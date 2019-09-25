High School Football

Week 5 Illinois high school football rankings

These are some of the top high school football players in the metro-east

As the 2019 high school football season kicks off, these are some of the players to keep an eye on. By
Up Next
As the 2019 high school football season kicks off, these are some of the players to keep an eye on. By

Class 8A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Lincoln-Way East (12)4-01281
2.Homewood-Flossmoor (1)4-01152
3.Warren4-0914
4.Hinsdale Central4-0665
T-5.Loyola2-2623
T-5.(Niles) Notre Dame4-0629
7.Minooka4-0368
8.Oswego4-0368
9.Neuqua Valley3-135NR
10.Bolingbrook3-1246

Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 22, South Elgin 7, Barrington 6, Huntley 4, Oswego East 2.

Class 7A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.(Chicago) Mt. Carmel (11)4-01281
2.Nazareth (2)3-11142
3.Glenbard West4-0983
4. Phillips (2)4-0842 (In 6A)
5. Batavia3-1745
6.Hononegah4-0496
7.Brother Rice3-1468
8.Hersey4-0369
9.Rolling Meadows4-0347
10.Benet4-025NR

Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 16, Wheaton Warrenville South 14, Normal Community 7, Hoffman Estates 4, Glenbard East 3, Conant 2, Jacobs 2, Willowbrook 2, Harlem 1, Andrew 1, Grant 1.

Class 6A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Chatham Glenwood (4)4-01145
2. Crete-Monee (4)4-01124
3. Providence (1)3-1753
4.Cary-Grove (1)3-1721
5.Peoria Central (1)4-0717
6.Richards3-1676
7.Simeon3-0499
8.Prairie Ridge3-1448
9.Yorkville4-04010
10. Antioch3-120NR

Others receiving votes: Shepard 12, Lemont 6, Springfield 4, Normal West 3.

Class 5A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.East St. Louis (15)4-01501
2.Montini3-11213
3.Sterling4-01202
4. Boylan Catholic4-0954
5. Hillcrest3-1856
6. Sacred Heart-Griffin3-1657
7.Sycamore4-0608
8.St. Rita2-2355
9. Carbondale4-0329
10. Marion4-020NR

Others receiving votes: Joliet Catholic 18, Kankakee 9, Cahokia 7, Marmion 5, Triad 2, Morris 1.

Class 4A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.IC Catholic (13)4-01301
2.Rochester4-01102
3.Coal City4-01063
4.Richmond-Burton4-0854
5.Stillman Valley4-0636
6. Bishop McNamara2-2545
7. Columbia4-0527
8.Genoa-Kingston4-0478
9.Effingham4-0379
T-10.Illinois Valley Central & Mt. Zion4-0/4-09NR

Others receiving votes: Taylorville 7, Prairie Central 2, Marian Central Catholic 2, Tolono Unity 1, Benton 1.

Class 3A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Williamsville (8)4-01371
2.Wilmington (7)4-01322
3.Byron (1)3-11093
4.Beardstown4-0974
5.Nashville4-0765
6.Fairfield4-0716
7.Vandalia4-0687
8.Lisle3-1329
9.Eureka3-1288
10.Pana4-024NR

Others receiving votes: Princeton 15, Monticello 14, Greeneville 8, Peotone 7, Quincy Notre Dame 3, Breese Mater Dei 2, DuQuoin 2.

Class 2A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Clifton Central (9)4-01053
2.Fieldcrest4-0938
3.Decatur St. Teresa (2) 4-0925
4.Newman Central Catholic (1)4-0914
T-5.Maroa-Forsyth3-1682
T-5.Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley3-1681
7.Bismarck-Henning4-0586
8.Knoxville4-0459
9.Orion3-1117
10.Auburn3-19NR

Others receiving votes: Sesser-Valier 8, Eldorado 7, Red Bud 4, West Carroll 1.

Class 1A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Forreston (8)4-01121
2.Lena-Winslow (4)4-01052
3.Moweaqua Central A&M4-0963
4.Camp Point Central4-0735
5. Annawan-Wethersfield4-0676
6.Ottawa Marquette4-0527
7.Aurora Christian3-1414
8.Carrollton4-0408
9.Arcola3-12110
T-10.Princeville/Aquin4-013NR/NR

Others receiving votes: Watseka 11, Athens 9, Tuscola 3, Morrison 2, Hope Academy 2.

  Comments  