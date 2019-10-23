High School Football

Week 9 Illinois high school football rankings

Class 8A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Lincoln-Way East (8)8-0801
2.Loyola6-2662
3.Warren8-0593
4.Homewood-Flossmoor7-1545
5. Neuqua Valley7-152T-6
6.Minooka8-0368
7. Niles Notre Dame7-1354
8.Oswego8-0249
9.Hinsdale Central7-119T-6
10.Bolingbrook6-2510

Others receiving votes: South Elgin 4, Maine South 3, Edwardsville 1, Huntley 1, St. Charles East 1.

Class 7A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.(Chicago) Mt. Carmel (7)8-0791
2.Nazareth (1)8-0692
3.Glenbard West8-0673
4. Hersey8-0494
5. Phillips7-1475
6.Batavia6-2377
7. Rolling Meadows8-0346
8.Willowbrook7-1279
9.Normal Community7-12110
10.Benet6-248

Others receiving votes: Glenbard East 4, DeKalb 1, Maine West 1.

Class 6A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Chatham Glenwood (7)8-0791
2. Crete-Monee (1)8-0712
3. Simeon6-1623
T-4.Prairie Ridge7-1546
T-4.Richards7-1545
6.Antioch7-1317
7.Providence 6-2308
8.Cary-Grove6-2194
9.Normal West6-217NR
10. Peoria Central7-110NR

Others receiving votes: Lemont 8, Yorkville 3, Kaneland 2.

Class 5A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.East St. Louis (9)8-0901
2.Sterling8-0772
3. Hillcrest7-168T-3
4. Boylan Catholic8-060T-3
5. Montini6-2515
6. Sycamore7-1436
7.St. Rita5-3358
8.Kankakee7-1249
9. Carbondale7-12010
10. Dunlap7-112NR

Others receiving votes: Cahokia 7, Joliet Catholic 6, Marion 2.

Class 4A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Rochester (7)8-0882
2.Coal City (2)8-0823
3.Richmond-Burton8-0584
4.St. Francis7-15210
5.IC Catholic Prep7-1511
6. Mt. Zion8-0496
7. Stillman Valley8-0485
8.Columbia8-0308
9.Illinois Valley Central8-015NR
10. Effingham7-177

Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 6, Murphysboro 4, Bishop McNamara 2, Prairie Central 2, Genoa-Kingston 1.

Class 3A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Williamsville (7)8-0972
2.Byron (1)7-1873
T-3.Wilmington (1)7-1691
T-3.Beardstown (1)8-0694
5.Vandalia8-0655
6.Fairfield8-0547
7.Princeton7-1379
8.DuQuoin8-032NR
9.Breese Mater Dei7-114NR
10.Pana7-1128

Others receiving votes: Nashville 9, Mt. Carmel 4, Eureka 1.

Class 2A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Fieldcrest (6)8-0951
2.Clifton Central (3)8-0922
3.Maroa-Forsyth7-1783
4.Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1)7-1734
5. St. Teresa7-1625
6. Knoxville8-0506
7.Newman Central Catholic7-1387
8.Bismarck-Henning7-1328
9.Auburn6-2209
10.Flora6-27NR

Others receiving votes: Chester 3.

Class 1A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Lena-Winslow (9)8-0901
2. Moweaqua Central A&M8-0792
3.Annawan-Wethersfield8-0683
4. Morrison8-0554
5. Aquin8-0537
6.Hope Academy7-1458
7.Camp Point Central7-1319
8.Forreston6-2206
9.Athens6-21510
10.Carrollton7-114NR

Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 9, Kirkland Hiawatha 5, Tuscola 4, Ottawa Marquette 3, Arcola 2, Argenta-Oreana 2.

