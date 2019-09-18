High School Football
Week 4 Illinois high school football rankings
These are some of the top high school football players in the metro-east
Class 8A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Lincoln-Way East (17)
|3-0
|170
|1
|2.
|Homewood-Flossmoor
|3-0
|144
|2
|3.
|Loyola
|2-1
|128
|3
|4.
|Warren
|3-0
|155
|4
|5.
|Hinsdale Central
|3-0
|88
|6
|6.
|Bolingbrook
|3-0
|72
|8
|7.
|Minooka
|3-0
|55
|7
|8.
|Oswego
|3-0
|38
|9
|9.
|Niles Notre Dame
|3-0
|32
|NR
|10.
|Edwardsville
|2-1
|28
|10
Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 27, Marist 17, Oswego East 8, Barrington 8, South Elgin 2, Huntley 2, O’Fallon 1.
Class 7A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|(Chicago) Mt. Carmel (12)
|3-0
|162
|1
|2.
|Nazareth (4)
|2-1
|147
|3
|3.
|Glenbard West (1)
|3-0
|140
|2
|4.
|Wheaton Warrenville South
|3-0
|100
|6
|5.
|Batavia
|2-1
|98
|5
|6.
|Hononegah
|3-0
|56
|7
|7.
|Rolling Meadows
|3-0
|51
|8
|8.
|Brother Rice
|2-1
|50
|4
|9.
|Hersey
|3-0
|48
|10
|10.
|St. Charles North
|2-1
|23
|NR
Others receiving votes: Normal Community 19, Benet 17, Willowbrook 10, Jacobs 4, Machesney Park Harlem 4, DeKalb 2, Glenbard East 1, Moline 1.
Class 6A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Cary-Grove (12)
|3-0
|171
|2
|2.
|Phillips (3)
|3-0
|154
|3
|3.
|Providence (2)
|3-0
|135
|7
|4.
|Crete-Monee
|3-0
|125
|5
|5.
|Chatham Glenwood
|3-0
|101
|6
|6.
|Richards (1)
|2-1
|89
|1
|7.
|Peoria Central
|3-0
|65
|8
|8.
|Prairie Ridge
|2-1
|45
|4
|9.
|Simeon
|1-1
|41
|9
|10.
|Yorkville
|3-0
|31
|NR
Others receiving votes: Antioch 8, Normal West 7, Lake Forest 6, Bremen 3, Kaneland 3, Lemont 2, Springfield 2, Shepard 2.
Class 5A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|East St. Louis (19)
|3-0
|190
|1
|2.
|Sterling
|3-0
|151
|3
|3.
|Montini
|2-1
|133
|2
|4.
|Boylan Catholic
|3-0
|118
|5
|5.
|St. Rita
|2-1
|97
|4
|6.
|Hillcrest
|2-1
|92
|8
|7.
|Sacred Heart-Griffin
|2-1
|77
|6
|8.
|Sycamore
|3-0
|71
|7
|9.
|Carbondale
|3-0
|25
|NR
|10.
|Joliet Catholic
|1-2
|21
|9
Others receiving votes: Marion 13, Cahokia 12, Morton 10, St. Laurence 9, Triad 8, Metamora 7, Kankakee 7, Marmion 2, Payton 2.
Class 4A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|IC Catholic (13)
|3-0
|157
|1
|2.
|Rochester (2)
|3-0
|138
|2
|3.
|Coal City (1)
|3-0
|135
|3
|4.
|Richmond-Burton
|3-0
|103
|4
|5.
|Bishop McNamara
|2-1
|84
|5
|6.
|Stillman Valley
|3-0
|71
|7
|7.
|Columbia
|3-0
|64
|6
|8.
|Genoa-Kingston
|3-0
|46
|10
|9.
|Effingham
|3-0
|32
|T-8
|10.
|Taylorville
|3-0
|19
|T-8
Others receiving votes: Woodstock Marian 18, Mt. Zion 8, Illinois Valley Central 2, Tolono Unity 2, Benton 1.
Class 3A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Williamsville (11)
|3-0
|162
|1
|2.
|Wilmington (5)
|3-0
|149
|2
|3.
|Byron (1)
|2-1
|121
|3
|4.
|Beardstown
|3-0
|108
|5
|5.
|Nashville
|3-0
|86
|8
|6.
|Fairfield
|3-0
|83
|7
|7.
|Vandalia
|3-0
|70
|9
|8.
|Eureka
|2-1
|49
|6
|9.
|Lisle
|2-1
|22
|4
|10.
|Peotone
|3-0
|21
|NR
Others receiving votes: Pana 16, Princeton 14, Monticello 12, Greenville 7, Quincy Notre Dame 6, Mt. Carmel 4, DuQuoin 3, Breese Mater Dei 2.
Class 2A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (14)
|3-0
|154
|1
|2.
|Maroa-Forsyth
|3-0
|135
|2
|3.
|Clifton Central
|3-0
|116
|3
|4.
|Newman Central Catholic (2)
|3-0
|110
|4
|5.
|Decatur St. Teresa
|3-0
|103
|5
|6.
|Bismarck-Henning
|3-0
|80
|6
|7.
|Orion
|3-0
|71
|7
|8.
|Fieldcrest
|3-0
|58
|8
|9.
|Knoxville
|3-0
|34
|10
|10.
|Rockridge
|2-1
|8
|9
Others receiving votes: Eldorado 5, Red Bud 3, Auburn 2, Chicago Christian 1.
Class 1A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Forreston (9)
|3-0
|149
|1
|2.
|Lena-Winslow (6)
|3-0
|143
|2
|3.
|Moweaqua Central A&M (1)
|3-0
|127
|4
|4.
|Aurora Christian
|3-0
|104
|5
|5.
|Camp Point Central
|3-0
|86
|6
|6.
|Annawan-Wethersfield
|3-0
|76
|7
|7.
|Ottawa Marquette
|3-0
|48
|9
|8.
|Carollton
|3-0
|39
|10
|9.
|Tuscola
|2-1
|35
|3
|10.
|Arcola
|2-1
|29
|8
Others receiving votes: Aquin 13, Athens 11, Princeville 10, Watseka Coop 6, Morrison 3, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 1.
