Week 7 Illinois high school football rankings
Class 8A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Lincoln-Way East (11)
|6-0
|110
|1
|2.
|Warren
|6-0
|80
|2
|3.
|Loyola
|4-2
|76
|4
|4.
|Notre Dame (Niles)
|6-0
|71
|5
|5.
|Hinsdale Central
|6-0
|68
|3
|6.
|Homewood-Flossmoor
|5-1
|57
|6
|7.
|Neuqua Valley
|5-1
|55
|8
|8.
|Minooka
|6-0
|40
|7
|9.
|Oswego
|6-0
|18
|9
|10.
|Bolingbrook
|5-1
|16
|T-10
Others receiving votes: South Elgin 12, Maine South 5, Barrington 3, St. Charles East 2, Huntley 2.
Class 7A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|(Chicago) Mt. Carmel (10)
|6-0
|109
|1
|2.
|Nazareth (1)
|5-1
|89
|2
|3.
|Glenbard West
|6-0
|83
|3
|4.
|Batavia
|5-1
|73
|5
|5.
|Hersey
|6-0
|67
|6
|6.
|Phillips
|5-1
|46
|4
|T-7.
|Rolling Meadows
|6-0
|35
|8
|T-7.
|Benet
|6-0
|35
|9
|9.
|Conant
|6-0
|29
|NR
|10.
|Brother Rice
|4-2
|24
|7
Others receiving votes: Normal (Community) 7, Willowbrook 4, Glenbard East 2, St. Charles North 1, Andrew 1.
Class 6A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Chatham Glenwood (8)
|6-0
|118
|1
|2.
|Crete-Monee (2)
|6-0
|111
|2
|3.
|Simeon (2)
|4-1
|96
|6
|4.
|Cary-Grove
|5-1
|86
|4
|5.
|Richards
|5-1
|71
|5
|6.
|Prairie Ridge
|5-1
|39
|10
|7.
|Yorkville (1)
|6-0
|50
|8
|8.
|Antioch
|5-1
|39
|10
|9.
|Providence
|4-2
|37
|3
|10.
|Normal West
|4-2
|11
|9
Others receiving votes: Springfield 10, Lemont 8, Kaneland 6, Peoria Central 6, Shepard 2.
Class 5A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|East St. Louis (14)
|6-0
|140
|1
|2.
|Sterling
|6-0
|115
|3
|3.
|Boylan Catholic
|6-0
|96
|4
|4.
|Hillcrest
|5-1
|91
|5
|5.
|Montini
|4-2
|78
|2
|6.
|Sycamore
|5-1
|68
|6
|7.
|Marion
|6-0
|56
|7
|8.
|St. Rita
|3-3
|47
|8
|9.
|Kankakee
|5-1
|40
|10
|10.
|Carbondale
|5-1
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Joliet Catholic 9, Dunlap 8, Triad 6, Cahokia 5.
Class 4A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|IC Catholic (12)
|6-0
|120
|1
|2.
|Rochester
|6-0
|103
|2
|3.
|Coal City
|6-0
|99
|3
|4.
|Richmond-Burton
|6-0
|79
|4
|5.
|Stillman Valley
|6-0
|66
|5
|6.
|Mt. Zion
|6-0
|46
|7
|7.
|Columbia
|6-0
|38
|6
|8.
|Effingham
|6-0
|33
|8
|9.
|St. Francis
|5-1
|23
|10
|10.
|Genoa-Kingston
|6-0
|22
|9
Others receiving votes: Illinois Valley Central 17, Bishop McNamara 12, Bethalto Civic Memorial 1, Benton 1.
Class 3A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Wilmington (8)
|6-0
|114
|1
|2.
|Williamsville (4)
|6-0
|107
|2
|3.
|Byron
|5-1
|92
|3
|4.
|Beardstown
|6-0
|74
|4
|5.
|Vandalia
|6-0
|63
|6
|6.
|Nashville
|6-0
|62
|5
|7.
|Fairfield
|6-0
|51
|7
|8.
|Pana
|6-0
|31
|8
|9.
|Princeton
|5-1
|27
|10
|10.
|Eureka
|5-1
|20
|9
Others receiving votes: Peotone 8. Mt. Carmel (IL) 6, Breese Mater Dei 4, DuQuoin 1.
Class 2A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Fieldcrest (6)
|6-0
|113
|1
|2.
|Clifton Central (5)
|6-0
|107
|2
|3.
|Maroa-Forsyth (1)
|5-1
|92
|3
|4.
|Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
|5-1
|83
|4
|5.
|St. Teresa
|5-1
|70
|6
|6.
|Knoxville
|6-0
|59
|7
|7.
|Newman Central Catholic
|5-1
|49
|8
|8.
|Bismarck-Henning
|5-1
|37
|5
|9.
|Auburn
|4-2
|20
|NR
|10.
|West Carroll
|4-2
|16
|NR
Others receiving votes: Orion 6, Rockridge 4, St. Edward 3, Sesser-Valier 1.
Class 1A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Lena-Winslow (7)
|6-0
|114
|T-1
|2.
|Forreston (4)
|6-0
|105
|T-1
|3.
|Moweaqua Central A&M (1)
|6-0
|101
|3
|4.
|Annawan-Wethersfield
|6-0
|82
|T-4
|5.
|Morrison
|6-0
|62
|6
|6.
|Ottawa Marquette
|6-0
|52
|7
|7.
|Aquin
|6-0
|45
|8
|8.
|Camp Point Central
|5-1
|35
|T-4
|9.
|Athens
|5-1
|31
|T-10
|10.
|Hope Academy
|6-0
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 8, Carrollton 4, Tuscola 4, Watseka 4, Arcola 2, Fulton 1, Princeville 1.
