Quarterback Wongler breaks loose as Triad coasts past Collinsville

Collinsville vs Triad football The Triad Knights defeated the Collinsville Kahoks in non-conference high school football. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Triad Knights defeated the Collinsville Kahoks in non-conference high school football.

Just one game into the new season, Triad quarterback Logan Wongler already noticed a different, more positive attitude following the Knights’ season opening win over Mattoon last week.

On Friday at Kahoks Stadium in Collinsville, Wongler was the difference.

In the finest performance of his varsity career, Wonger ran four touchdowns and added an 11-yard scoring pass to Anthony LaRue as Triad defeated Collinsville 38-7 in a non-conference game.

With several starters out with early season injuries Collinsville (0-2) managed a 7-6 lead midway through the first quarter following 36-yard touchdown reception by senior Jake Holten.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Kahoks lead lasted just over a minute as, five plays later, Wongler broke two tackles at the line of scrimmage then outran the Kahoks secondary into the end zone on a 36-yard touchdown run.

Wongler, who ran for 126 yards in the first half, then tallied on a 65-yard run on the Knights’ next possession to make the score 21-7.

“With our offense it’s almost like opposing defenses have to pick their poison. They were jamming up our two running backs pretty good which opened things up for Logan. He’s got deceptive speed,’’ Knights coach Paul Bassler said.

“To be totally honest I was scared to death about this game. Collinsville is well coached, they are big and they are physical. But we came out and played well tonight in all areas. It was a good team effort.’’

Wongler added a pair of two-yard scoring runs for the Knights (2-0). The start is in sharp contract to the early going a year ago when Triad opened the year 0-3, finished 3-6 and missed the playoffs. Wongler said the Knights’ win over Mattoon showed him and his teammates that they could be winners.

The lopsided win over Collinsville on Friday left no doubt.

“I think last year when we lost our opener we got down on ourselves. Then we lost a couple more games and we could never pick ourselves up,’’ Wongler said. “Tonight we got out quick. I had a good game, but the credit goes to the offensive line. Those guys did a great job all night.’’

Collinsville moved the ball well at times. Holten broke loose early for a pair of long receptions, but as they did in an opening loss to Cahokia a week ago, coach Mike Popovich’s team made crucial mistakes at the wrong time.

Collinsville committed three turnovers.

“We moved the football well at times, but then we would shoot ourselves in the foot,’’ Popovich said. “But I’m not discourages. I’m pretty sure the sun is going to come up tomorrow.

“We just have to clean some things up.’’