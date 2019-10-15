Columbia’s Horner twins give home crowd record-breaking performances

SHARE COPY LINK

Columbia senior quarterback Nic Horner made his final regular season home game one for the record books.

Horner threw a school-record six touchdown passes as the undefeated and state-ranked Eagles clinched a tie for the Cahokia Conference championship with a 56-18 win over Central.

In his third season at quarterback under the guidance of his dad and Eagles head coach Scott Horner, Nic Horner continued his finest season, completing 11 of 12 passes for 262 yards as he broke the Eagles single-game record of five set by Tyler Truttman in 2007.

Included in Horner’s performance were four touchdown passes of 2, 4, 39 and 44 yards to his twin brother Sam Horner. The four touchdown catches are also a single game record at Columbia.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The performances were part of a special and emotional night for Scott Horner, a former all-state quarterback who led Carlyle to the the Class 2A state title in 1988.

“They (Nic and Sam) don’t run patterns in the backyard, but they used to when they were little. I used to paint a small field in our backyard and they would play lots and lots of catch,’’ Horner said. “Coaching Nic and Sam over the last four years is every coach’s dream.

“To share a part of their success on this level is special. Watching them mature and grow, play their guts out and be great teammates has been a pleasure.’’

Nic Horner also added touchdown passes of 55 yards to Donavan Bieber and 47 yards to Londyn Little. He also added a three-yard scoring run of his own.

For the season, Horner has completed 63 of 90 attempts for 1,195 yards with 1 7 touchdowns and only one interception.

Nic is having a great year,’’ Scott Horner said. “Another year of experience is helping his success. He really understands what we are trying to do and has a real good handle of the offense. It also helps that we have a lot of playmakers on the field.”

Ranked seventh in the Class 4A state poll, Columbia (7-0) closes its regular season with road games at Red Bud (Oct. 18) and at Jerseyville (Oct. 25).