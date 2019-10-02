High School Football
Week 6 Illinois high school football rankings
Class 8A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Lincoln-Way East (12)
|5-0
|120
|1
|2.
|Warren
|5-0
|96
|3
|3.
|Hinsdale Central
|5-0
|81
|4
|4.
|Loyola
|3-2
|67
|T-5
|5.
|Notre Dame (Niles)
|5-0
|65
|T-5
|6.
|Homewood-Flossmoor
|4-1
|61
|2
|7.
|Minooka
|5-0
|54
|7
|8.
|Neuqua Valley
|4-1
|37
|9
|9.
|Oswego
|5-0
|34
|8
|T-10
|Bolingbrook
|4-1
|15
|NR
|T-10.
|Edwardsville
|4-1
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: South Elgin 9, Barrington 5, St. Charles East 1.
Class 7A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|(Chicago) Mt. Carmel (9)
|5-0
|120
|1
|2.
|Nazareth (3)
|4-1
|100
|2
|3.
|Glenbard West
|5-0
|85
|3
|4.
|Phillips
|5-0
|81
|4
|5.
|Batavia
|4-1
|73
|5
|6.
|Hersey
|5-0
|57
|8
|7.
|Brother Rice
|4-1
|51
|7
|8.
|Rolling Meadows
|5-0
|35
|9
|9.
|Benet
|5-0
|29
|10
|10.
|St. Charles North
|4-1
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Conant 7, Normal Community 6, Hononegah 2, Willowbrook 2, Andrew 1.
Class 6A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Chatham Glenwood (8)
|5-0
|131
|1
|2.
|Crete-Monee (3)
|5-0
|117
|2
|3.
|Providence (2)
|4-1
|109
|4
|4.
|Cary-Grove
|4-1
|81
|5
|5.
|Richards
|4-1
|78
|7
|6.
|Simeon
|3-1
|74
|8
|7.
|Prairie Ridge
|4-1
|50
|9
|8.
|Yorkville (1)
|5-0
|42
|10
|9.
|Normal West
|4-1
|35
|NR
|10.
|Antioch
|4-1
|30
|10
Others receiving votes: Peoria Central 10, Lemont 7, Kaneland 3, Springfield 3.
Class 5A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|East St. Louis (14)
|5-0
|140
|1
|2.
|Montini
|4-1
|113
|2
|3.
|Sterling
|5-0
|109
|3
|4.
|Boylan Catholic
|5-0
|94
|4
|5.
|Hillcrest
|4-1
|82
|5
|6.
|Sycamore
|4-1
|77
|7
|7.
|Marion
|5-0
|33
|10
|8.
|St. Rita
|2-3
|27
|8
|9.
|Sacred Heart-Griffin
|3-2
|23
|6
|10.
|Kankakee
|4-1
|22
|NR
Others receiving votes: Carbondale 11, Dunlap 9, Marmion Academy 8, Morris 7, Triad 7, Cahokia 5, Joliet Catholic 3.
Class 4A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|IC Catholic (12)
|5-0
|120
|1
|2.
|Rochester
|5-0
|105
|2
|3.
|Coal City
|5-0
|99
|3
|4.
|Richmond-Burton
|5-0
|81
|4
|5.
|Stillman Valley
|5-0
|61
|5
|6.
|Columbia
|5-0
|50
|7
|7.
|Mt. Zion
|5-0
|30
|NR
|8.
|Effingham
|5-0
|29
|9
|9.
|Genoa-Kingston
|5-0
|28
|8
|10.
|St. Francis
|4-1
|19
|NR
Others receiving votes: Illinois Valley Central 18, Bishop McNamara 15, Murphysboro 3, Taylorville 1, Benton 1.
Class 3A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Wilmington (6)
|5-0
|120
|2
|2.
|Williamsville (7)
|5-0
|115
|1
|3.
|Byron
|4-1
|98
|3
|4.
|Beardstown
|5-0
|79
|4
|5.
|Nashville
|5-0
|68
|5
|6.
|Vandalia
|5-0
|62
|7
|7.
|Fairfield
|5-0
|61
|6
|8.
|Pana
|5-0
|31
|10
|9.
|Eureka
|4-1
|29
|9
|10.
|Princeton
|4-1
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Mt. Carmel 10, Quincy Notre Dame 9, Peotone 5, Monticello 4, St. Joseph-Ogden 4, DuQuoin 2, Lisle 2, Breese Mater Dei 2, Greenville 2.
Class 2A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Fieldcrest (3)
|5-0
|118
|2
|2.
|Clifton Central (9)
|5-0
|117
|1
|3.
|Maroa-Forsyth (1)
|4-1
|101
|5
|4.
|Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
|4-1
|87
|6
|5.
|Bismarck-Henning
|5-0
|76
|7
|6.
|St. Teresa
|4-1
|62
|3
|7.
|Knoxville
|5-0
|59
|8
|8.
|Newman Central Catholic
|4-1
|37
|4
|9.
|Orion
|4-1
|29
|9
|10.
|Sesser-Valier
|4-1
|21
|NR
Others receiving votes: West Carroll 7, Auburn 1.
Class 1A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|T-1.
|Forreston (6)
|5-0
|99
|1
|T-1.
|Lena-Winslow (3)
|5-0
|99
|2
|3.
|Moweaqua Central A&M (2)
|5-0
|95
|3
|T-4
|Annawan-Wethersfield
|5-0
|65
|5
|T-4.
|Camp Point Central
|5-0
|65
|4
|6.
|Morrison
|5-0
|39
|NR
|7.
|Ottawa Marquette
|5-0
|37
|6
|8.
|Aquin
|5-0
|35
|NR
|9.
|Watseka
|5-0
|23
|NR
|10.
|Athens
|4-1
|19
|NR
Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 10, Carrollton 5, Princeville 4, Hope Academy 4, Greenfield-Northwestern 3, Tuscola 3.
Comments