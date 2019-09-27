High School Football
Mater Dei rolls past Breese Central in annual Milk Bowl
Milk Bowl
Mater Dei posted 28 first half points and rolled to a 35-14 win at home against Breese Central in the annual Milk Bowl contest Friday night.
Nolan Foppe’s 3-yard touchdown run followed by Grant Cox’s extra point put host Mater Dei in front 7-0 with 8 minutes, 5 seconds left in the first quarter. Zach Napovanice rumbled in from 8 yards out shortly thereafter and, following another Cox PAT, the Knights led 14-0.
Tyler Huegen’s 22-yard scamper combined with Shane Becker’s extra point with 2:20 left in the quarter cut the Cougars deficit to 14-7. However, just 25 seconds later, Napovanice bolted 80 yards for a touchdown; Cox’s extra point made it 21-7.
Napovanice’s 7-yard touchdown reception from Reed Braundmeier just 1:26 before halftime extended the bulge to 27-7. Cox again added the point after. Braundmeier’s 35-yard scoring strike to Tyler Jasper early in the fourth quarter capped the victory. Cox nailed the point after. Kyle Athmer’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Huegen midway through the fourth quarter, followed by Becker’s extra point, completed the scoring.
Mater Dei, which defeated the Cougars 33-7 last season, improved to 4-1. Breese Central dropped to 2-3.
