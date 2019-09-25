High School Football
Week 5 Illinois high school football rankings
Class 8A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Lincoln-Way East (12)
|4-0
|128
|1
|2.
|Homewood-Flossmoor (1)
|4-0
|115
|2
|3.
|Warren
|4-0
|91
|4
|4.
|Hinsdale Central
|4-0
|66
|5
|T-5.
|Loyola
|2-2
|62
|3
|T-5.
|(Niles) Notre Dame
|4-0
|62
|9
|7.
|Minooka
|4-0
|36
|8
|8.
|Oswego
|4-0
|36
|8
|9.
|Neuqua Valley
|3-1
|35
|NR
|10.
|Bolingbrook
|3-1
|24
|6
Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 22, South Elgin 7, Barrington 6, Huntley 4, Oswego East 2.
Class 7A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|(Chicago) Mt. Carmel (11)
|4-0
|128
|1
|2.
|Nazareth (2)
|3-1
|114
|2
|3.
|Glenbard West
|4-0
|98
|3
|4.
|Phillips (2)
|4-0
|84
|2 (In 6A)
|5.
|Batavia
|3-1
|74
|5
|6.
|Hononegah
|4-0
|49
|6
|7.
|Brother Rice
|3-1
|46
|8
|8.
|Hersey
|4-0
|36
|9
|9.
|Rolling Meadows
|4-0
|34
|7
|10.
|Benet
|4-0
|25
|NR
Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 16, Wheaton Warrenville South 14, Normal Community 7, Hoffman Estates 4, Glenbard East 3, Conant 2, Jacobs 2, Willowbrook 2, Harlem 1, Andrew 1, Grant 1.
Class 6A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Chatham Glenwood (4)
|4-0
|114
|5
|2.
|Crete-Monee (4)
|4-0
|112
|4
|3.
|Providence (1)
|3-1
|75
|3
|4.
|Cary-Grove (1)
|3-1
|72
|1
|5.
|Peoria Central (1)
|4-0
|71
|7
|6.
|Richards
|3-1
|67
|6
|7.
|Simeon
|3-0
|49
|9
|8.
|Prairie Ridge
|3-1
|44
|8
|9.
|Yorkville
|4-0
|40
|10
|10.
|Antioch
|3-1
|20
|NR
Others receiving votes: Shepard 12, Lemont 6, Springfield 4, Normal West 3.
Class 5A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|East St. Louis (15)
|4-0
|150
|1
|2.
|Montini
|3-1
|121
|3
|3.
|Sterling
|4-0
|120
|2
|4.
|Boylan Catholic
|4-0
|95
|4
|5.
|Hillcrest
|3-1
|85
|6
|6.
|Sacred Heart-Griffin
|3-1
|65
|7
|7.
|Sycamore
|4-0
|60
|8
|8.
|St. Rita
|2-2
|35
|5
|9.
|Carbondale
|4-0
|32
|9
|10.
|Marion
|4-0
|20
|NR
Others receiving votes: Joliet Catholic 18, Kankakee 9, Cahokia 7, Marmion 5, Triad 2, Morris 1.
Class 4A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|IC Catholic (13)
|4-0
|130
|1
|2.
|Rochester
|4-0
|110
|2
|3.
|Coal City
|4-0
|106
|3
|4.
|Richmond-Burton
|4-0
|85
|4
|5.
|Stillman Valley
|4-0
|63
|6
|6.
|Bishop McNamara
|2-2
|54
|5
|7.
|Columbia
|4-0
|52
|7
|8.
|Genoa-Kingston
|4-0
|47
|8
|9.
|Effingham
|4-0
|37
|9
|T-10.
|Illinois Valley Central & Mt. Zion
|4-0/4-0
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Taylorville 7, Prairie Central 2, Marian Central Catholic 2, Tolono Unity 1, Benton 1.
Class 3A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Williamsville (8)
|4-0
|137
|1
|2.
|Wilmington (7)
|4-0
|132
|2
|3.
|Byron (1)
|3-1
|109
|3
|4.
|Beardstown
|4-0
|97
|4
|5.
|Nashville
|4-0
|76
|5
|6.
|Fairfield
|4-0
|71
|6
|7.
|Vandalia
|4-0
|68
|7
|8.
|Lisle
|3-1
|32
|9
|9.
|Eureka
|3-1
|28
|8
|10.
|Pana
|4-0
|24
|NR
Others receiving votes: Princeton 15, Monticello 14, Greeneville 8, Peotone 7, Quincy Notre Dame 3, Breese Mater Dei 2, DuQuoin 2.
Class 2A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Clifton Central (9)
|4-0
|105
|3
|2.
|Fieldcrest
|4-0
|93
|8
|3.
|Decatur St. Teresa (2)
|4-0
|92
|5
|4.
|Newman Central Catholic (1)
|4-0
|91
|4
|T-5.
|Maroa-Forsyth
|3-1
|68
|2
|T-5.
|Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
|3-1
|68
|1
|7.
|Bismarck-Henning
|4-0
|58
|6
|8.
|Knoxville
|4-0
|45
|9
|9.
|Orion
|3-1
|11
|7
|10.
|Auburn
|3-1
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Sesser-Valier 8, Eldorado 7, Red Bud 4, West Carroll 1.
Class 1A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Forreston (8)
|4-0
|112
|1
|2.
|Lena-Winslow (4)
|4-0
|105
|2
|3.
|Moweaqua Central A&M
|4-0
|96
|3
|4.
|Camp Point Central
|4-0
|73
|5
|5.
|Annawan-Wethersfield
|4-0
|67
|6
|6.
|Ottawa Marquette
|4-0
|52
|7
|7.
|Aurora Christian
|3-1
|41
|4
|8.
|Carrollton
|4-0
|40
|8
|9.
|Arcola
|3-1
|21
|10
|T-10.
|Princeville/Aquin
|4-0
|13
|NR/NR
Others receiving votes: Watseka 11, Athens 9, Tuscola 3, Morrison 2, Hope Academy 2.
