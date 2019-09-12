Coming off losses, Belleville’s three high school teams return home looking for wins

These are some of the top high school football players in the metro-east As the 2019 high school football season kicks off, these are some of the players to keep an eye on. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As the 2019 high school football season kicks off, these are some of the players to keep an eye on.

For the first time this high school football season, when the Althoff Crusaders look across the field, they won’t see a defending state champion.

They will see a tradition rival, however, in the Mater Dei Catholic High School Knights.

“It’s a rivalry game between to very good football programs,” Althoff coach Ken Turner said. “(Mater Dei) Coach (Jim) Stiebel and I were both assistants here (at Althoff), so we know each other well. They got us pretty good last year and so I know our kids will be fired up and ready.’’

The game will be the 2019 home opener for Althoff (0-2). The Crusaders lost to defending Illinois Class 4A state champion Elmhurst IC, 52-7, in a game played at Illinois Wesleyan University in Normal in week one. Last week, they gave defending Missouri Class 5A state champion Vianney everything it could handle before falling 34-20.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“It’s about working hard and getting better each and every week,” Turner said. “Elmhurst IC has a good thing going on right now and they’ve got a lot of talent. But we learned from that loss and we were a much better team in week two then we were in week one.

“That’s what we’re trying to do — get a little better each day and each week. If we continue to do that there is no doubt in my mind that this football team will have success.’’

Mater Dei is 1-1 after a come-from-behind 28-10 win at home last week against Marquette. The Knights, led by a four-touchdown 210-yard rushing night from senior running back Zach Napovanice, rallied with 28 second half points for the win.

Napovanice was one of the top wide receivers in the area last year, finishing with 42 catches for 534 yards and three touchdowns.

“Why the move to running back? He is just so dynamic and with our offensive line, we just felt this was the right move for our football team,’’ Stiebel said. “I thought we (as a football) team played better last week, especially in the second half. I thought we were tight early.’’

Stiebel, who played at Althoff, thinks the Crusaders are a good team despite their 0-2 start.

“They played two very good football teams the first two weeks, but they are big and they are physical,” Steibel said. “Plus they have a big running back and have a couple of wide receivers with good speed.’’

Belleville West’s Logan Seibert attempts a field goal during Belleville West’s 40-2 defeat of Riverview Gardens on Saturday. Seibert booted two field goals. Chris Johns Photo by Chris Johns

West, East return home

The big Friday night of high school in Belleville will also include home games for both Belleville East and Belleville West. Both teams are looking to get back on track after falling a week ago.

Belleville East (0-2), which has fallen against Chaminade and Highland the first two weeks, will host Aurora Metea Valley (0-2) at 7 p.m. A member of the DuPage Valley Conference, Metea Valley has suffered losses to Wheaton Warrenville South and Roselle Lake Park the first two weeks.

Belleville West (1-1) gave perennial Class 6A power Washington a battle last week before falling in the final seconds, 33-32. The Maroons will be playing their home opener when they tangle with the Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars (1-1) beginning at 7 p.m.

Flyers, Eagles still soaring

Two of four metro-east area football teams ranked in the Associated Press State Football poll, the East St. Louis Flyers and Columbia Eagles face still tests in week three of the regular season.

Top-ranked in Class 5A and coming off an impressive 32-0 win over St. Louis Trinity Catholic last week, East St. Louis returns to the Chicago area for the second time in three weeks and will take on unbeaten Naperville Neuqua Valley (2-0).

Neuqua Valley received votes in the Class 8A poll this week.

Columbia (2-0), ranked sixth in Class 4A, will host Salem (1-1) in its Cahokia Conference opener.

Other games involving state-ranked teams will include Nashville (2-0), ranked eighth in Class 3A, hosting Wesclin (1-1). The Hornets have scored 127 points in the first two weeks.

Edwardsville, ranked 10th in Class 8A, will play at undefeated DeKalb (2-0) in a 7:15 p.m. game Friday.

SHARE COPY LINK Former assistant Bryan Edgar takes over as the new head coach of the Belleville West High School Maroons football program. A member of the Southwestern Conference, the Maroons finished 7-3 during the 2018 season.

Still unblemished

Four other schools which will attempt to improve to 3-0 on the young season this week.

Surprising Red Bud (2-0), which has allowed only 14 points the first two weeks, will host winless Carlyle (0-2), while Freeburg (2-0) will host winless Central (0-2). Both are Cahokia Conference games.

Civic Memorial (2-0) faces a stern test when it hosts Cahokia (1-1), while fellow Mississippi Valley Conference team Triad plays at winless Mount Vernon (0-2).

Looking for two in a row

Competing in eight-man football for the first time, the Metro East Lutheran Knights will look to improve 2-1 Friday when they travel to Millford (Coop) 2-0.

The Knights broke the ice a week ago with a 55-0 win at Champaign’s Judah Christian.