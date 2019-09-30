These were 24 of the top performances in Week 5 of the high school football season

These are some of the top high school football players in the metro-east As the 2019 high school football season kicks off, these are some of the players to keep an eye on. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As the 2019 high school football season kicks off, these are some of the players to keep an eye on.

Chris Bradley, Cahokia, QB

A sophomore, Bradley threw for 254 yards and a touchdown but his 19-yard touchdown run on the final play of the game proved to be the difference as the Comanches ran past Carbondale, 34-28, in a South Seven Conference game.

Reed Braundmeier, Mater Dei, QB

Braundmeier did his part, completing 16 of 23 for 200 yards and a pair of scores, as the Knights rolled to a 35-14 win over Central in the annual Milk Bowl game.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Malik Calhoun, Dupo, RB

Calhoun ran the football 17 times for 145 yards and a touchdown but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers (1-4) fell to the Wood River Oilers.

Jaylen Ford, WR and Lucas Maue, QB Belleville East

Maue completed 18 of 32 for 171 yards and a touchdown while Ford had five receptions for 76 yards, including a 40-yard strike from Maue in the Lancers 22-16 setback against Edwardsville.

Nic Horner, QB and Sam Horner, WR, Columbia

The Horner brothers were in top form as they hooked up on scoring plays of 17 and 43 yards as the Eagles rolled past Carlyle 55-0. Nic Horner also added an 11-yard scoring run for Columbia (5-0) which is ranked seventh in the Class 4A state poll.

Dylan Huschle, Freeburg, QB

Huschle ran for 105 yards and finished the night with over 200 yards of total offense as the Midgets (3-2) defeated Red Bud 21-3 in a Cahokia Conference game.

Tyler Huegen, Central, RB

Huegen continued to shine by running for 128 yards and scoring twice, but the Cougars (2-3) fell to rival Mater Dei, 35-14 in the annual Milk Bowl game.

Justin Johnson, Edwardsville, RB

Johnson ran for 145 yards and a touchdown as Edwardsville (4-1) held off winless Belleville East, 22-16, in a Southwestern Conference game.

Keontez Lewis and Dominic Lovett, WR, East St. Louis

One of the top junior wide receiver tandems around, Lewis and Lovett combined to snare nine passes for 238 yards as the Flyers rolled past Alton. Lewis caught touchdown passes of 97 and 27 yards and finished with three receptions for 123 yards while Lovett had six catches for 115 yards

Tyler Macon, East St. Louis, QB

Continuing to show why he is one of the top quarterbacks in the St. Louis area, Macon was 16 of 23 for 395 yards and five touchdowns as the Flyers (5-0) torched Alton 54-7 in a Southwestern Conference game..

Jack McCloskey, Belleville West, QB

McCloskey threw for 356 yards and four touchdowns, all in t he second half, as the Maroons (2-3) rolled past O’Fallon 40-19 in a Southwestern Conference game

Ty Michael, O’Fallon, QB

Michael completed 27 of 44 for 418 yards but it wasn’t enough as the Panthers (3-2) fell at Belleville West (2-3).

Zach Napovanice, Mater Dei, RB

Napovanice remained almost unstoppable as he ran for 220 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Knights 35-14 win over Central. For the season, Napovanice had rushed for 903 yards and has 17 touchdowns.

Vincent Perry, Cahokia

Perry rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns as Cahokia (3-2) handed Carbondale a 34-28 loss in a South Seven Conference showdown.

CJ Sharp, RB and D’Shawn Williams, RB, Althoff

Sharp ran for 123 yards on 18 carries while Williams had 100 yards on just nine attempts as the Crusaders (2-3) defeated Centralia 13-6 for their second win in as many weeks.

Ian Wagner, O’Fallon, WR

One of the top-ranked high school placekickers in the nation, Wagner also proved that he’s got great hands Friday as he caught 13 passes for 193 yards in t he Panthers loss at SWC foe Belleville West.

Nick Walker, Civic Memorial, LB

Walker was all over the field, finishing with 16 tackles to lead Civic Memorial past Mascoutah 14-11 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.

Shamario Williams, Belleville East, LB

Williams enjoyed one of his top performances of the season, recording 11 tackles in a 22- 16 loss to Edwardsville.

Brett Wuebbles, Highland, QB

Wuebbels was 10 of 18 for 199 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs (2-3) broke a two-game losing streak with a 41-14 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Waterloo.

Sam Yager, Triad, RB

Yager ran for 128 yards and a touchdown as Triad remained one of four undefeated teams in the metro east with a 28-7 win over Jerseyville.