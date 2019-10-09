High School Football

Week 7 Illinois high school football rankings

Class 8A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Lincoln-Way East (11)6-01101
2.Warren6-0802
3.Loyola4-2764
4.Notre Dame (Niles)6-0715
5. Hinsdale Central6-0683
6.Homewood-Flossmoor5-1576
7.Neuqua Valley5-1558
8.Minooka6-0407
9.Oswego6-0189
10.Bolingbrook5-116T-10

Others receiving votes: South Elgin 12, Maine South 5, Barrington 3, St. Charles East 2, Huntley 2.

Class 7A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.(Chicago) Mt. Carmel (10)6-01091
2.Nazareth (1)5-1892
3.Glenbard West6-0833
4. Batavia5-1735
5. Hersey6-0676
6.Phillips5-1464
T-7.Rolling Meadows6-0358
T-7.Benet6-0359
9.Conant6-029NR
10.Brother Rice4-2247

Others receiving votes: Normal (Community) 7, Willowbrook 4, Glenbard East 2, St. Charles North 1, Andrew 1.

Class 6A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Chatham Glenwood (8)6-01181
2. Crete-Monee (2)6-01112
3. Simeon (2)4-1966
4.Cary-Grove5-1864
5.Richards5-1715
6.Prairie Ridge5-13910
7.Yorkville (1)6-0508
8.Antioch5-13910
9.Providence 4-2373
10. Normal West4-2119

Others receiving votes: Springfield 10, Lemont 8, Kaneland 6, Peoria Central 6, Shepard 2.

Class 5A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.East St. Louis (14)6-01401
2.Sterling6-01153
3.Boylan Catholic6-0964
4. Hillcrest5-1915
5. Montini4-2782
6. Sycamore5-1686
7.Marion6-0567
8.St. Rita3-3478
9. Kankakee5-14010
10. Carbondale5-111NR

Others receiving votes: Joliet Catholic 9, Dunlap 8, Triad 6, Cahokia 5.

Class 4A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.IC Catholic (12)6-01201
2.Rochester6-01032
3.Coal City6-0993
4.Richmond-Burton6-0794
5.Stillman Valley6-0665
6. Mt. Zion6-0467
7. Columbia6-0386
8.Effingham6-0338
9.St. Francis5-12310
10. Genoa-Kingston6-0229

Others receiving votes: Illinois Valley Central 17, Bishop McNamara 12, Bethalto Civic Memorial 1, Benton 1.

Class 3A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Wilmington (8)6-01141
2.Williamsville (4)6-01072
3.Byron5-1923
4.Beardstown6-0744
5.Vandalia6-0636
6.Nashville6-0625
7.Fairfield6-0517
8.Pana6-0318
9.Princeton5-12710
10.Eureka5-1209

Others receiving votes: Peotone 8. Mt. Carmel (IL) 6, Breese Mater Dei 4, DuQuoin 1.

Class 2A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Fieldcrest (6)6-01131
2.Clifton Central (5)6-01072
3.Maroa-Forsyth (1)5-1923
4.Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley5-1834
5. St. Teresa5-1706
6. Knoxville6-0597
7.Newman Central Catholic5-1498
8.Bismarck-Henning5-1375
9.Auburn4-220NR
10.West Carroll4-216NR

Others receiving votes: Orion 6, Rockridge 4, St. Edward 3, Sesser-Valier 1.

Class 1A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Lena-Winslow (7)6-0114T-1
2. Forreston (4)6-0105T-1
3.Moweaqua Central A&M (1)6-01013
4. Annawan-Wethersfield6-082T-4
5. Morrison6-0626
6.Ottawa Marquette6-0527
7.Aquin6-0458
8.Camp Point Central5-135T-4
9.Athens5-131T-10
10.Hope Academy6-09NR

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 8, Carrollton 4, Tuscola 4, Watseka 4, Arcola 2, Fulton 1, Princeville 1.

