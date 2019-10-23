High School Football
Week 9 Illinois high school football rankings
Class 8A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Lincoln-Way East (8)
|8-0
|80
|1
|2.
|Loyola
|6-2
|66
|2
|3.
|Warren
|8-0
|59
|3
|4.
|Homewood-Flossmoor
|7-1
|54
|5
|5.
|Neuqua Valley
|7-1
|52
|T-6
|6.
|Minooka
|8-0
|36
|8
|7.
|Niles Notre Dame
|7-1
|35
|4
|8.
|Oswego
|8-0
|24
|9
|9.
|Hinsdale Central
|7-1
|19
|T-6
|10.
|Bolingbrook
|6-2
|5
|10
Others receiving votes: South Elgin 4, Maine South 3, Edwardsville 1, Huntley 1, St. Charles East 1.
Class 7A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|(Chicago) Mt. Carmel (7)
|8-0
|79
|1
|2.
|Nazareth (1)
|8-0
|69
|2
|3.
|Glenbard West
|8-0
|67
|3
|4.
|Hersey
|8-0
|49
|4
|5.
|Phillips
|7-1
|47
|5
|6.
|Batavia
|6-2
|37
|7
|7.
|Rolling Meadows
|8-0
|34
|6
|8.
|Willowbrook
|7-1
|27
|9
|9.
|Normal Community
|7-1
|21
|10
|10.
|Benet
|6-2
|4
|8
Others receiving votes: Glenbard East 4, DeKalb 1, Maine West 1.
Class 6A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Chatham Glenwood (7)
|8-0
|79
|1
|2.
|Crete-Monee (1)
|8-0
|71
|2
|3.
|Simeon
|6-1
|62
|3
|T-4.
|Prairie Ridge
|7-1
|54
|6
|T-4.
|Richards
|7-1
|54
|5
|6.
|Antioch
|7-1
|31
|7
|7.
|Providence
|6-2
|30
|8
|8.
|Cary-Grove
|6-2
|19
|4
|9.
|Normal West
|6-2
|17
|NR
|10.
|Peoria Central
|7-1
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lemont 8, Yorkville 3, Kaneland 2.
Class 5A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|East St. Louis (9)
|8-0
|90
|1
|2.
|Sterling
|8-0
|77
|2
|3.
|Hillcrest
|7-1
|68
|T-3
|4.
|Boylan Catholic
|8-0
|60
|T-3
|5.
|Montini
|6-2
|51
|5
|6.
|Sycamore
|7-1
|43
|6
|7.
|St. Rita
|5-3
|35
|8
|8.
|Kankakee
|7-1
|24
|9
|9.
|Carbondale
|7-1
|20
|10
|10.
|Dunlap
|7-1
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Cahokia 7, Joliet Catholic 6, Marion 2.
Class 4A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Rochester (7)
|8-0
|88
|2
|2.
|Coal City (2)
|8-0
|82
|3
|3.
|Richmond-Burton
|8-0
|58
|4
|4.
|St. Francis
|7-1
|52
|10
|5.
|IC Catholic Prep
|7-1
|51
|1
|6.
|Mt. Zion
|8-0
|49
|6
|7.
|Stillman Valley
|8-0
|48
|5
|8.
|Columbia
|8-0
|30
|8
|9.
|Illinois Valley Central
|8-0
|15
|NR
|10.
|Effingham
|7-1
|7
|7
Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 6, Murphysboro 4, Bishop McNamara 2, Prairie Central 2, Genoa-Kingston 1.
Class 3A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Williamsville (7)
|8-0
|97
|2
|2.
|Byron (1)
|7-1
|87
|3
|T-3.
|Wilmington (1)
|7-1
|69
|1
|T-3.
|Beardstown (1)
|8-0
|69
|4
|5.
|Vandalia
|8-0
|65
|5
|6.
|Fairfield
|8-0
|54
|7
|7.
|Princeton
|7-1
|37
|9
|8.
|DuQuoin
|8-0
|32
|NR
|9.
|Breese Mater Dei
|7-1
|14
|NR
|10.
|Pana
|7-1
|12
|8
Others receiving votes: Nashville 9, Mt. Carmel 4, Eureka 1.
Class 2A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Fieldcrest (6)
|8-0
|95
|1
|2.
|Clifton Central (3)
|8-0
|92
|2
|3.
|Maroa-Forsyth
|7-1
|78
|3
|4.
|Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1)
|7-1
|73
|4
|5.
|St. Teresa
|7-1
|62
|5
|6.
|Knoxville
|8-0
|50
|6
|7.
|Newman Central Catholic
|7-1
|38
|7
|8.
|Bismarck-Henning
|7-1
|32
|8
|9.
|Auburn
|6-2
|20
|9
|10.
|Flora
|6-2
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Chester 3.
Class 1A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Lena-Winslow (9)
|8-0
|90
|1
|2.
|Moweaqua Central A&M
|8-0
|79
|2
|3.
|Annawan-Wethersfield
|8-0
|68
|3
|4.
|Morrison
|8-0
|55
|4
|5.
|Aquin
|8-0
|53
|7
|6.
|Hope Academy
|7-1
|45
|8
|7.
|Camp Point Central
|7-1
|31
|9
|8.
|Forreston
|6-2
|20
|6
|9.
|Athens
|6-2
|15
|10
|10.
|Carrollton
|7-1
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 9, Kirkland Hiawatha 5, Tuscola 4, Ottawa Marquette 3, Arcola 2, Argenta-Oreana 2.
Comments