Here are 24 clutch performances from Week 8 of the high school football season

Kyle Athmer, Central, QB

Athmer completed 7-of-9 for 201 yards and two touchdowns as Central downed Wesclin 43-6 in a Cahokia Conference game.

Donavan Bieber, RB and Londyn Little, WR-DB, Columbia

Bieber rushed for 129 yards on just seven carries and scored three touchdowns while Little had a 60-yard punt return for a score and added a 31-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Nic Horner as the Eagles (8-0) wrapped up the Cahokia Conference title with a 48-0 win over Red Bud.

Mason Blakemore, O’Fallon, RB

Blakemore rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers’ 26-14 loss at Edwardsville

Chris Bradley, Cahokia, QB

Bradley completed 12 of 15 for 273 yards and three touchdowns in Cahokia’s 54-21 South Seven Conference win against Althoff.

Reed Braundmeier, Mater Dei, QB

Braunmeier completed 12 of 18 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns as the Knight (7-1) ran their winning streak to seven with a 54-0 win over Lutheran South.

Jacob Carmack, DL, and Lucas Stone, Freeburg, RB

Carmack recorded nine tackles and assisted on nine more while Stone ran for 162 yards but it wasn’t enough as the Midgets (4-4) fell at Salem 20-14 in a Cahokia Conference game.

Logan Chandler, RB and Brent Wuebbles, QB, Highland

Chandler rushed for 132 yards and scored twice while Wuebbles threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth as Highland ran its winning streak to four with a 42-21 win over Jerseyville.

Tyler Huegen, Central, RB

Huegen helped keep the Cougars (4-4) playoff hopes alive with 173 yards rushing and three scored as Central defeated Wesclin 43-6.

Ben Ide, Metro East Lutheran, RB

Ide ran for 319 yards and three touchdowns as the Knights (4-4) rushed past Bunker Hill 58-24. Metro East Lutheran rushed for more than 550 yards in the win.

Quinton Jones, Cahokia, RB

A sophomore, Jones rushed for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Comanches (6-2) clinched a playoff spot with a 54-21 win over Althoff.

Emori Lee, Cahokia, LB

One of the top linebackers in the St. Louis area for the past two years, Lee showed off his ability by recording 13 solo tackles and six more assists as the Comanches defeated Althoff.

Tyler Macon, QB and Antonio Johnson, WR-DB, East St. Louis

Macon completed 7 of 11 for 193 yards and three touchdowns while Johnson caught scoring passes of 69 and 5 yards to lead the Flyers to a 68-3 win over Belleville East.

Steve McCall, Cahokia WR

McCall caught seven passes for 160 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Cahokia walloped Althoff 54-21.

Alex Poettker, Belleville West, QB

Appearing in just his second varsity game, Poettker threw three touchdown passes and set up the go-ahead score with a completion to Joey Kossina as the Maroons (3-5) rallied for a 28-21 win over Alton.

Chandler Powell, DB and Nick Walker, LB, Civic Memorial

Powell and Walker each had a hand in 16 tackles in the Eagles upset win over Triad in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.

Devon Ross, QB and Tim Middleton, WR, Mascoutah

Ross completed 11 of 17 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns while Middleton caught six passes for 170 yards as the Indians rolled past Waterloo, 42-17, in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.

Noah Turbyfill, Civic Memorial, QB

Turbyyfill completed 22 of 35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles (6-2) clinched a playoff spot with a 21-20 win at Triad.

Devin Wills, Mascoutah, RB

Wills ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns as the Indians (5-3) kept their playoff hopes alive with a 42-17 win over Waterloo. Wills has rushed for 1,232 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.