Second round high school football playoff schedule

East St. Louis Lawaun Powell attempts to catch the ball during Saturday’s win over Morgan Park. The Class 6A top-seeded Flyers travel to Rock Island for a second round game next week.
Following is a list of second round playoff games involving metro east area football teams. Official dates and times will be released by the IHSA on Monday. Seeds are in brackets

Class 8A

(16) Edwardsville (8-2) at (1) Minooka (10-0)

Class 6A

(1) East St. Louis (10-0) at (9) Rock Island (8-2)

Class 5A

(4) Kankakee (9-1) at (12) Mascoutah (7-3)

(2) Rochester (9-1) at (10) Highland (7-3)

(14) Triad (7-3) at (11) Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (7-3)

Class 4A

(2) Columbia (10-0) at (10) Fairbury Prairie Central (8-2)

Class 3A

(5) Mater Dei (9-1) at (4) Fairfield (10-0)

Class 2A

(5) Nashville (9-1) at (4) Bismarck (Co-op) (9-1)

