Week 3 Illinois high school football rankings

East St. Louis’ Antonio Johnson makes the catch in the end zone for the touchdown in a Flyers’ win Saturday.

The Illlinois high school football AP polls are out. Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

No. Team W-L Pts Prv 1. Lincoln-Way East (11) 2-0 119 1 2. Homewood-Flossmoor 2-0 102 2 3. Loyola (1) 1-1 89 3 4. Warren 2-0 85 4 5. Marist 2-0 68 5 6. Hinsdale Central 2-0 55 7 7. Minooka 2-0 44 8 8. Bolingbrook 2-0 32 NR 9. Oswego 2-0 29 10 10. Edwardsville 1-1 15 6

Others receiving votes: Neuqua Valley 10, Niles Notre Dame 5, Barrington 3, Wausbonsie Valley 2, O’Fallon 1, Fremd 1.

Class 7A

No. Team W-L Pts Prv 1. (Chicago) Mt. Carmel (8) 2-0 113 1 2. Glenbard West 2-0 93 2 3. Nazareth (3) 2-0 89 3 4. Brother Rice (1) 2-0 83 4 5. Batavia 1-1 61 6 6. Wheaton Warrenville South 2-0 56 7 7. Hononegah 2-0 35 9 8. Rolling Meadows 2-0 25 T-10 9. DeKalb 2-0 22 T-10 10. Hersey 2-0 21 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 20, Normal Community 10, Benet 10, Conant 6, Jacobs 4, Maine West 4, Willowbrook 4, Wheaton North 2, Belleville West 1, Moline 1.

Class 6A

No. Team W-L Pts Prv 1. Richards (10) 2-0 124 1 2. Cary-Grove (3) 2-0 110 T-2 3. Phillips 2-0 108 T-2 4. Prairie Ridge 2-0 92 4 5. Crete-Monee 2-0 69 5 6. Chatham Glenwood 2-0 64 7 7. Providence 2-0 56 6 8. Peoria Central 2-0 34 10 9. Simeon 0-1 30 9 10. Kaneland 2-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Yorkville 8, Springfield 3, Normal West 3, Rock Island 2, Lemont 1, Antioch 1, Fenton 1.

Class 5A

No. Team W-L Pts Prv 1. East St. Louis (13) 2-0 139 1 2. Montini (1) 2-0 127 2 3. Sterling 2-0 105 T-6 4. St. Rita 1-1 83 4 5. Boylan Catholic 2-0 79 8 6. Sacred Heart-Griffin 1-1 60 3 7. Sycamore 1-1 39 5 8. Hillcrest 1-1 38 10 9. Joliet Catholic 0-2 35 T-6 10. St. Laurence 2-0 16 NR

Others receiving votes: De La Salle 11, Carbondale 9, Cahokia 8, Kankakee 5, Marion 4, Metamora 4, Glenbard South 4, Triad 2, Payton 1, Fenwick 1.

Class 4A

No. Team W-L Pts Prv 1. IC Catholic (13) 2-0 139 1 2. Rochester 2-0 120 3 3. Coal City (1) 2-0 117 4 4. Richmond-Burton 2-0 86 5 5. Bishop McNamara 1-1 65 2 6. Columbia 2-0 60 6 7. Stillman Valley 2-0 51 10 T-8. Taylorville 2-0 40 7 T-8. Effingham 2-0 40 8 10. Genoa-Kingston 2-0 28 9

Others receiving votes: Marian Central Catholic 10, Herscher 8, Mt. Zion 4, Fairbury Prairie Central 1, Freeburg 1.

Class 3A

No. Team W-L Pts Prv 1. Williamsville (10) 2-0 143 3 2. Wilmington (5) 2-0 134 5 3. Byron 1-1 98 1 4. Lisle 2-0 76 8 5. Beardstown 2-0 61 9 6. Eureka 1-1 52 2 7. Fairfield 2-0 51 10 8. Nashville 2-0 50 NR 9. Vandalia 2-0 49 NR 10. Quincy Notre Dame 2-0 38 NR

Others receiving votes: Monticello 22, Peotone 18, Princeton 11, Pana 6, Durand 6, Farmington 4, Carlinville 3, DuQuoin 1, Greenville 1.

Class 2A

No. Team W-L Pts Prv 1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (12) 2-0 135 1 2. Maroa-Forsyth (1) 2-0 121 2 3. Clifton Central 2-0 105 3 4. Newman Central Catholic (1) 2-0 96 5 5. Decatur St. Teresa 2-0 92 4 6. Bismarck-Henning 2-0 68 6 7. Orion 2-0 54 7 8. Fieldcrest 2-0 42 8 9. Rockridge 2-0 30 10 10. Knoxville 2-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Bloomington Central Catholic 5, Auburn 5, West Carroll 4, Eldorado 2, Illini West 1, Red Bud 1.

Class 1A

No. Team W-L Pts Prv 1. Forreston (7) 2-0 104 1 2. Lena-Winslow (4) 2-0 100 2 3. Tuscola 2-0 86 3 4. Moweaqua Central A&M 2-0 65 4 5. Aurora Christian 2-0 57 6 6. Camp Point Central 2-0 54 5 7. Annawan-Wethersfield 2-0 43 7 8. Arcola 1-1 29 8 9. Ottawa Marquette 2-0 26 9 10. Carrollton 2-0 21 10

Others receiving votes: Athens 5, Brown County 5, Princeville 5, Aquin 3, Morrison 2.