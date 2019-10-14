Here are the top performances from Week 7 of the high school football season

SHARE COPY LINK

Kyle Athmer, Central, QB

Athmer was one of the lone bright sports for the Cougars, throwing for 236 yards and three scores in a 56-18 loss at Columbia in a Cahokia Conference game.

Logan Chandler, Highland, RB

Chandler ran for 228 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs (4-3) knocked Tries from the ranks of the undefeated with a 21-7 Mississippi Valley Conference win.

Thomas Conroy, Mascoutah, DB

Conroy had 14 solo tackles and added an assist on another to help lead the Indians past Jerseyville 48-28 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.

Yogi Flager, Belleville East, WR

Flager caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Lucas Maue and finished the night with 10 catches for 126 yards as Belleville East defeated Alton 24-21 in a Southwestern Conference game.

Nolan Foppe, RB and Zach Napovanice, RB, Mater Dei

Foppe and Napovanice had iidentical nights running the football as they ran for 134 yards each and combined for three touchdowns as the Knights (6 -1) clinched a playoff spot with a 48-14 win over Granite City.

Liam Gallagher, Highland LB

Gallagher spearheaded an air-tight Bulldogs defensive effort with 11 tackles, including 10 solos, as the Bulldogs posted a 21-7 upset win over Triad.

Nic Horner, QB and Sam Horner, WR-DB, Columbia

Horner was unstoppable as he threw six touchdown passes and ran for a seventh score as Columbia rolled past Central 56-18 in a Cahokia Conference game Horner finished 11 for-12 for 262 yards. Four of the scoring plays went to brother Sam Horner who finished with four receptions for 96 yards. Sam Horner also had a hand in 11 tackles, eight solos for the Eagles (7-0)

Torrence Johnson, Edwardsville, RB

Johnson rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns as Edwardsville became playoff eligible (5-2) with a 40-14 win over Belleville West.

Dominic Lovett, WR and Lawaun Powell, WR, East St. Louis

Two of the the top receivers in the state, Lovett and Powell combined for 12 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the Class 5A top-ranked Flyers (7-0) 51-3 win over O’Fallon. Lovett also added a 73-yard punt return for a score.

Tyler Macon, East St. Louis, QB

Macon completed his first 13 attempts and finished the day completing 20 of 26 passes for 440 yards and four touchdowns as the Flyers (7-0) ran past O”Fallon 51-3

Lucas Maue, Belleville East, QB

A junior, Maue had perhaps the finest performance of his career as he completed 27 of 48 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns as the Lancers (2-5) defeated Alton 24-21 for their second straight win.

Alex Poettker, Belleville West, QB

Making the first start of his varsity career, Poettker, completed 23 of 43 for 222 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-14 loss at Edwardsville. West falls to 2-5 for the season.

Devon Ross, Mascoutah, QB

Roxx completed 14 of 20 attempts for 220 yards and two scores as the Indians defeated Jerseyville 48-28 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.

Lucas Stone, Freeburg, RB

Stone ran for a career high 186 yards as Freeburg (4-3) defeated Wesclin 42-0 in a Cahokia Conference game.

Darius Walker, East St. Louis, LB

A transfer from Althoff, Walker led the swarming Flyers defense with 12 tackles, including 10 solos, as East St. Louis overwhelmed O’Fallon..

Devin Wills, Mascoutah, RB

Wills enjoyed another huge night, running for 206 yards and five touchdowns as the Indians (4-3) defeated Jerseyville. 48-28. Wills scored on runs of 29, 15, 58 and 74 yards. He also hauled in a 36-yard scoring pass from quarterback Devon Ross. Wills now has 1,075 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.