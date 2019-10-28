Dates and times for first round of IHSA football playoffs are released

The East St. Louis Flyers’ chase for state football title No. 9 is about to begin.

The top-seed in its half of the Class 6A playoff bracket, the undefeated Flyers (9-0) will host No. 16 seed Chicago Morgan Park (5-4) in a first round IHSA playoff game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Clyde Jordan Stadium.

The East St. Louis-Morgan Park game is one of 12 first-round games involving metro east area teams which will be held Saturday at sites throughout central and southern Illinois. The Illinois High School Association released its first round dates and times on Monday.

The only local team in action Friday will be the Edwardsville Tigers who will host St. Charles East in a Class 8A playoff game beginning at 6 p.m. at the Edwardsville High School Sports Complex.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Also on Friday, Edwardsville Metro East Lutheran will host Lowpoint-Washburn/Henry-Senachwine co-op in an IHSA 8-man playoff game beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Following is a list of Illinois High School Association first round football payoff games, dates and times involving teams in the metro east. Seeds are in brackets.

Class 2A

(16) Red Bud (5-4) at (1) Pana (9-0), Sat., 2 p.m.

(12) Villa Grove(6-3) at (5) Nashville (8-1), Sat., 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

(13) Alton Marquette (6-3) at (4) Fairfield (9-0), Sat., 2 p.m.

(12) West Frankfort (6-3) at (5) Mater Dei (8-1), Sat, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

(9) Murphysboro (7-2) at (8) Civic Memorial (7-2), Sat. 4 p.m.

(15) Roxana (5-4) at (2) Columbia (9-0), Sat. 2 p.m.

(14) Central (5-4) at (3) Effingham (8-1), Sat., 2 p.m.

(11) Salem (7-2) at (6) Benton (8-1), Sat., 2 p.m.

Class 5A

(12) Mascoutah (6-3) at (5) Carbondale (8-1), Sat. 2:30 p.m.

(10) Highland (6-3) at (7) Cahokia (7-2), Sat., 2 p.m.

(14) Triad (6-3) at (3) Marion (8-1), Sat., 2 p.m.

Class 6A

(16) Chicago Morgan Park (5-4) at (1) East St. Louis (9-0), Sat. 2 p.m.

Class 8A

(17) St. Charles East (7-2) at (16) Edwardsville (7-2), Fri., 6 p.m.

8 Man-Football

Lowpoint-Washburn/Henry-Senachwine co-op at Metro East Lutheran, Fri., 7:30 p.m.