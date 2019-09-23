These were 16 of the top performances in Week 4 of the high school football season

These are some of the top high school football players in the metro-east As the 2019 high school football season kicks off, these are some of the players to keep an eye on. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As the 2019 high school football season kicks off, these are some of the players to keep an eye on.

The following is a list of some of the top performances turned in by local players in week four of the 2019 high school football season:

Will Ache, QB and D’Shawn Williams, RB, Althoff

Ache accounted for 153 yards of total offense and fired three touchdown passes while Williams ran for 109 yards and scored twice in a 48-42 come-from-behind win over Mount Vernon. Althoff improves to 1-3 for the season.

Mason Blakemore, O’Fallon, RB

Blakemore continued to shine in his first season in an O’Fallon uniform, running for 238 yards and four scores as the the Panthers defeated Belleville East in overtime 28-27 on Saturday. Blakemore has 920 yards and 13 touchdowns already this season.

Freddy Edwards, Granite City, QB-RB





After sitting out a week ago with a groin injury, Edwards returned to the Warriors lineup for his best performance of the season, churning out 220 yards and two touchdowns as the Warriors (1-3) defeated St. Louis Carnahan 76-0. Edwards is a Miami of Ohio University recruit.

Yogi Flager, Belleville East, WR

Flager enjoyed the most productive day as a Lancer with 13 receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns but the Lancers (0-4) fell to O’Fallon in a Southwestern Conference game.

Nolan Foppe, Mater Dei, DB

Foppe had a huge night for the Knights as he recorded 14 solo tackles in Mater Dei’s 25-14 win at Cahokia Conference power Freeburg.

Nick Horner, Columbia

Horner kept the high-powered Eagles offense rolling as he completed 6-of-7 attempts for 147 yards and three touchdowns as Columbia (4-0) defeated Wesclin 51-3 in a Cahokia Conference tussle.

Tyler Huegen, Central, RB

Huegen scored on runs of 9, 4 and 5 yards and finished with 250 yards on just 21 attempts as the Cougars (2-2) defeated Carlyle 38-0 in a Cahokia Conference game.

Ben Ide, Metro East Lutheran, RB

Ide rushed for 112 yards as the Knights defeated Flanagan-Woodland Coop 21-18. The Knights (2-2) are competing in eight-man football for the first time.

Tyler Macon, East St. Louis, QB

Macon continued to show why he is considered one of the top players in the state in any class as he completed 12-of-23 for 316 yards and three touchdowns in the Flyers (4-0) win over Belleville West. Macon also scored on runs of 21, 4 and 36 yards.

Lucas Maue, Belleville East, QB

Maue completed 20 of 33 for 171 yards and three touchdowns, butrit wasn’t enough to stop the O’Fallon Panthers from posting a 28-27 overtime win in a Southwestern Conference game.

Zach Napovanice, Mater Dei, RB

Napovanice remained nearly unstoppable Friday, running for 210 yards and four touchdowns as the Knights (3-1) won for the third straight week. Napovanice scored on runs of 9, 3, 65 and 1 yard.

Curtis Sharp, Althoff, RB

Sharp enjoyed another big night on the ground, running for 171 yards and two touchdowns as Althoff (1-3) rallied for a 48-42 win over Mount Vernon in a South Seven Conference game

Hunter Stephens, Dupo, LB

Stephens was simply all over the field as he ended up with 17 tackles, including 14 solos. But it wasn’t enough as Nokomis sent the Tigers down to their third loss in the first four weeks of the season

Darius Walker, East St. Louis, LB

Walker did his part in keeping the top-ranked Class 5A Flyers on top as he had a hand in 12 tackles in a 53-0 win over visiting Belleville West (1-3),

Devin Wills, Mascoutah, RB

Wills spearheaded a second half Indians rally with touchdown runs of 9, 9 and 47 yards, finishing the night with 199 yards as the Indians posted a 36-33 win over Highland. The win lifts Mascoutah to 3-1 and game it the first win over Highland since the 2011 season.