IHSA football playoffs kick off this weekend; Edwardsville posts first round win

The IHSA football postseason kicked off for the metro-east Friday night.

In a Class 8A contest, Edwardsville romped to a 44-17 home win against St. Charles East.

The Tigers won their fourth-straight game in improving to 8-2. Edwardsville now advances to the second round where it will face Minooka at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.

Metro-East Lutheran falls

In an 8 man-football playoff game, Metro-East Lutheran fell 44-28 at home to Lowpoint-Washburn/Henry-Senachwine co-op. The Knights saw their three-game winning streak snapped and finished the season at 5-5.

Here is the list of Saturday’s playoff contests by class:

Class 2A

(16) Red Bud (5-4) at (1) Pana (9-0), Sat., 2 p.m.

(12) Villa Grove(6-3) at (5) Nashville (8-1), Sat., 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

(13) Alton Marquette (6-3) at (4) Fairfield (9-0), Sat., 2 p.m.

(12) West Frankfort (6-3) at (5) Mater Dei (8-1), Sat, 1 p.m.

CLASS 4A

(9) Murphysboro (7-2) at (8) Civic Memorial (7-2), Sat. 4 p.m.

(15) Roxana (5-4) at (2) Columbia (9-0), Sat. 2 p.m.

(14) Central (5-4) at (3) Effingham (8-1), Sat., 2 p.m.

(11) Salem (7-2) at (6) Benton (8-1), Sat., 2 p.m.

CLASS 5A

(12) Mascoutah (6-3) at (5) Carbondale (8-1), Sat. 2:30 p.m.

(10) Highland (6-3) at (7) Cahokia (7-2), Sat., 2 p.m.

(14) Triad (6-3) at (3) Marion (8-1), Sat., 2 p.m.

CLASS 6A

(16) Chicago Morgan Park (5-4) at (1) East St. Louis (9-0), Sat. 2 p.m.