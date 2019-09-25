Undefeated Lancers, city championship game celebrated at three-school Belleville reunion

The alumni of Belleville East, Belleville West and Althoff/ Notre Dame Academy will hold three days of reunion activities for any and all that graduated from either school. The guests of honor will be those who graduated between 1969 and 1974.

The inspiration for the all-school celebration is the 50th anniversary of the first City Championship football game that involved three teams.

On Friday, members of the only undefeated Belleville East football history will be honored when Belleville East hosts Edwardsville in a Southwestern Conference game beginning at 7 p.m.

Belleville East athletic director Mark Larsen said the team will be recognized prior to the kickoff at 6 :40 p.m. The team will be in the tent at the south end zone at 5:30 p.m.

Dean Renn, who never had a losing season in his 16 seasons as the Lancers’ coach and who compiled a record of 114-36 during that time, will be the honorary captain for the opening coin flip prior to the game.

The celebration begins on Thursday with the first annual Almuni Golf Classic at Tamarack Golf Course in Shiloh. The four person scramble is open to all faculty, alumni from the 60s and 70s, family and friends. The cost is $3,000 per team or $75 per individual and includes green fees, cart, prize money and dinner.

Committee member Herman Lugge said there are a few spots still available for the event. Those interested can all him at 618-791-2635.

The weekend of activities will conclude on Saturday with a block party and street dance at Tavern on Main in downtown Belleville.

A meet and greet cash bar will he held at 6 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres served at 7 p.m. and live music beginning at 8 p.m. It is a free event, but donations will appreciated.