Dates and times for second round of IHSA football playoffs are released

The Highland Bulldogs will look to even the score when they host perennial state title contender Rochester in a second round IHSA Class 5A playoff game on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Edged by Rochester 31-14 in the ‘’17 state semifinals, Highland (7-3) is one of three Mississippi Valley Conference schools which will play second round Class 5A games on Saturday. Mascoutah (7-3) will host Kankakee at 5 p.m. while the Triad Knights (7-3) will look for a second straight win on the road when they travel to take on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at 2 p.m.

The IHSA released second round dates and times on Monday. Following is a list of second round games involving metro east area teams. Seeds and records are included.

Class 8A

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

(16) Edwardsville (8-2) at (1) Minooka (10-0), Sat, 4 p.m

Class 6A

(1) East St. Louis (10-0) at (9) Rock Island (8-2), Sat., 1 p.,m.

Class 5A

(4) Kankakee (9-1) at (12) Mascoutah (7-3), Sat, 5 p.m.

(2) Rochester (9-1) at (10) Highland (7-3), Sat.,, 3 p.m.

(14) Triad (7-3) at (11) Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (7-3), Sat., 2 p.m.

Class 4A

(2) Columbia (10-0) at (10) Fairbury Prairie Central (8-2), Sat., 2 p.m.

Class 3A

(5) Mater Dei (9-1) at (4) Fairfield (10-0), Sat., 4 p.m.

Class 2A

(5) Nashville (9-1) at (4) Bismarck (Co-op) (9-1), Sat., 2 p.m.