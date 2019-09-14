High School Football
Football roundup: East St. Louis posts big win at Neuqua Valley
Here is a recap of Friday night’s metro-east football action.
East St. Louis takes high scoring affair against Neuqua Valley
The Flyers offense was in high gear en route to a 50-48 road win against Neuqua Valley.
Dominic Lovett had two rushing touchdowns for East St. Louis and added a scoring reception from Tyler Macon, while DaMonta Witherspoon added two touchdowns on the ground.
The Flyers improved to 3-0.
O’Fallon knocks off Francis Howell Central
Led by 286 rushing yards from Mason Blakemore, the Panthers defeated Francis Howell North 26-20 on the road.
Blakemore posted three rushing touchdowns to go with his overall rushing attack.
O’Fallon improved to 2-1.
Alton dispatches Collinsville
The Redbirds bolted to a 44-6 halftime lead en route to a 58-6 win against the Kahoks.
Alton’s Tim Johnson keyed the outcome with four touchdowns.
The Redbirds improved to 2-1, while Collinsville dropped to 0-3.
Columbia blows past Salem
The Eagles racked up 35 first-half points and coasted to a 42-0 home win against the Wildcats.
Columbia’s Nic Horner threw for touchdown passes to Londyn Little and Ronnie Hunsaker. Horner, Hunsaker, Little and Donavan Bieber added rushing touchdowns, while Sam Horner connected on all six extra points.
The Eagles are 3-0.
Breese Central battles Freeburg
The Cougars posted a 14-11 Cahokia Conference road victory against Freeburg.
Breese Central’s Shane Becker hooked up with Landon Geragosian for a 76-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. Christian Tehandon’s 1-yard touchdown run in the 4th quarter gave the Cougars a 14-3 margin. Brady Schmitz scored from 2 yards out and added the 2-point conversion run to draw Freeburg to within 14-11.
The Cougars are 1-2 overall, 1-0 in league play, while Freeburg is 2-1 overall and 1-1 in conference action.
Red Bud takes down Carlyle
The Musketeers scored 28 first-half points en route to a convincing 35-10 Cahokia Conference home win against the Indians.
Parker Van Horn hauled in two touchdown passes from Jayden Birkner in the second quarter to key Red Bud’s victory.
The Musketeers are 3-0 overall, 2-0 in conference action. Carlyle is 0-3 overall, 0-2 in league play.
Mascoutah eases past Centralia
The Indians amassed 42 first-half points against the Orphans and posted a 48-26 win.
Devin Willis had four rushing touchdowns and hauled in a 57-yard scoring strike from Devon Ross to fuel Mascoutah’s triumph.
The Indians improved to 2-1, while Centralia fell to 2-1.
Highland drops nailbiter to Marion
The host Wildcats scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, including a touchdown with inside a minute remaining, to rally past the Bulldogs 30-29.
Trailing 29-22, Marion’s Lucas Will connected with Frankie Horner for a 9-yard touchdown pass with 41 seconds left. Will and Horner then hooked up for the 2-point conversion to secure the victory.
Highland’s Logan Chandler had three rushing touchdowns, including a 2-yard score he followed with a 2-point conversion run that gave the Bulldogs a 29-22 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Highland dropped to 1-2.
Other scores from Friday:
- Edwardsville 44, DeKalb 21. Edwardsville is 2-1.
- Triad 45, Mount Vernon 25. Triad is 3-0.
- Carbondale 28, Waterloo 14. Waterloo is 1-2.
- Cahokia 22, Civic Memorial 13. Cahokia is 2-1. Civic Memorial also is 2-1.
- Nashville 47, Wesclin 6. Nashville is 3-0. Wesclin is 1-2.
