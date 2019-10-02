High School Football

Week 6 Illinois high school football rankings

Class 8A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Lincoln-Way East (12)5-01201
2.Warren5-0963
3.Hinsdale Central5-0814
4.Loyola3-267T-5
5. Notre Dame (Niles)5-065T-5
6.Homewood-Flossmoor4-1612
7.Minooka5-0547
8.Neuqua Valley4-1379
9.Oswego5-0348
T-10Bolingbrook4-115NR
T-10. Edwardsville4-115NR

Others receiving votes: South Elgin 9, Barrington 5, St. Charles East 1.

Class 7A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.(Chicago) Mt. Carmel (9)5-01201
2.Nazareth (3)4-11002
3.Glenbard West5-0853
4. Phillips5-0814
5. Batavia4-1735
6.Hersey5-0578
7.Brother Rice4-1517
8.Rolling Meadows5-0359
9.Benet5-02910
10.St. Charles North4-114NR

Others receiving votes: Conant 7, Normal Community 6, Hononegah 2, Willowbrook 2, Andrew 1.

Class 6A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Chatham Glenwood (8)5-01311
2. Crete-Monee (3)5-01172
3. Providence (2)4-11094
4.Cary-Grove4-1815
5.Richards4-1787
6.Simeon3-1748
7.Prairie Ridge4-1509
8.Yorkville (1)5-04210
9.Normal West4-135NR
10. Antioch4-13010

Others receiving votes: Peoria Central 10, Lemont 7, Kaneland 3, Springfield 3.

Class 5A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.East St. Louis (14)5-01401
2.Montini4-11132
3.Sterling5-01093
4. Boylan Catholic5-0944
5. Hillcrest4-1825
6. Sycamore4-1777
7.Marion5-03310
8.St. Rita2-3278
9. Sacred Heart-Griffin3-2236
10. Kankakee4-122NR

Others receiving votes: Carbondale 11, Dunlap 9, Marmion Academy 8, Morris 7, Triad 7, Cahokia 5, Joliet Catholic 3.

Class 4A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.IC Catholic (12)5-01201
2.Rochester5-01052
3.Coal City5-0993
4.Richmond-Burton5-0814
5.Stillman Valley5-0615
6. Columbia5-0507
7. Mt. Zion5-030NR
8.Effingham5-0299
9.Genoa-Kingston5-0288
10. St. Francis4-119NR

Others receiving votes: Illinois Valley Central 18, Bishop McNamara 15, Murphysboro 3, Taylorville 1, Benton 1.

Class 3A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Wilmington (6)5-01202
2.Williamsville (7)5-01151
3.Byron4-1983
4.Beardstown5-0794
5.Nashville5-0685
6.Vandalia5-0627
7.Fairfield5-0616
8.Pana5-03110
9.Eureka4-1299
10.Princeton4-112NR

Others receiving votes: Mt. Carmel 10, Quincy Notre Dame 9, Peotone 5, Monticello 4, St. Joseph-Ogden 4, DuQuoin 2, Lisle 2, Breese Mater Dei 2, Greenville 2.

Class 2A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Fieldcrest (3)5-01182
2.Clifton Central (9)5-01171
3.Maroa-Forsyth (1)4-11015
4.Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley4-1876
5. Bismarck-Henning5-0767
6. St. Teresa4-1623
7.Knoxville5-0598
8.Newman Central Catholic4-1374
9.Orion4-1299
10.Sesser-Valier4-121NR

Others receiving votes: West Carroll 7, Auburn 1.

Class 1A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
T-1.Forreston (6)5-0991
T-1.Lena-Winslow (3)5-0992
3.Moweaqua Central A&M (2)5-0953
T-4Annawan-Wethersfield5-0655
T-4.Camp Point Central5-0654
6.Morrison5-039NR
7.Ottawa Marquette5-0376
8.Aquin5-035NR
9.Watseka5-023NR
10.Athens4-119NR

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 10, Carrollton 5, Princeville 4, Hope Academy 4, Greenfield-Northwestern 3, Tuscola 3.

