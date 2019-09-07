Football roundup: Columbia defeats Waterloo in rivalry tilt, as Friday night features big slate of games

These are some of the top high school football players in the metro-east As the 2019 high school football season kicks off, these are some of the players to keep an eye on. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As the 2019 high school football season kicks off, these are some of the players to keep an eye on.

Here is a recap of Friday night’s metro-east football action.

Columbia topples Waterloo

The Eagles scored 35 unanswered points and cruised past Monroe County rival Waterloo 35-10.

After falling behind 3-0, visiting Columbia answered with two touchdown runs from each Donavan Bieber and Nic Horner and another from Ronnie Hunsaker. Sam Horner added all five extra points. Bieber finished with 146 yards rushing on 14 carries, while Nic Horner completed 12-of-17 passes for 109 yards.

The Eagles improved to 2-0, while the Bulldogs fell to 1-1.

Mascoutah rolls past Mount Vernon

The Indians raced to a 35-6 hafltime lead and coasted to a 56-26 win against visiting Mount Vernon.

Devin Willis had four rushing touchdowns for the Indians, while Jayden Neal added two rushing touchdowns. Neal had 135 yards on the ground, while Willis rushed for 131 yards.

The Indians improved to 1-1.

Red Bud blanks Wesclin

A 23-point second half rocketed the Musketeers past the Warriors 29-0.

Jayden Birkner hooked up with Kobe Brosch for a 15-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead. AJ Trujillo added a touchdown run in the third quarter, while Birker connected with Easton Lucht for another scoring strike for a 20-0 bulge.

Brosch’s 25-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the third quarter salted the win. Sam Carroll added a late 35-yard field goal.

Red Bud is 2-0, while Wesclin is 1-1.

Mater Dei takes down Alton Marquette

The Knights overcame a 10-0 halftime deficit, scoring 28 unanswered points in the second half to post an 18-point verdict.

Zach Napovanice handled all the scoring for Mater Dei, posting touchdown runs of 9, 3, 45 and 11 yards in the second half. Grant Cox added all four extra points.

Mater Dei is 1-1, while the Explorers dropped to 0-2.

Civic Memorial blasts past Wood River

The Eagles led 36-0 at halftime and breezed to a 43-6 road victory.

Noah Turbyfill tossed four touchdown passes — two each to Kuron Parchman (47 and 11 yards) and Logan Turbyfill (10 and 37 yards). Chandler Powell added a touchdown run for the Eagles. Ryan Dawson scored Wood River’s touchdown.

The Eagles are 2-0, while the Oilers are 1-1.

CBC dispatches Edwardville

The Cadets built a 37-14 halftime lead and were never threatened in posting a comfortable 44-27 road victory against the Tigers.

Justin Johnson had a huge night for Edwardsville, posting four touchdown runs.

The Tigers are 1-1.

Salem eases past Breese Central

The Wildcats raced to a 20-0 lead rolled to a 27-7 road victory.

Kyle Athmer’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Shane Becker accounted for the Cougars’ only touchdown.

Breese Central is 0-2.

Other scores from Friday: