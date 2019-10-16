High School Football
Week 8 Illinois high school football rankings
Class 8A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Lincoln-Way East (10)
|7-0
|100
|1
|2.
|Loyola
|5-2
|75
|3
|3.
|Warren
|7-0
|73
|2
|4.
|Notre Dame (Niles)
|7-0
|70
|4
|5.
|Homewood-Flossmoor
|6-1
|51
|6
|T-6.
|Hinsdale Central
|7-0
|47
|5
|T-6.
|Neuqua Valley
|6-1
|47
|7
|8.
|Minooka
|7-0
|33
|8
|9.
|Oswego
|7-0
|19
|9
|10.
|Bolingbrook
|6-1
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: St. Charles East 10, South Elgin 5, Huntley 3, Maine South 2.
Class 7A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|(Chicago) Mt. Carmel (9)
|7-0
|99
|1
|2.
|Nazareth (1)
|6-1
|85
|2
|3.
|Glenbard West
|7-0
|79
|3
|4.
|Hersey
|7-0
|65
|5
|5.
|Phillips
|6-1
|56
|6
|6.
|Rolling Meadows
|7-0
|48
|T-7
|7.
|Batavia
|5-2
|41
|4
|8.
|Benet
|6-1
|22
|T-7
|9.
|Willowbrook
|6-1
|21
|NR
|10.
|Normal Community
|6-1
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Andrew 5, DeKalb 4, Glenbard East 4, Grant 3, Conant 2, Brother Rice 1.
Class 6A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Chatham Glenwood (9)
|7-0
|108
|1
|2.
|Crete-Monee (1)
|7-0
|95
|2
|3.
|Simeon (1)
|5-1
|81
|3
|4.
|Cary-Grove
|6-1
|68
|4
|5.
|Richards
|6-1
|62
|5
|6.
|Prairie Ridge
|6-1
|57
|6
|7.
|Antioch
|6-1
|41
|8
|8.
|Providence
|5-2
|34
|9
|9.
|Yorkville
|6-1
|22
|7
|10.
|Lemont
|6-1
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Normal West 10, Kaneland 9, Peoria Central 3.
Class 5A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|East St. Louis (12)
|7-0
|120
|1
|2.
|Sterling
|7-0
|102
|2
|T-3.
|Hillcrest
|6-1
|81
|4
|T-3.
|Boylan Catholic
|7-0
|81
|3
|5.
|Montini
|5-2
|65
|5
|6.
|Sycamore
|6-1
|62
|2
|7.
|Marion
|7-0
|46
|7
|8.
|St. Rita
|4-3
|34
|8
|9.
|Kankakee
|6-1
|29
|9
|10.
|Carbondale
|6-1
|17
|10
Others receiving votes: Dunlap 8, Cahokia 6, Joliet Catholic 6, St. Laurence 3.
Class 4A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|IC Catholic (11)
|7-0
|119
|1
|2.
|Rochester
|7-0
|106
|2
|3.
|Coal City (1)
|7-0
|99
|3
|4.
|Richmond-Burton
|7-0
|80
|4
|5.
|Stillman Valley
|7-0
|64
|5
|6.
|Mt. Zion
|7-0
|52
|6
|7.
|Effingham
|7-0
|39
|8
|8.
|Columbia
|7-0
|35
|7
|9.
|Genoa-Kingston
|7-0
|23
|10
|10.
|St. Francis
|6-1
|19
|9
Others receiving votes: Illinois Valley Central 16, Bishop McNamara 5, Benton 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.
Class 3A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Wilmington (9)
|7-0
|124
|1
|2.
|Williamsville (4)
|7-0
|121
|2
|3.
|Byron
|6-1
|93
|3
|4.
|Beardstown
|7-0
|85
|4
|5.
|Vandalia
|7-0
|72
|5
|6.
|Nashville
|7-0
|62
|6
|7.
|Fairfield
|7-0
|50
|7
|8.
|Pana
|7-0
|43
|8
|9.
|Princeton
|6-1
|33
|9
|10.
|Eureka
|6-1
|18
|10
Others receiving votes: DuQuoin 9, Breese Mater Dei, 3, Mt. Carmel 2.
Class 2A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Fieldcrest (7)
|7-0
|122
|1
|2.
|Clifton Central (5)
|7-0
|116
|2
|3.
|Maroa-Forsyth (1)
|6-1
|100
|3
|4.
|Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
|6-1
|90
|4
|5.
|St. Teresa
|6-1
|73
|5
|6.
|Knoxville
|7-0
|67
|6
|7.
|Newman Central Catholic
|6-1
|58
|7
|8.
|Bismarck-Henning
|6-1
|46
|8
|9.
|Auburn
|5-2
|24
|9
|10.
|West Carroll
|5-2
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: Flora 2, Orr 2.
Class 1A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Lena-Winslow (11)
|7-0
|119
|1
|2.
|Moweaqua Central A&M
|7-0
|103
|3
|3.
|Annawan-Wethersfield
|7-0
|88
|4
|4.
|Morrison
|7-0
|78
|5
|5.
|Ottawa Marquette
|7-0
|64
|6
|6.
|Forreston
|6-1
|55
|2
|7.
|Aquin
|7-0
|53
|7
|8.
|Hope Academy (1)
|6-1
|44
|10
|9.
|Camp Point Central
|6-1
|31
|8
|10.
|Athens
|5-2
|7
|9
Others receiving votes: Tuscola 6, Carrollton 5, Fulton 2, Arcola 2, Kirkland Hiawatha 2, Princeville 1.
Comments