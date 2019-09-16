These were 17 of the top performances during the third week of the high school football season

These are some of the top high school football players in the metro-east As the 2019 high school football season kicks off, these are some of the players to keep an eye on. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As the 2019 high school football season kicks off, these are some of the players to keep an eye on.

The following is a list of some of the top performances turned in by local players in week three of the 2019 high school football season:

Will Ache, Althoff. QB

A two year starter, senior quarterback Will Ache completed 18 of 33 for 307 yards and three touchdowns in the Crusaders’ 41-20 loss to Mater Dei.

Kevon Billingsley, DE and Darius Walker, LB, East St. Louis

New to the East St. Louis program, Billingsley and Walker both had a hand in 14 tackles in a 50-48 win Friday at Naperville Neuqua Valley.

Jayden Birkner, Red Bud QB

Birkner helped keep the Musketeers (3-0) undefeated by completing 9 of 13 for 203 yards and two touchdowns n a 35-10 win over Carlyle.

Mason Blakemore, O’Fallon, RB

Blakemore rushed for 286 yards and three touchdowns as the Panther (2-1) defeated Francis Howell North 26-20. Blakemore has 682 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

Reed Braundmeier, Mater Dei QB

Braundmeier completed 15 of 29 for 203 yards and three touchdowns as the Knights defeated Althoff 41-20.

Logan Chandler, Highland, RB

Chandler tallied on three short touchdown runs and finished with 191 yards on the ground, but the Bulldogs (1-2) still fell short in a 30-29 loss at Marion.

Nic Horner, Columbia, QB

Horner completed 11 of 19 for 291 yards and two touchdowns as Columbia beat Salem 42-0. Horner also added a 17-yard scoring run.

Justin Johnson, Edwardsville, RB

One of the top-ranked junior running backs in the state, Johnson ran for 171 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers defeated DeKalb 44-21. Edwardsville (2-1) is ranked 10th in the Class 8A state poll.

Dominic Lovett, East St. Louis, WR

Lovett enjoyed the most productive night of his East St. Louis career, grabbing eight passes for 203 yards and a touchdown in the Flyers’ 50-48 win at Neuqua Valley. Lovett also scored on an 89-yard touchdown run

Tyler Macon, East St. Louis, QB

Macon was near perfect, completing 14 of 17 for 332 yards and three touchdowns as the Flyers nipped Class 8A power Neuqua Valley 50-48 in Naperville.

Zach Napovanice, Mater Dei. RB

The Knights senior scored four touchdowns, two rushing and two receiving to lead his team to a 41-20 win over winless Althoff. Napovanice finished with 118 yards on the ground and caught nine passes for 152 yards

Lucas Rea, Dupo, RB

Rea helped the Tigers offense get on track by rushing for 191 yards on 23 carries as Dupo defeated Kincaid South Fork 34-20 for its first win of the season.

Tyson Roedl, Waterloo, RB

Roedl ran for 131 yards on 16 attempts in the Bulldogs’ 28-14 loss at undefeated Carbondale.

Dasani Stewart Alton, RB

Making the most out of his chance to shine, Stewart ran for 258 yards and three touchdowns as the Redbirds (2-1) defeated Collinsville, 58-6, Friday in a nonconference game. Stewart tallied on runs of 36, 44 and 81 yards.

Eli Wagner, Columbia, LB

Wagner was all over the field for the third week in a row, recording 12 tackles as Columbia opened Cahokia Conference play with a 42-0 win over Salem. For the season, Wagner has 38 tackles, a quarterback sack and two interceptions. Ranked sixth in the Class 4A state poll, Columbia has allowed just 17 points all season.

Devin Wills, Mascoutah, RB

Wills scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and rushed for 354 yards in the Indians 48-27 win at Centralia. Wills also hauled in a 57-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Devon Ross