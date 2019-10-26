High School Football
First round high school football playoff schedule
Following is a list of Illinois High School Association first round football payoff games involving teams in the metro east. Dates and times will be announced on Monday.
Seeds are in brackets.
Class 2A
(16) Red Bud (5-4) at (1) Pana (9-0)
(12) Villa Grove(6-3) at (5) Nashville (8-1)
Class 3A
(13) Alton Marquette (6-3) at (4) Fairfield (9-0)
(12) West Frankfort (8-3) at (5) Mater Dei (8-1)
Class 4A
(9) Murphysboro (7-2) at (8) Civic Memorial (7-2)
(15) Roxana (5-4) at (2) Columbia (9-0)
(14) Central (5-4) at (3) Effingham (8-1)
(11) Salem (7-2) at (6) Benton (8-1)
Class 5A
(12) Mascoutah (6-3) at (5) Carbondale (8-1)
(10) Highland (6-3) at (7) Cahokia (7-2)
(14) Triad (6-3) at (3) Marion (8-1)
Class 6A
(16) Chicago Morgan Park (5-4) at (1) East St. Louis (9-0)
