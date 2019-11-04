Here are 22 of the top performances from the opening week of the IHSA football playoffs

Donavan Bieber, Columbia RB

Bieber ran for 137 yards and three touchdowns second-seeded Columbia (10-0) defeated Roxana 56-28 in a Class 4A playoff game.

Reed Braundmeier, QB and Bryce Revermann, QB, Mater Dei

Braundmeier completed 10 of 14 for 233 yards and three touchdowns while Revermann added a pair of late scoring strikes as the Knights(9-1) hammered West Frankfort 56-0 in a first round Class 3A playoff game.

Jalen Byrd, DB, Kendrick Scarbrough, DL and Jaylen Reed, DB, East St. Louis

Byrd and Scarbrough had a hand in 14 tackles each while Reed had an interception return of 88 yards for a touchdown as East St. Louis defeated Chicago Morgan Park 44-0 in a first round Class 6A playoff game.

Logan Chandler, Highland, RB

Chandler ran for 102 yards and a touchdown as Highland (7-3) held off Cahokia 21-20 in a first round Class 5A playoff game. Chandler has rushed for 1,418 yards and has 20 touchdowns. It is the sixth time he has rushed for over 100 yards this season.

Shane Becker, WR and Tyler Huegen, RB, Central

Becker caught three passes for 109 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Kyle Athmer while Huegen ran for 123 yards in a Class 4A playoff loss to Effingham. The Cougars end their season at 5-5

Thomas Conroy, DE and Christian Trotter, DB, Mascoutah

Conroy and Trotter had 11 tackles each in the Indians 40-28 upset win over Carbondale in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Luke Foreman, Triad, RB

Foreman caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Logan Wongler, added a 12 yard scoring run and tallied on an 83-yard kickoff return as the Knights defeated Marion 55-28 in a Class 5A playoff game.

Mitchell Haake, Mater Dei, WR

Haake caught three passes, two resulting in first half touchdowns, as the Knights defeated West Frankfort 56-0 in a Class 3A playoff game.

Antonio Johnson, East St. Louis, WR

The top two-way starter in the state, Johnson caught three passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns and finished with three tackles as the Flyers defeated Chicago Morgan Park 44-0.

Justin Johnson, Edwardsville, RB

Johnson ran for 123 yards and four touchdowns as Edwardsville (8-2) defeated St. Charles East 44-17 in a first round Class 8A playoff game.

Londyn Little, WR, Columbia

Little caught touchdown passes of 57 and 16 yards then added a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown as the Eagles flew past Roxana 56-28 in a first round playoff game.

Tyler Macon, East St. Louis, QB

Macon completed 15 of 26 for 260 yards and two touchdowns as the top-seeded Flyers (10-0) overwhelmed Chicago Morgan Park 44-0 at Clyde Jordan Stadium.

David Pluester, Roxana, RB

Pluester ran for 176 yards and scored three times in the Shells 56-28 loss to Columbia in a Class 4A game. Roxana ends its season at 5-5

Connor Sands, Highland, RB

Sands helped get Highland off and running with a 53-yard touchdown sprint in the first quarter as the Bulldogs defeated Cahokia 21-20 in a first round Class 5A playoff game. He finished with 119 yards on just nine carries.

Devin Wills, Mascoutah, RB

Wills was the man for the Indians offense once again as he ran for 267 yards and four touchdowns in 40-28 win over Carbondale in the Class 5A playoffs. Wills has now run for 1,705 yards and has 29 touchdowns for the season.

DaMonta Witherspoon, East St. Louis, RB

Witherspoon rushed for 109 yards and four touchdowns as the Flyers defeated Chicago Morgan Park 44-0 in a Class 6A playoff game.

Sam Yager, Triad, RB

Yager ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns as the Knights (7-3) stunned South 7 Conference power Marion 55-28 in a Class 5A playoff game