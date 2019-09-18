High School Football

Week 4 Illinois high school football rankings

These are some of the top high school football players in the metro-east

As the 2019 high school football season kicks off, these are some of the players to keep an eye on. By
As the 2019 high school football season kicks off, these are some of the players to keep an eye on. By

Class 8A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Lincoln-Way East (17)3-01701
2.Homewood-Flossmoor3-01442
3.Loyola2-11283
4.Warren3-01554
5.Hinsdale Central3-0886
6.Bolingbrook3-0728
7.Minooka3-0557
8.Oswego3-0389
9.Niles Notre Dame3-032NR
10.Edwardsville2-12810

Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 27, Marist 17, Oswego East 8, Barrington 8, South Elgin 2, Huntley 2, O’Fallon 1.

Class 7A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.(Chicago) Mt. Carmel (12)3-01621
2.Nazareth (4)2-11473
3.Glenbard West (1)3-01402
4. Wheaton Warrenville South3-01006
5. Batavia2-1985
6.Hononegah3-0567
7.Rolling Meadows3-0518
8.Brother Rice2-1504
9.Hersey3-04810
10.St. Charles North2-123NR

Others receiving votes: Normal Community 19, Benet 17, Willowbrook 10, Jacobs 4, Machesney Park Harlem 4, DeKalb 2, Glenbard East 1, Moline 1.

Class 6A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Cary-Grove (12)3-01712
2. Phillips (3)3-01543
3. Providence (2)3-01357
4.Crete-Monee3-01255
5.Chatham Glenwood3-01016
6.Richards (1)2-1891
7.Peoria Central3-0658
8.Prairie Ridge2-1454
9.Simeon1-1419
10. Yorkville3-031NR

Others receiving votes: Antioch 8, Normal West 7, Lake Forest 6, Bremen 3, Kaneland 3, Lemont 2, Springfield 2, Shepard 2.

Class 5A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.East St. Louis (19)3-01901
2.Sterling3-01513
3.Montini2-11332
4. Boylan Catholic3-01185
5. St. Rita2-1974
6. Hillcrest2-1928
7.Sacred Heart-Griffin2-1776
8.Sycamore3-0717
9. Carbondale3-025NR
10. Joliet Catholic1-2219

Others receiving votes: Marion 13, Cahokia 12, Morton 10, St. Laurence 9, Triad 8, Metamora 7, Kankakee 7, Marmion 2, Payton 2.

Class 4A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.IC Catholic (13)3-01571
2.Rochester (2)3-01382
3.Coal City (1)3-01353
4.Richmond-Burton3-01034
5.Bishop McNamara2-1845
6. Stillman Valley3-0717
7. Columbia3-0646
8.Genoa-Kingston3-04610
9.Effingham3-032T-8
10.Taylorville3-019T-8

Others receiving votes: Woodstock Marian 18, Mt. Zion 8, Illinois Valley Central 2, Tolono Unity 2, Benton 1.

Class 3A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Williamsville (11)3-01621
2.Wilmington (5)3-01492
3.Byron (1)2-11213
4.Beardstown3-01085
5.Nashville3-0868
6.Fairfield3-0837
7.Vandalia3-0709
8.Eureka2-1496
9.Lisle2-1224
10.Peotone3-021NR

Others receiving votes: Pana 16, Princeton 14, Monticello 12, Greenville 7, Quincy Notre Dame 6, Mt. Carmel 4, DuQuoin 3, Breese Mater Dei 2.

Class 2A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (14)3-01541
2.Maroa-Forsyth3-01352
3.Clifton Central3-01163
4.Newman Central Catholic (2)3-01104
5.Decatur St. Teresa3-01035
6.Bismarck-Henning3-0806
7.Orion3-0717
8.Fieldcrest3-0588
9.Knoxville3-03410
10.Rockridge2-189

Others receiving votes: Eldorado 5, Red Bud 3, Auburn 2, Chicago Christian 1.

Class 1A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Forreston (9)3-01491
2.Lena-Winslow (6)3-01432
3.Moweaqua Central A&M (1)3-01274
4.Aurora Christian3-01045
5. Camp Point Central3-0866
6.Annawan-Wethersfield3-0767
7.Ottawa Marquette3-0489
8.Carollton3-03910
9.Tuscola2-1353
10.Arcola2-1298

Others receiving votes: Aquin 13, Athens 11, Princeville 10, Watseka Coop 6, Morrison 3, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 1.

