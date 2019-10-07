These were the top performances in Week 6 of the high school football season

East St. Louis running back DaMonta Witherspoon runs the ball against Edwardsville on Friday. Witherspoon finished with four touchdowns, helping lead the Flyers to a 43-21 victory. Photo by Jimmy Jay Simmons

Will Ache, Althoff, QB

Ache completed 14 of 26 attempts for 152 yards and three scores but it wasn’t quite good enough as the Marion Wildcats rallied for a 42-35 win over the Crusaders in a South Seven Conference game.

Donavan Bieber, RB and Nic Horner, QB, Columbia

Bieber rushed for for 100 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries, while Horner fired a pair of scoring passes as Columbia (6-0) rolled past Freeburg 42-0 in a Cahokia Conference game.

Reed Braundmeier, Mater Dei, QB

Braundmeier completed 18 of 24 for 305 yards and two touchdowns as the Knights (5-1) extended their winning streak to five with a 43-20 win over Quincy Notre Dame.

Jalen Byrd DB and Demarion Cotton, LB, East St. Louis

Byrd and Cotton led a swarming Flyers defensive unit with 12 tackles each as East St. Louis held off Edwardsville 43-31 in a battle of state-ranked powers.

Logan Chandler, Highland, RB

A junior, Chandler ran for 196 yards to help key a 64 point Bulldogs offensive outburst as Highland defeated Civic Memorial 64-28 in a Mississippi Valley Conference. Chandler now has 892 yards and 12 touchdowns for the season.

Freddy Edwards, Granite City, QB

Winding down a brilliant high school career, Edwards rushed for 159 yards on eight carries while adding a touchdown pass in the Warriors’ 54-49 win over Collinsville.

Nolan Foppe., Mater Dei, LB

Foppe recorded 10 tackles to pace a balanced Knights defensive effort as Mater Dei became playoff eligible with the 43-20 win over Quiincy Notre Dame.

Tyler Huegen, Central, RB

Huegen returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and added rushing touchdowns of two and five yards as Central (3-3) nipped Red Bud 21-20 in a Cahokia Conference game.

Andruw Jones, Alton QB

Jones helped keep the Redbirds (3-3) in the playoff hunt, throwing for 164 yards and four touchdowns as Alton defeated O’Fallon 41-36 in a high-scoring Southwestern Conference game.

Ben Kassen, Mater Dei, TE

Kassen caught seven passes for 169 yards and a touchdown as the Knights rolled past Quincy Notre Dame 43-20

Tyler Macon, East St. Louis, QB

Macon continued to put up big numbers as he completed 22-of-32 pass attempts for 345 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Flyers, ranked first in the Class 5A state poll, defeated Edwardsville (4-2) 43-21 in Southwestern Conference action.

Lucas Maue, Belleville East, QB

Maue completed 15 of 21 for 147 yards and a touchdown as the Lancers (1-5) gave coach Michael Harrison his first head coaching win.

Aaron Molton, Collinsville, RB

Better known for his exploits on the basketball court, Molton ran for 164 yards and four scores in a 54-49 loss to Granite City.

Tyson Roedl, Waterloo, RB

Roedl scampered for 144 yards and a touchdown but it wasn’t enough as Jerseyville handed the Bulldogs (1-5) a 34-28 loss in the Mississippi Valley Conference showdown

Logan Seibert, Belleville West, PK

Seibert provided the Maroons’ only offense by booting field goals of 50 and 25 yards in a 27-6 loss to Belleville East.

CJ Sharp, RB and D’Shawn Williams, RB, Althoff

Sharo ran for 150 yards and a touchdown while Williams added 977 yards on the ground, but Althoff (2-4) still came up short in a South Seven Conference loss at Marion.

Noah Turbyfill, QB, Civic Memorial

Turbyfill completed 10 of 18 for 260 and three touchdowns but the Eagles (4 -2) fell at Highland (3-3 ) 64-28 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.

Kayshawn White, Granite City, RB

While score on a 55-yard touchdown run as part of a career-best 108 yard effort on the ground while adding a 92-yard kickoff return for a score in the Warriors 5 4-49 win over Collinsville.

DaMonta Witherspoon, East St. Louis, RB

Withherspoon ran for 161 yards and scored four touchdowns as East St. Louis defeated Edwardsville 43-21 in a Southwestern Conference game.