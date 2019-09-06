Week 2: high school football scoreboard & schedule

These are some of the top high school football players in the metro-east As the 2019 high school football season kicks off, these are some of the players to keep an eye on. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As the 2019 high school football season kicks off, these are some of the players to keep an eye on.

Once again in 2019, the Belleville News-Democrat has partnered with ScoreStream for real-time collection and reporting of high school sports results. ScoreStream is a crowd-sourcing-based operation that allows the BND to increase the number scores that are reported each night from across the region.

Every night you’ll find up-to-the-minute scores on bnd.com from high school sports events across News-Democrat coverage area. A separate scoreboard will feature results of other fall sports.

Schools covered include those in the Southwestern, Cahokia, Mississippi Valley conferences, plus some in the South Seven and Prairie State conference and several area independents.

The BND ScoreStream scoreboard also will display score update for the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues. College teams of local interest also will be included over time.

Bookmark us, share what you see, and return often to bnd.com.