77 2

7. Wheaton-Warrenville South (1-0) 36 7

8. Moline (1-0) 27 NR

9. Hononegah (1-0) 14 NR

10. Rolling Meadows (1-0) 13 NR(tie) DeKalb (1-0) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Willowbrook 9, Normal 6, Harlem 4, Hersey 4, Benet 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1, Belleville West 1, Plainfield North 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Richards (7) (1-0) 104 1

2. Cary-Grove (3) (1-0) 90

2(tie) Phillips (1) (1-0) 90 3

4. Prairie Ridge (1-0) 76 6

5. Crete-Monee (1-0) 61 5

6. Providence (1-0) 56 9

7. Chatham Glenwood (1-0) 33 NR

8. Normal West (1-0) 30 10

9. Simeon (0-1) 29 4

10. Peoria Central (1-0) 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Lake Forest 4, Kaneland 3, Antioch 3, Quincy 2, Yorkville 2, Springfield 1, Washington 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (12) (1-0) 127 2

2. Montini (1) (1-0) 117 3

3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (1-0) 92 4

4. St. Rita (1-0) 88 9

5. Sycamore (1-0) 81 6

6. Sterling (1-0) 51

7(tie) Joliet Catholic (0-1) 51 1

8. Rockford Boylan (1-0) 40 8

9. Metamora (1-0) 23 10

10. Hillcrest (0-1) 22 5

Others receiving votes: Cahokia 17, Kankakee 2, St. Laurence 2, Carbondale 1, Marion 1.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (8) (1-0) 105 1

2. Bishop McNamara (1) (1-0) 97 2

3. Rochester (2) (1-0) 88 3

4. Coal City (1-0) 81 4

5. Richmond-Burton (1-0) 67 5

6. Columbia (1-0) 54 7

7. Taylorville (1-0) 29 8

8. Effingham (1-0) 26 T9

9. Genoa-Kingston (1-0) 20 T9

10. Stillman Valley (1-0) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Pontiac 7, Marian Central 6, Herscher 6, Marengo 2, Mt. Zion 2, St. Francis 1, Johnsburg 1, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Byron (11) (1-0) 128 1

2. Eureka (2) (1-0) 103 3

3. Williamsville (1-0) 91 4

4. Monticello (1-0) 85 2

5. Wilmington (1-0) 69 6

6. Carlinville (1-0) 62 5

7. Princeton (1-0) 59 7

8. Lisle (1-0) 27 9

9. Beardstown (1-0) 26 10

10. Fairfield (1-0) 24 8

Others receiving votes: Nashville 17, Quincy Notre Dame 11, Farmington 7, Pana 2, Peotone 2, Vandalia 1, Greenville 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (9) (1-0) 107 1

2. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (1-0) 94 2

3. Clifton Central (1-0) 87 3

4. Decatur St. Teresa (1) (1-0) 81 4

5. Sterling Newman (1-0) 65 5

6. Bismarck-Henning (1-0) 48 7

7. Orion (1-0) 40 8

8. Fieldcrest (1-0) 32 10

9. Eastland-Pearl City (0-1) 18 6

10. Rockridge (1-0) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Knoxville 8, Auburn 7, Illini West (Carthage) 2, Downs Tri-Valley 2.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Forreston (10) (1-0) 115 1

2. Lena-Winslow (2) (1-0) 104 T2

3. Tuscola (1-0) 95 T2

4. Moweaqua Central A&amp;M (1-0) 77 4

5. Camp Point Central (1-0) 69 5

6. Aurora Christian (1-0) 57 7

7. Annawan-Wethersfield (1-0) 42 10

8. Arcola (1-0) 37 NR

9. Ottawa Marquette (1-0) 19 NR

10. Carrollton (1-0) 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 9, Athens 5, Fisher 5, Princeville 4, Dakota 3, Hope Academy 1, Morrison 1.

