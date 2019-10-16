High School Football

Week 8 Illinois high school football rankings

Class 8A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Lincoln-Way East (10)7-01001
2.Loyola5-2753
3.Warren7-0732
4.Notre Dame (Niles)7-0704
5. Homewood-Flossmoor6-1516
T-6.Hinsdale Central7-0475
T-6.Neuqua Valley6-1477
8.Minooka7-0338
9.Oswego7-0199
10.Bolingbrook6-11510

Others receiving votes: St. Charles East 10, South Elgin 5, Huntley 3, Maine South 2.

Class 7A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.(Chicago) Mt. Carmel (9)7-0991
2.Nazareth (1)6-1852
3.Glenbard West7-0793
4. Hersey7-0655
5. Phillips6-1566
6.Rolling Meadows7-048T-7
7. Batavia5-2414
8.Benet6-122T-7
9.Willowbrook6-121NR
10.Normal Community6-115NR

Others receiving votes: Andrew 5, DeKalb 4, Glenbard East 4, Grant 3, Conant 2, Brother Rice 1.

Class 6A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Chatham Glenwood (9)7-01081
2. Crete-Monee (1)7-0952
3. Simeon (1)5-1813
4.Cary-Grove6-1684
5.Richards6-1625
6.Prairie Ridge6-1576
7.Antioch6-1418
8.Providence5-2349
9.Yorkville6-1227
10. Lemont6-115NR

Others receiving votes: Normal West 10, Kaneland 9, Peoria Central 3.

Class 5A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.East St. Louis (12)7-01201
2.Sterling7-01022
T-3.Hillcrest6-1814
T-3. Boylan Catholic7-0813
5. Montini5-2655
6. Sycamore6-1622
7.Marion7-0467
8.St. Rita4-3348
9. Kankakee6-1299
10. Carbondale6-11710

Others receiving votes: Dunlap 8, Cahokia 6, Joliet Catholic 6, St. Laurence 3.

Class 4A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.IC Catholic (11)7-01191
2.Rochester7-01062
3.Coal City (1)7-0993
4.Richmond-Burton7-0804
5.Stillman Valley7-0645
6. Mt. Zion7-0526
7. Effingham7-0398
8.Columbia7-0357
9.Genoa-Kingston7-02310
10. St. Francis6-1199

Others receiving votes: Illinois Valley Central 16, Bishop McNamara 5, Benton 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.

Class 3A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Wilmington (9)7-01241
2.Williamsville (4)7-01212
3.Byron6-1933
4.Beardstown7-0854
5.Vandalia7-0725
6.Nashville7-0626
7.Fairfield7-0507
8.Pana7-0438
9.Princeton6-1339
10.Eureka6-11810

Others receiving votes: DuQuoin 9, Breese Mater Dei, 3, Mt. Carmel 2.

Class 2A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Fieldcrest (7)7-01221
2.Clifton Central (5)7-01162
3.Maroa-Forsyth (1)6-11003
4.Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley6-1904
5. St. Teresa6-1735
6. Knoxville7-0676
7.Newman Central Catholic6-1587
8.Bismarck-Henning6-1468
9.Auburn5-2249
10.West Carroll5-21510

Others receiving votes: Flora 2, Orr 2.

Class 1A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Lena-Winslow (11)7-01191
2. Moweaqua Central A&M7-01033
3.Annawan-Wethersfield7-0884
4. Morrison7-0785
5. Ottawa Marquette7-0646
6.Forreston6-1552
7.Aquin7-0537
8.Hope Academy (1)6-14410
9.Camp Point Central6-1318
10.Athens5-279

Others receiving votes: Tuscola 6, Carrollton 5, Fulton 2, Arcola 2, Kirkland Hiawatha 2, Princeville 1.

