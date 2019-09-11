High School Football

Week 3 Illinois high school football rankings

East St. Louis’ Antonio Johnson makes the catch in the end zone for the touchdown in a Flyers’ win Saturday.
The Illlinois high school football AP polls are out. Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Lincoln-Way East (11)2-01191
2.Homewood-Flossmoor2-01022
3.Loyola (1)1-1893
4.Warren2-0854
5.Marist2-0685
6.Hinsdale Central2-0557
7.Minooka2-0448
8.Bolingbrook2-032NR
9.Oswego2-02910
10.Edwardsville1-1156

Others receiving votes: Neuqua Valley 10, Niles Notre Dame 5, Barrington 3, Wausbonsie Valley 2, O’Fallon 1, Fremd 1.

Class 7A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.(Chicago) Mt. Carmel (8)2-01131
2.Glenbard West2-0932
3.Nazareth (3)2-0893
4. Brother Rice (1)2-0834
5. Batavia1-1616
6.Wheaton Warrenville South2-0567
7.Hononegah2-0359
8.Rolling Meadows2-025T-10
9.DeKalb2-022T-10
10.Hersey2-021NR

Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 20, Normal Community 10, Benet 10, Conant 6, Jacobs 4, Maine West 4, Willowbrook 4, Wheaton North 2, Belleville West 1, Moline 1.

Class 6A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Richards (10)2-01241
2. Cary-Grove (3)2-0110T-2
3. Phillips2-0108T-2
4.Prairie Ridge2-0924
5.Crete-Monee2-0695
6.Chatham Glenwood2-0647
7.Providence2-0566
8.Peoria Central2-03410
9.Simeon0-1309
10. Kaneland2-09NR

Others receiving votes: Yorkville 8, Springfield 3, Normal West 3, Rock Island 2, Lemont 1, Antioch 1, Fenton 1.

Class 5A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.East St. Louis (13)2-01391
2.Montini (1)2-01272
3.Sterling2-0105T-6
4. St. Rita1-1834
5. Boylan Catholic2-0798
6. Sacred Heart-Griffin1-1603
7.Sycamore1-1395
8.Hillcrest1-13810
9. Joliet Catholic0-235T-6
10. St. Laurence2-016NR

Others receiving votes: De La Salle 11, Carbondale 9, Cahokia 8, Kankakee 5, Marion 4, Metamora 4, Glenbard South 4, Triad 2, Payton 1, Fenwick 1.

Class 4A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.IC Catholic (13)2-01391
2.Rochester2-01203
3.Coal City (1)2-01174
4.Richmond-Burton2-0865
5.Bishop McNamara1-1652
6. Columbia2-0606
7. Stillman Valley2-05110
T-8.Taylorville2-0407
T-8.Effingham2-0408
10.Genoa-Kingston2-0289

Others receiving votes: Marian Central Catholic 10, Herscher 8, Mt. Zion 4, Fairbury Prairie Central 1, Freeburg 1.

Class 3A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Williamsville (10)2-01433
2.Wilmington (5)2-01345
3.Byron1-1981
4.Lisle2-0768
5.Beardstown2-0619
6.Eureka1-1522
7.Fairfield2-05110
8.Nashville2-050NR
9.Vandalia2-049NR
10.Quincy Notre Dame2-038NR

Others receiving votes: Monticello 22, Peotone 18, Princeton 11, Pana 6, Durand 6, Farmington 4, Carlinville 3, DuQuoin 1, Greenville 1.

Class 2A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (12)2-01351
2.Maroa-Forsyth (1)2-01212
3.Clifton Central2-01053
4.Newman Central Catholic (1)2-0965
5.Decatur St. Teresa 2-0924
6.Bismarck-Henning2-0686
7.Orion2-0547
8.Fieldcrest2-0428
9.Rockridge2-03010
10.Knoxville2-09NR

Others receiving votes: Bloomington Central Catholic 5, Auburn 5, West Carroll 4, Eldorado 2, Illini West 1, Red Bud 1.

Class 1A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Forreston (7)2-01041
2.Lena-Winslow (4)2-01002
3.Tuscola2-0863
4.Moweaqua Central A&M2-0654
5. Aurora Christian2-0576
6.Camp Point Central2-0545
7.Annawan-Wethersfield2-0437
8.Arcola1-1298
9.Ottawa Marquette2-0269
10.Carrollton2-02110

Others receiving votes: Athens 5, Brown County 5, Princeville 5, Aquin 3, Morrison 2.

