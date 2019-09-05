High School Football
Week 2 Illinois high school football rankings
These are some of the top high school football players in the metro-east
The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to a panel of sportswriters.
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lincoln-Way East (12) (1-0) 120 2
2. Homewood-Flossmoor (1-0) 98 5
3. Loyola (0-1) 88 1
4. Warren (1-0) 72 7
5. Marist (1-0) 69 6
6. Edwardsville (1-0) 49 8
7. Hinsdale Central (1-0) 43 NR
8. Minooka (1-0) 37 9
9. Maine South (0-1) 35 3
10. Oswego (1-0) 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Naperville Central 10, Fremd 9, Bolingbrook 7, Neuqua Valley 7, Barrington 1, Huntley 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Mount Carmel (5) (1-0) 97 3
2. Glenbard West (1) (1-0) 96 6
3. Nazareth (5) (0-1) 95 1
4. Brother Rice (1) (1-0) 85 5
5. St. Charles North (1-0) 78 4
6. Batavia (0-1) 77 2
7. Wheaton-Warrenville South (1-0) 36 7
8. Moline (1-0) 27 NR
9. Hononegah (1-0) 14 NR
10. Rolling Meadows (1-0) 13 NR(tie) DeKalb (1-0) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Willowbrook 9, Normal 6, Harlem 4, Hersey 4, Benet 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1, Belleville West 1, Plainfield North 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Richards (7) (1-0) 104 1
2. Cary-Grove (3) (1-0) 90
2(tie) Phillips (1) (1-0) 90 3
4. Prairie Ridge (1-0) 76 6
5. Crete-Monee (1-0) 61 5
6. Providence (1-0) 56 9
7. Chatham Glenwood (1-0) 33 NR
8. Normal West (1-0) 30 10
9. Simeon (0-1) 29 4
10. Peoria Central (1-0) 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Lake Forest 4, Kaneland 3, Antioch 3, Quincy 2, Yorkville 2, Springfield 1, Washington 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (12) (1-0) 127 2
2. Montini (1) (1-0) 117 3
3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (1-0) 92 4
4. St. Rita (1-0) 88 9
5. Sycamore (1-0) 81 6
6. Sterling (1-0) 51
7(tie) Joliet Catholic (0-1) 51 1
8. Rockford Boylan (1-0) 40 8
9. Metamora (1-0) 23 10
10. Hillcrest (0-1) 22 5
Others receiving votes: Cahokia 17, Kankakee 2, St. Laurence 2, Carbondale 1, Marion 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. IC Catholic (8) (1-0) 105 1
2. Bishop McNamara (1) (1-0) 97 2
3. Rochester (2) (1-0) 88 3
4. Coal City (1-0) 81 4
5. Richmond-Burton (1-0) 67 5
6. Columbia (1-0) 54 7
7. Taylorville (1-0) 29 8
8. Effingham (1-0) 26 T9
9. Genoa-Kingston (1-0) 20 T9
10. Stillman Valley (1-0) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Pontiac 7, Marian Central 6, Herscher 6, Marengo 2, Mt. Zion 2, St. Francis 1, Johnsburg 1, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Byron (11) (1-0) 128 1
2. Eureka (2) (1-0) 103 3
3. Williamsville (1-0) 91 4
4. Monticello (1-0) 85 2
5. Wilmington (1-0) 69 6
6. Carlinville (1-0) 62 5
7. Princeton (1-0) 59 7
8. Lisle (1-0) 27 9
9. Beardstown (1-0) 26 10
10. Fairfield (1-0) 24 8
Others receiving votes: Nashville 17, Quincy Notre Dame 11, Farmington 7, Pana 2, Peotone 2, Vandalia 1, Greenville 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (9) (1-0) 107 1
2. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (1-0) 94 2
3. Clifton Central (1-0) 87 3
4. Decatur St. Teresa (1) (1-0) 81 4
5. Sterling Newman (1-0) 65 5
6. Bismarck-Henning (1-0) 48 7
7. Orion (1-0) 40 8
8. Fieldcrest (1-0) 32 10
9. Eastland-Pearl City (0-1) 18 6
10. Rockridge (1-0) 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Knoxville 8, Auburn 7, Illini West (Carthage) 2, Downs Tri-Valley 2.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Forreston (10) (1-0) 115 1
2. Lena-Winslow (2) (1-0) 104 T2
3. Tuscola (1-0) 95 T2
4. Moweaqua Central A&M (1-0) 77 4
5. Camp Point Central (1-0) 69 5
6. Aurora Christian (1-0) 57 7
7. Annawan-Wethersfield (1-0) 42 10
8. Arcola (1-0) 37 NR
9. Ottawa Marquette (1-0) 19 NR
10. Carrollton (1-0) 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 9, Athens 5, Fisher 5, Princeville 4, Dakota 3, Hope Academy 1, Morrison 1.
Comments