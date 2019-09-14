Football roundup: East St. Louis posts big win at Neuqua Valley

These are some of the top high school football players in the metro-east As the 2019 high school football season kicks off, these are some of the players to keep an eye on. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As the 2019 high school football season kicks off, these are some of the players to keep an eye on.

Here is a recap of Friday night’s metro-east football action.

East St. Louis takes high scoring affair against Neuqua Valley

The Flyers offense was in high gear en route to a 50-48 road win against Neuqua Valley.

Dominic Lovett had two rushing touchdowns for East St. Louis and added a scoring reception from Tyler Macon, while DaMonta Witherspoon added two touchdowns on the ground.

The Flyers improved to 3-0.

O’Fallon knocks off Francis Howell Central

Led by 286 rushing yards from Mason Blakemore, the Panthers defeated Francis Howell North 26-20 on the road.

Blakemore posted three rushing touchdowns to go with his overall rushing attack.

O’Fallon improved to 2-1.

Alton dispatches Collinsville

The Redbirds bolted to a 44-6 halftime lead en route to a 58-6 win against the Kahoks.

Alton’s Tim Johnson keyed the outcome with four touchdowns.

The Redbirds improved to 2-1, while Collinsville dropped to 0-3.

Columbia blows past Salem

The Eagles racked up 35 first-half points and coasted to a 42-0 home win against the Wildcats.

Columbia’s Nic Horner threw for touchdown passes to Londyn Little and Ronnie Hunsaker. Horner, Hunsaker, Little and Donavan Bieber added rushing touchdowns, while Sam Horner connected on all six extra points.

The Eagles are 3-0.

Breese Central battles Freeburg

The Cougars posted a 14-11 Cahokia Conference road victory against Freeburg.

Breese Central’s Shane Becker hooked up with Landon Geragosian for a 76-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. Christian Tehandon’s 1-yard touchdown run in the 4th quarter gave the Cougars a 14-3 margin. Brady Schmitz scored from 2 yards out and added the 2-point conversion run to draw Freeburg to within 14-11.

The Cougars are 1-2 overall, 1-0 in league play, while Freeburg is 2-1 overall and 1-1 in conference action.

Red Bud takes down Carlyle

The Musketeers scored 28 first-half points en route to a convincing 35-10 Cahokia Conference home win against the Indians.

Parker Van Horn hauled in two touchdown passes from Jayden Birkner in the second quarter to key Red Bud’s victory.

The Musketeers are 3-0 overall, 2-0 in conference action. Carlyle is 0-3 overall, 0-2 in league play.

Mascoutah eases past Centralia

The Indians amassed 42 first-half points against the Orphans and posted a 48-26 win.

Devin Willis had four rushing touchdowns and hauled in a 57-yard scoring strike from Devon Ross to fuel Mascoutah’s triumph.

The Indians improved to 2-1, while Centralia fell to 2-1.

Highland drops nailbiter to Marion

The host Wildcats scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, including a touchdown with inside a minute remaining, to rally past the Bulldogs 30-29.

Trailing 29-22, Marion’s Lucas Will connected with Frankie Horner for a 9-yard touchdown pass with 41 seconds left. Will and Horner then hooked up for the 2-point conversion to secure the victory.

Highland’s Logan Chandler had three rushing touchdowns, including a 2-yard score he followed with a 2-point conversion run that gave the Bulldogs a 29-22 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Highland dropped to 1-2.

