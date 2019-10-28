Here are 21 standout performances from Week 9 of the high school football season

Kyle Athmer, Central, QB

Athmer was perfect, completing 5-for-5 for 165 yards and two touchdowns as Central defeated Herrin 25-21 in a non-conference game.

Donavan Bieber, RB and Nic Horner, Columbia, QB

Bieber and Horner combined for 299 yards on a ground as the Eagles (9-0) defeated Jerseyville 41-7.

Jayden Birkner, QB and Frank Ford, RB, Red Bud

Birkner three three touchdown passes while Ford ran for 139 yards as Red Bud earned a Class 2A playoff berth with a 40-26 win over Sparta.

Mason Blakemore, O’Fallon, RB

Blakemore ran for 137 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers’ 28-21 loss to Cakokia.. Blakemore finished his junior season with 1,359 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns.

Reed Braundmeier, QB and Mitchell Haake, WR, Mater Dei

Braundmeier was on target from the outset as he completed 22 of 35 passes for 327 yards and five touchdowns as Mater Dei (8-1) defeated Waterloo 35-28. Haake caught seven passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns.

Yogi Flager, Belleville East, WR

Flager caught four passes for 127 yards and a touchdown while also throwing a touchdown pass on the option play as Belleville East defeated Granite City 48-13 in their season finale.

Tyler Huegen, Central, RB

Huegen saved the best for last as he rushes for 227 yards and a pair of scores as the Cougars moved into the Class 4A playoffs with an emotional 25-21 win over Herrin. Huegen scored the winning touchdown with 10 minutes left on a 6-yard run.

Justin Johnson, Edwardsville, RB

Johnson ran for 127 yards and three touchdowns as Edwardsville (7-2) moved into the Class 8A playoffs with a 51-20 win over St. Louis Vianney.

Zach Kaplar, RB and Tyler Williams, RB, Metro East Lutheran

Keplar (110 yards) and Williams (125 yards) led the Knights running attack in a 50-12 win over Elgin Westminister Christian Saturday in an 8-man football conference game.

Dominic Lovett, WR and Lawaun Powell, WR, East St. Louis

Two of the top receivers in the state in any class, Powell and Lovett combined for 16 receptions for 270 yards and two touchdowns as the Flyers ended a perfect regular season with a win at Naperville Central. Powell also added 11 tackles, including eight solos at defensive back.

Tyler Macon, East St. Louis, QB

Macon was nearly untouchable as he accounted for 457 yards of total offense in a 65-21 win over Naperville Central. Macon completed 21 of 29 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns while adding 115 yards rushing as the Flyers (9-0) continued to roll.

Lucas Maue, Belleville East, QB

Maue completed nine of 12 pass attempts for 257 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Belleville East captured its third win in four weeks, the one coming in a 48-13 triumph over Granite City.

Eli Wagner, Columbia, LB





Wagner paced another superb Eagles defensive effort with 10 tackles as Columbia defeated Jerseyville 41-7. The Eagles have outscored their nine opponents 398-45 in rolling to a 9-0 mark.

Devin Wills, Mascoutah, RB

Wills ran for 206 yards and five touchdowns as the Indians (6-3) clinched a playoff spot with a 62-10 win over Carterville. Wills now has 1,488 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns this season.

DaMonta Witherspoon, East St. Louis, RB

Witherspoon ran for touchdowns of six and 10 yards and finished the night with 184 yards on the ground as East St. Louis remained undefeated with a 65-21 win at Naperville Central.

Brett Wuebbles, Highland, QB

Wuebbles ran for 123 yards and added 158 yards in the air with two touchdown passes as the Bulldogs (6-3) defeated Charleston 42-14 for their fifth straight win.