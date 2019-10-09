East St. Louis ranked fourth in USA Today Midwest Region high school football poll

SHARE COPY LINK

Undefeated and the unanimous top ranked Class 5A football team in the state, the East St. Louis Flyers continue to receive regional and national attention.

Fresh off a 43-21 win over Southwestern Conference foe Edwardsville, the Flyers (6-0) are currently ranked fourth in the USA Today High School Sports’ Super 25 midwest regional rankings.

Louisville (Kentucky) Male High School (6-) is the top-ranked team in the midwest. The midwest region includes teams from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

The poll is selected on a weekly basis by the USA Today high school sports staff.

East St. Louis, which plays at O’Fallon (3-3) on Saturday, is one of two teams from Illinois ranked in the poll. Lincoln-Way East, ranked first in the Class 8A state poll, is ranked seventh in the midwest region.