Week 8 roundup: Cahokia defeats Althoff

Cahokia 54, Althoff 21

Cahokia clinched a playoff berth with the South Severn Conference win over the Crusaders.

Althoff struck first when D’Shawn Williams rumbled 40 yards for a touchdown. But Shawn Binford Jr. scored on a 78-yard strike from Cahokia quarterback Chris Bradley less than two minutes later to set off a 28-0 Commanche run.

Steve McCall scored on a 54-yard pass reception and Vincent Perry scored on runs of 12 and 11 yard runs. Jamarion Daraough scored a final touchdown before halftime to make the score 34-14.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Quinton Jones scored twice in the second half for Cahokia and Chris Bradley scored ona 44-yard run to cinch the victory. Will Ache scored on a 20-yard run for Althoff.

Cahokia (6-2) closes out the season at O’Fallon next week. Althoff’s season will end at 3-6. The Crusaders’ Week 9 game will go in the books as a 13-0 forfeit victory since Cardinal Ritter announced Thursday it would suspend the remainder of its football season.

O’Fallon at Edwardsville

Mascoutah 42, Waterloo 17

Devin Wills scored on runs of 3, 51 and 4 yards and quarterback Devon Ross completed three touchdown passes to lead the Indians to Friday’s win.

The victory is the Indians fifth of the season, making them playoff eligible for the second year in a row.

Ross connected with Timothy Middleton twice and Terrance Buckingham once.

Waterloo scored on Tyson Roedl’s 33-yard field goal and 88 yard kickoff return and Duston Crawford’s 19 yard pass reception from Eric Brown.

Mascoutah is 5-3 and will try to clinch its playoff spot outright next week at Carterville. Waterloo (1-7) wraps up its season at home against Mater Dei.

Columbia 48, Red Bud 0

The unbeaten Eagle continue to role through their Cahokia Conference schedule with a win over Red Bud (4-4).

Running back Donavan Bieber scored on runs of 10, 19 and 54 yards. Londyn Little scored touchdown on a 60-yard punt return and on a 31 yard pass from quarterback Nic Horner.

Ronnie Hunsaker and Adam Wibbenmeyer also scored touchdowns.

The win marked Columbia’s fourth shutout over the last six weeks. The Eagles will try to cinch a perfect regular season record next week at Jerseyville. Red Bud needs a win over Sparta in Week 9 to remain playoff eligible.

Civic Memorial 21, Triad 20

The Knights suffered their second straight loss in Mississippi Valley Conference play with their loss to Civic Memorial Friday.

Sam Yager scored on a 2-yard run and a 74-yard kickoff return, while Luke Foreman rumbled 12 yards to put 20 points on the board for Triad through three quarters.

But Civic Memorial (5-2) scored a touchdown and two-point conversion in the fourth quarter to break a tie, make itself playoff eligible, and put three teams at top of the conference standings.

The 6-2 Knights travel to Mount Zion next week. Civic Memorial, also 6-2 and winner of two straight, play host to Taylorville.

Granite City 13, Cardinal Ridder 0

The Warriors improved to 3-5 by benefit of a forfeit win over Cardinals Ridder. Officially, the score is 13-0.

Cardinal Ridder suspended its football program and fired its coaching staff prior to the game when it was learned head coach Brandon Gregory used an illegible player.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, running back Bill Jackson was to have been suspended from one game for being ejected during the Missouri Class 3A championship game last fall. Instead, the Post-Dispatch reported, Gregory used Jackson during a win over Nazareth Academy in suburban Chicago, but had him wear the number of another player.

Cardinal Ridder administration announced the self-imposed sanctions against its football program Thursday. Belleville Althoff, scheduled to face the Lions in week 9, also will receive a forfeit victory.

Edwardsville 26, O’Fallon 14

O’Fallon running back Mason Blakemore scored on a 4-yard run with 1:04 left in the third quarter to tie Edwardsville, 14-14, in a key Southwestern Conference game Friday.

But the Tigers’ Justin Johson scored on a pair of 1-yard runs to give Edwardsville the win and clinch a playoff berth at 6-2. The fourth quarter scores were the second and third touchdowns for Johnson, who also scored on a 15-yard pass from Ryan Hampton in the second quarter.

O’Fallon got its other touchdown late in the first quarter when Connor Sheehan caught a 16-yard pass from Ty Michael.

O’Fallon fell to 3-5 and will close out its season at home agaist Cahokia next week. Edwardsville travels to Vianney with a non-conference game before the IHSA Class 8A playoff begin.

Other scores:

Salem 20, Freeburg 14

Peoria Notre Dame 57, Collinsville 23

Central 43, Wesclin 6

Highland 42, Jerseyville 21

Mater Dei 54, Lutheran South 0