High School Football
Week 3 Illinois high school football rankings
The Illlinois high school football AP polls are out. Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Lincoln-Way East (11)
|2-0
|119
|1
|2.
|Homewood-Flossmoor
|2-0
|102
|2
|3.
|Loyola (1)
|1-1
|89
|3
|4.
|Warren
|2-0
|85
|4
|5.
|Marist
|2-0
|68
|5
|6.
|Hinsdale Central
|2-0
|55
|7
|7.
|Minooka
|2-0
|44
|8
|8.
|Bolingbrook
|2-0
|32
|NR
|9.
|Oswego
|2-0
|29
|10
|10.
|Edwardsville
|1-1
|15
|6
Others receiving votes: Neuqua Valley 10, Niles Notre Dame 5, Barrington 3, Wausbonsie Valley 2, O’Fallon 1, Fremd 1.
Class 7A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|(Chicago) Mt. Carmel (8)
|2-0
|113
|1
|2.
|Glenbard West
|2-0
|93
|2
|3.
|Nazareth (3)
|2-0
|89
|3
|4.
|Brother Rice (1)
|2-0
|83
|4
|5.
|Batavia
|1-1
|61
|6
|6.
|Wheaton Warrenville South
|2-0
|56
|7
|7.
|Hononegah
|2-0
|35
|9
|8.
|Rolling Meadows
|2-0
|25
|T-10
|9.
|DeKalb
|2-0
|22
|T-10
|10.
|Hersey
|2-0
|21
|NR
Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 20, Normal Community 10, Benet 10, Conant 6, Jacobs 4, Maine West 4, Willowbrook 4, Wheaton North 2, Belleville West 1, Moline 1.
Class 6A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Richards (10)
|2-0
|124
|1
|2.
|Cary-Grove (3)
|2-0
|110
|T-2
|3.
|Phillips
|2-0
|108
|T-2
|4.
|Prairie Ridge
|2-0
|92
|4
|5.
|Crete-Monee
|2-0
|69
|5
|6.
|Chatham Glenwood
|2-0
|64
|7
|7.
|Providence
|2-0
|56
|6
|8.
|Peoria Central
|2-0
|34
|10
|9.
|Simeon
|0-1
|30
|9
|10.
|Kaneland
|2-0
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Yorkville 8, Springfield 3, Normal West 3, Rock Island 2, Lemont 1, Antioch 1, Fenton 1.
Class 5A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|East St. Louis (13)
|2-0
|139
|1
|2.
|Montini (1)
|2-0
|127
|2
|3.
|Sterling
|2-0
|105
|T-6
|4.
|St. Rita
|1-1
|83
|4
|5.
|Boylan Catholic
|2-0
|79
|8
|6.
|Sacred Heart-Griffin
|1-1
|60
|3
|7.
|Sycamore
|1-1
|39
|5
|8.
|Hillcrest
|1-1
|38
|10
|9.
|Joliet Catholic
|0-2
|35
|T-6
|10.
|St. Laurence
|2-0
|16
|NR
Others receiving votes: De La Salle 11, Carbondale 9, Cahokia 8, Kankakee 5, Marion 4, Metamora 4, Glenbard South 4, Triad 2, Payton 1, Fenwick 1.
Class 4A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|IC Catholic (13)
|2-0
|139
|1
|2.
|Rochester
|2-0
|120
|3
|3.
|Coal City (1)
|2-0
|117
|4
|4.
|Richmond-Burton
|2-0
|86
|5
|5.
|Bishop McNamara
|1-1
|65
|2
|6.
|Columbia
|2-0
|60
|6
|7.
|Stillman Valley
|2-0
|51
|10
|T-8.
|Taylorville
|2-0
|40
|7
|T-8.
|Effingham
|2-0
|40
|8
|10.
|Genoa-Kingston
|2-0
|28
|9
Others receiving votes: Marian Central Catholic 10, Herscher 8, Mt. Zion 4, Fairbury Prairie Central 1, Freeburg 1.
Class 3A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Williamsville (10)
|2-0
|143
|3
|2.
|Wilmington (5)
|2-0
|134
|5
|3.
|Byron
|1-1
|98
|1
|4.
|Lisle
|2-0
|76
|8
|5.
|Beardstown
|2-0
|61
|9
|6.
|Eureka
|1-1
|52
|2
|7.
|Fairfield
|2-0
|51
|10
|8.
|Nashville
|2-0
|50
|NR
|9.
|Vandalia
|2-0
|49
|NR
|10.
|Quincy Notre Dame
|2-0
|38
|NR
Others receiving votes: Monticello 22, Peotone 18, Princeton 11, Pana 6, Durand 6, Farmington 4, Carlinville 3, DuQuoin 1, Greenville 1.
Class 2A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (12)
|2-0
|135
|1
|2.
|Maroa-Forsyth (1)
|2-0
|121
|2
|3.
|Clifton Central
|2-0
|105
|3
|4.
|Newman Central Catholic (1)
|2-0
|96
|5
|5.
|Decatur St. Teresa
|2-0
|92
|4
|6.
|Bismarck-Henning
|2-0
|68
|6
|7.
|Orion
|2-0
|54
|7
|8.
|Fieldcrest
|2-0
|42
|8
|9.
|Rockridge
|2-0
|30
|10
|10.
|Knoxville
|2-0
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Bloomington Central Catholic 5, Auburn 5, West Carroll 4, Eldorado 2, Illini West 1, Red Bud 1.
Class 1A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Forreston (7)
|2-0
|104
|1
|2.
|Lena-Winslow (4)
|2-0
|100
|2
|3.
|Tuscola
|2-0
|86
|3
|4.
|Moweaqua Central A&M
|2-0
|65
|4
|5.
|Aurora Christian
|2-0
|57
|6
|6.
|Camp Point Central
|2-0
|54
|5
|7.
|Annawan-Wethersfield
|2-0
|43
|7
|8.
|Arcola
|1-1
|29
|8
|9.
|Ottawa Marquette
|2-0
|26
|9
|10.
|Carrollton
|2-0
|21
|10
Others receiving votes: Athens 5, Brown County 5, Princeville 5, Aquin 3, Morrison 2.
Comments